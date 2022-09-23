What is gap insurance, and how does it work?

A new car loses value quickly. As a general rule, a new vehicle will lose approximately 20% of its value in the first year. Within five years on the road, new vehicles tend to lose around 60% of their original value.[1]

Even if you purchase full-coverage car insurance, which your lender will likely require, that policy only covers the current market value of the vehicle.[2] But your outstanding loan balance, based on the vehicle’s initial value, may be higher than the car’s current value. The mismatch of numbers leads to a gap in your car insurance coverage.

Important Information Gap insurance, or guaranteed asset protection insurance, is an optional coverage to protect you from having to pay off a totaled vehicle on your own. Instead, the insurance company will help cover the difference.

What does gap insurance cover in Virginia?

Gap insurance covers the difference between the vehicle’s current market value and your outstanding loan amount. After an accident, you’ll be able to pay off the remaining loan balance with the help of your gap insurance policy.

For example, let’s say you get into an accident that totals your vehicle. And your full-coverage policy will pay up to the current market value of $15,000. However, your outstanding loan balance is $20,000. You’ll still be responsible for $5,000 unless you carry gap insurance.

In Virginia, the lender or dealer may offer gap insurance to drivers who finance or lease their vehicles.[3] But you’ll also have the opportunity to shop around for this coverage on your own.

Gap insurance vs. full coverage

Full-coverage car insurance goes beyond liability coverage to include comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. When your vehicle is damaged, a full-coverage policy will help you repair or replace your vehicle. But the policy limit is usually capped at the vehicle’s current cash value.[2]

Gap insurance isn’t included in full-coverage policies. Instead, gap insurance is an optional coverage that you can add to your policy to protect against expenses after a total loss.