Cheapest Auto Insurance in Alexandria, Virginia (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Alexandria, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $41 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Alexandria residents pay a monthly average rate of $106 for liability-only coverage and $177 for full coverage, compared to the national averages of $104 and $213 for the same policy types.

Even with so many professionals working for the government in Alexandria and across the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., the average cost of insurance is roughly similar to the country as a whole. Alexandria drivers tend to drive safely, have better credit, and be in their prime years for the best insurance prices — all factors that contribute to low overall rates.

Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies could help Alexandria drivers save even more.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance in Alexandria.

  • Alexandria drivers pay $2,124 per year, on average, for a full-coverage policy.

  • Virginia drivers can pay a $500 fee to avoid buying car insurance — until July 1, 2024, when insurance will become mandatory.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Alexandria

Car insurance isn’t a one-size-fits-all service. That’s why many companies offer coverage options based on your family’s needs.

Each company prices its policies differently, so it’s important to spend a few minutes comparing quotes and coverage options. This can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars in the long run. Start your search for coverage with the three insurers below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$66$39Low rates
State Farm4.5$68$40Coverage options
USAA4.5$91$53Military members
Best insurer for low rates: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners offers some of the lowest auto insurance rates to Alexandria residents, costing about one-third less than other popular insurers like GEICO. Reviews are mixed on many sites. But the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) records a much lower number of complaints than expected for an insurance company of its size.

Auto-Owners sells its policies through independent agents whom you’ll need to contact for a quote. Also, if you’re only stationed in Alexandria temporarily for work and might be re-assigned somewhere else later, keep in mind that Auto-Owners is only available in 26 states across the U.S.

Ventajas

  • Offers many discounts

  • A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating

Contras

  • Can’t get a quote online

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for coverage options: State Farm

As the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share, State Farm has a few advantages that could be helpful if you live in Alexandria. State Farm is available nationwide, except for in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, so if you move elsewhere, you don’t have to worry about finding a new auto insurer.

State Farm also offers one of the widest ranges of insurance products, whether you need renters insurance, home insurance, life insurance, or even insurance policies for business owners with a home office. State Farm also offers savings accounts and other more traditional options from a financial institution through its partnership with U.S. Bank.

Ventajas

  • Lots of coverage options

  • Offers rideshare coverage

Contras

  • More expensive for people with bad credit

  • Doesn’t cover custom or aftermarket equipment

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

More Alexandria residents work for the Department of Defense than any other single employer.[1]If that’s you, then consider USAA, another full-service financial institution catering to military members, veterans, and their families.

USAA offers many coverage options for individuals and families, such as hefty discounts if you store your car while you’re deployed or otherwise away, and permanent discounts if you have a family history of being policyholders.

Ventajas

  • Excellent customer service

  • Extra products and discounts for families

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • No nearby brick-and-mortar offices

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Alexandria

Insurance agencies consider many different factors when calculating the cost of car insurance. Your address — even among different areas of Alexandria — can have a big effect on your monthly rates because your risk of vandalism, vehicle theft, accidents, and other claims changes in different areas.

Your credit score, vehicle details, and even your education level can also affect the rates that companies may quote you. Finding the best rate doesn’t have to be complicated, though. Here are some tips to help you:[2]

  • Shop around. Get an insurance quote from at least three companies to help you find the lowest price.

  • Ask about discounts. Look for companies offering special rates or catering to employees of military and other government organizations.

  • Find an agent. Consider working with an experienced agent or broker to help you find the best option among different companies if you have specific insurance needs.

  • Drive safely. A clean driving record will help you save on insurance coverage.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Alexandria: Auto-Owners

Alexandria drivers pay an average of $106 per month for minimum coverage, according to Insurify data. This type of policy doesn’t cover you or your personal belongings at all, only offering a limited amount of liability coverage if you injure someone else or their property while driving.

