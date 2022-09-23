Drivers in Utah pay an average of $141 per month for car insurance.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Utah
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $56/mes para solo responsabilidad y $102/mes para cobertura total en Utah.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Good news for Utah drivers: Car insurance tends to be fairly inexpensive in the Beehive State. The average monthly cost of auto insurance is $141. That’s below the national average of $158.
However, various factors affect the price of auto insurance, including your location, age, and driving history. That’s why it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from several different companies to find the best policy for you.
Here’s what you should know about the different factors affecting your car insurance rates in Utah so you can find the best deal.
Datos Breves
The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Utah is $99 per month, and the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $184.
USAA, Safeco, and Sun Coast have the lowest average rates in Utah.
Ogden is the city with the cheapest insurance prices, with an average premium of $90 per month for liability and $161 for full coverage.
The table below outlines what you can expect to pay for liability coverage and full coverage in Utah with different insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
65
99
Safeco
66
114
Sun Coast
77
138
Auto-Owners
79
120
Midvale Home & Auto
81
130
State Farm
87
132
Progressive
92
140
National General
93
176
GEICO
93
141
Dairyland
94
209
Liberty Mutual
98
160
GAINSCO
108
231
American Family
110
168
Allstate
118
180
Nationwide
130
197
The General
134
217
Farmers
153
233
Bristol West
155
280
State Auto
158
244
Direct Auto
240
592
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Utah car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates can vary significantly based on your ZIP code.[1] If you live in a city with higher crime rates, you can expect to pay more for auto insurance.
In addition, if storms and other weather-related factors affect the number of claims in your area, this can also affect your insurance costs. Car repair and medical expenses can also vary significantly by ZIP code.
For example, Ogden has the lowest average rates of any Utah city, while Salt Lake City and Midvale residents pay the highest rates. The following table outlines how much you can expect to pay for liability and full-coverage policies in five popular Utah cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Utah car insurance rates by age
Age is another factor that influences your car insurance costs. Young drivers receive higher rates for auto insurance, while older drivers see their insurance costs start to go down.[2]
The following table outlines the average cost of auto insurance in Utah based on your age. As you can see, teen drivers pay the highest rates, and insurance costs decrease steadily as they get older before rising again once drivers reach their 70s.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Utah
Your gender also plays a role in your auto insurance rates. Statistically, women get in fewer accidents and have fewer DUIs than men.[2] And when women are involved in a car accident, the accident tends to be less serious.
As you can see from the table below, men pay more for car insurance across the board. In addition, auto insurance rates are the highest for 16-year-old male drivers.
Age
Male
Female
16
$362
$296
35
$173
$165
50
$132
$127
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Utah
The Utah Department of Public Safety maintains a complete record of your personal driving history. Good drivers pay the lowest premiums for auto insurance. If you’re considered a high-risk driver and have a history of at-fault accidents, you can expect your car insurance rates to go up.
Anytime you’re involved in a driving-related incident, your insurance company will re-evaluate your rates. Different insurance companies have different ideas of what’s considered a “good” driving record.[3]
For example, some driving incidents are considered worse than others. If you’re caught driving under the influence, your insurance company may choose not to renew your policy at all, and if it does, you can expect your rates to rise dramatically.
The table below shows what you’ll pay in Utah for liability and full-coverage auto insurance with a clean record, an at-fault accident, a speeding ticket, and a DUI.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean driving record
$99
$184
With accident
$141
$262
With speeding ticket
$142
$264
With DUI
$161
$299
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Car Insurance in Utah
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Average Utah car insurance rates by marital status
You may be surprised to learn that your marital status can affect your car insurance rates. Single drivers tend to pay more for car insurance, while married couples with multiple vehicles may qualify for a discount.
This is because married couples are usually seen as less risky than single drivers. As you can see from the table below, married couples pay slightly less for liability-only and full-coverage policies.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$93
$170
Single
$97
$176
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Utah car insurance rates by credit tier
Most states, including Utah, allow insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining your car insurance rates. The data shows that drivers with good credit tend to file fewer insurance claims.
The following table outlines what drivers can expect to pay based on their credit tier. As you can see, borrowers with poor credit receive higher rates, and improving your credit will also lead to lower insurance costs.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$86
$149
Good
$95
$173
Fair
$105
$190
Poor
$152
$277
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Utah car insurance FAQs
The rate you pay for car insurance in Utah depends on a variety of factors, including your driving record, the type of coverage you have, and your credit score. If you have more questions about finding cheap car insurance in Utah, the following answers may help.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Utah?
In Utah, the average cost of car insurance is $141 per month, or $1,695 per year. You can expect to pay an average of $99 per month for liability-only coverage and $184 per month for full-coverage insurance.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Utah?
USAA offers the cheapest car insurance for Utah drivers, at $65 per month for liability-only coverage. Other cheap insurers include Safeco and Sun Coast, with monthly liability rates of $66 and $77, respectively.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Utah?
Yes, your car insurance rates vary depending on your location. For example, Ogden drivers typically pay lower insurance rates than people living in Salt Lake City.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Utah?
Three of the best auto insurance companies in Utah are USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. However, you should always shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers.
What are the car insurance requirements in Utah?
Utah law requires all drivers to carry no-fault insurance on passenger cars and trucks.[4] You’re required to carry proof of insurance and present it to any law enforcement officer if requested, though an electronic format is acceptable. Driving without insurance could result in hefty fines and a possible license suspension.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.