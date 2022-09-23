>Seguros de Autos>New Hampshire

Car Insurance Requirements in New Hampshire (2024)

New Hampshire doesn’t require auto insurance, but you must prove financial responsibility in case of an accident.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Hampshire

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en New Hampshire.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

True to its motto, “Live Free or Die,” New Hampshire is one of only two states in the country that doesn’t require drivers to carry car insurance. However, it does require everyone on the road to have the ability to pay for any damages if they’re at fault for an accident, whether through insurance or their own assets.[1]

Even though New Hampshire doesn’t require car insurance, it’s still a good idea to carry it. Vehicle damages and medical bills can be extremely expensive, and car insurance provides a financial cushion if you get into an accident. If you plan to buy a policy, make sure to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the best available coverage.

New Hampshire car insurance requirements

New Hampshire is unique compared to other states because it doesn’t require auto insurance. If they choose not to have insurance, drivers must be able to prove they have the financial means to pay for any damages if they’re at fault for a car accident.[1]

Drivers in New Hampshire can choose to show their financial responsibility by having sufficient funds to cover potential damages. However, that’s not realistic for many people. Therefore, New Hampshire drivers can also choose to purchase insurance to serve as their proof of financial responsibility.

Important Information

New Hampshire law, unlike many other states, allows drivers to sue at-fault parties directly after an accident. If you’re responsible for an accident, you risk a court ordering you to use your assets to pay for any damages. But you can avoid this by having auto insurance.[1]

If you choose to purchase car insurance in New Hampshire, your policy must include three types of coverage.

Liability coverage

As in other states, New Hampshire has a minimum liability insurance amount you must purchase if you do decide to carry insurance. New Hampshire requires two types of liability insurance: bodily injury coverage pays for other parties’ medical costs for injuries, while property damage liability pays for damage to other peoples’ property.[1]

You’ll need the following minimums:

  • $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability

  • $25,000 per accident of property damage liability

Medical payments coverage

If you decide to buy auto insurance in New Hampshire, your policy must include medical payments coverage of at least $1,000. This coverage pays for your medical expenses due to injuries you sustain in an accident, regardless of whether you or another driver is at fault.[1]

Uninsured motorist coverage

Auto insurance policies in New Hampshire are also required to include uninsured motorist coverage. This coverage pays for medical bills for injuries you sustain in an accident in three specific situations:

  • Injury in an accident where the at-fault driver is uninsured

  • Injury in an accident where the at-fault driver has less coverage than you

  • Injury in a hit-and-run accident where the at-fault driver can’t be identified

Uninsured motorist coverage in New Hampshire doesn’t pay for damages to your vehicle. Instead, collision coverage would pay for those damages if you have it. Otherwise, you’ll pay for your vehicle damage out of your own pocket.[1]

Do you need more than the state-minimum coverage in New Hampshire?

No. If you choose to buy auto insurance in New Hampshire to comply with the state’s financial responsibility requirement, you must have at least the minimum bodily injury and property damage liability, as well as medical payments and uninsured motorist coverage. But you won’t need to purchase any further coverage.

This minimum insurance may be suitable for drivers with low-value vehicles that wouldn’t be expensive to repair or replace after an accident. Additionally, someone may choose only liability coverage if they can afford to pay for other damages out of pocket.

Good to Know

Though buying the state’s minimum insurance may be a way to save money, insurance experts generally recommend buying more coverage to protect yourself and your finances.

Full-coverage car insurance is likely your best option if you drive a new vehicle or one you can’t afford to replace yourself. Additionally, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender will probably require you to have full coverage.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in New Hampshire

Because of the state’s unique insurance requirements, New Hampshire drivers enjoy some of the lowest average premiums in the country. New Hampshire’s minimum coverage is the cheapest type of insurance policy you can buy in the state, with an average monthly premium of $54.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
GEICO38
State Farm42
USAA44
Safeco45
Liberty Mutual48
Progressive62
Foremost76
Allstate78
Bristol West78
Nationwide98
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in New Hampshire

Though there’s no set definition of full-coverage car insurance, it typically refers to any policy that includes collision and comprehensive coverages in addition to liability insurance. However, it can also include any other optional coverage designed to protect you and your vehicle. 

The average cost of full-coverage insurance in New Hampshire is $127 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
GEICO58
State Farm64
Safeco65
USAA67
Midvale Home & Auto70
Progressive95
Liberty Mutual101
Allstate119
Nationwide150
Bristol West178
Foremost194
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in New Hampshire

Drivers in New Hampshire don’t have to carry auto insurance but must have proof of financial responsibility. And for many drivers, the easiest proof of financial responsibility is insurance. If you fail to meet the state’s financial responsibility requirements, you may be subject to various consequences.

First, if you’re at fault for an accident, you’ll be liable for any damages. Unfortunately, the court could order you to turn over certain assets to cover what you owe. Additionally, you may have your license suspended. Finally, the state may require you to provide proof of auto insurance for three years after the incident.[2]

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

Drivers who choose to purchase insurance in New Hampshire will have to carry liability coverage, medical payments coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage. However, you can add several other coverage types to your policy for additional protection, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after a collision with another vehicle or object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your vehicle caused by something other than an accident, such as vehicle theft and damage from natural disasters or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage pays for roadside assistance costs. It can pay for expenses such as towing, tire changes, jump-starts, lock-outs, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage pays a percentage of your rental vehicle expenses when your vehicle is undrivable or in the repair shop. It typically only applies when your car is unusable because of a covered incident, such as an accident, not if it’s in the shop for general maintenance or repairs.

New Hampshire car insurance requirements FAQs

Before you buy car insurance in New Hampshire, be sure to read the answers to these commonly asked questions about the state’s insurance requirements.

  • Does New Hampshire require car insurance?

    No, New Hampshire doesn’t require car insurance. However, drivers must demonstrate financial responsibility, which, for many drivers, means getting car insurance.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in New Hampshire?

    You typically don’t need car insurance to register a car in New Hampshire. However, if you’re at fault for an accident and don’t meet the state’s financial responsibility requirements, you may be required to prove insurance coverage for three years after the fact.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in New Hampshire?

    Insurance follows the car in New Hampshire. This means if you allow someone else to drive your car, your insurance will cover them, but it won’t cover you while you’re borrowing someone else’s car.

  • Is New Hampshire a no-fault state?

    No, New Hampshire isn’t a no-fault state. It’s an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for an accident is on the hook for any damages.

  • Is New Hampshire the only state that doesn’t require car insurance?

    No. New Hampshire is one of two states that don’t require car insurance, the other being Virginia. Like New Hampshire, Virginia also has a minimum coverage requirement in place for drivers who decide to carry insurance, but it allows drivers to get around it by paying an annual $500 uninsured motor vehicle (UMV) fee.[3]

Sources

  1. New Hampshire Insurance Department. "2022 Automobile Insurance Consumer Frequently Asked Questions."
  2. Nolo. "Do You Need Car Insurance in New Hampshire?."
  3. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