Here’s how much the top companies in Alexandria are charging for liability coverage:

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners41
State Farm42
GEICO56
USAA56
Mercury57
Chubb62
Clearcover65
Erie65
Safeco72
Nationwide74
State Auto75
Midvale Home & Auto80
Allstate89
Progressive89
Elephant91
Direct Auto93
Liberty Mutual96
National General104
GAINSCO109
AssuranceAmerica111
Dairyland114
Travelers118
CSAA139
Bristol West147
The General166
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Alexandria: Auto-Owners

A full-coverage policy in Alexandria costs an average of $177 per month. Full coverage adds on collision and comprehensive to protect your car in case of an at-fault accident and other hazards like weather and theft.

Insurers offering full-coverage policies to Alexandria customers charge the following average rates:

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners69
State Farm70
GEICO95
USAA95
Chubb104
Erie108
Clearcover109
Nationwide118
Mercury121
Safeco126
Midvale Home & Auto128
Allstate149
Travelers149
State Auto150
Elephant159
Direct Auto163
AssuranceAmerica167
Liberty Mutual169
Progressive170
National General204
CSAA216
GAINSCO254
Bristol West288
Dairyland291
The General298
Car insurance requirements in Virginia

Virginia is one of the few U.S. states that doesn’t require drivers to purchase car insurance, as long as you pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee each time you renew your registration.[3] But starting July 1, 2024, Virginia will do away with the uninsured vehicle fee and require all drivers to buy the state’s minimum amount of liability insurance. 

Here are Virginia’s minimum coverage requirements for drivers who choose to buy a policy:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverageMatching coverage limits for bodily injury and property damage liability

Moving upward in protection, a full-coverage policy adds on comprehensive and collision coverages. Depending on your individual needs, you might consider other insurance coverage options, such as the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection or medical payments coverage

    PIP coverage and MedPay coverage offer financial protection for you and your own passengers in the event of an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance reimburses you for any difference between your insurance payout and the remaining balance on your auto loan if your vehicle is totaled.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage helps pay for short-term emergency expenses in getting you back on the road, such as flat tires, tows, and more.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Alexandria has a lower rate of traffic-related deaths compared to surrounding areas.[5] Even so, you can expect your insurance payments to ramp up significantly if you have an at-fault accident, a speeding ticket, or a conviction for driving under the influence on your record. These violations indicate that you’re a higher-risk driver.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for liability coverage if you live in Alexandria and have certain traffic infractions on your driving record:

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners41545665
State Farm42535667
GEICO56727589
USAA56727589
Mercury57848793
Chubb62808499
Clearcover6590103104
Erie65919395
Safeco72100105115
Nationwide7495100118
Allstate89113119142
Progressive89118124142
Elephant91117123145
Direct Auto93123129148
Liberty Mutual96132138153
National General104134142166
GAINSCO109136143174
AssuranceAmerica111151155177
Dairyland114151156182
Travelers118153160188
CSAA139184196222
Bristol West147191197235
The General166220230265
Average cost of car insurance by age

People living in Alexandria tend to be in the prime of their life, at least when it comes to insurance rates. The area as a whole has about 4% fewer people younger than 18 and 5% fewer adults older than 65 compared to the rest of the United States.[6]

This is important because your car insurance rates tend to be highest in your teens, gradually decreasing until your mid-30s where they plateau until they start increasing again in your early 70s. [7] [8] This reflects your riskiness as a driver; teens and senior drivers are statistically more likely to get in accidents.

Here’s how much Alexandria drivers of different ages typically pay for coverage:

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$299
20s$206
30s$152
40s$139
50s$124
60s$116
70s$119
Alexandria car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies use your credit history as another predictor of your risk, a practice banned in some states but not in Virginia.[9] If you have a good credit score, you can expect to pay a lot less for car insurance than if you have poor credit.

Here’s how much Alexandria drivers with different credit profiles pay for full-coverage insurance:

Rates by Credit Tier

Alexandria car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Alexandria, Virginia, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Alexandria?

    Car insurance in Alexandria costs an average of $106 per month for liability-only coverage and $177 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Alexandria?

    With a monthly liability rate of $41, Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Alexandria. Other affordable insurers include State Farm and GEICO, with monthly liability rates of $42 and $56, respectively.

    But the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on multiple factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and chosen coverage levels.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Alexandria?

    With above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, an A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating, and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) score of 4.5 out of 5, State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Alexandria. Other top insurers in the city include Auto-Owners and USAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

