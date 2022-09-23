New Hampshire car insurance requirements

New Hampshire is unique compared to other states because it doesn’t require auto insurance. If they choose not to have insurance, drivers must be able to prove they have the financial means to pay for any damages if they’re at fault for a car accident.[1]

Drivers in New Hampshire can choose to show their financial responsibility by having sufficient funds to cover potential damages. However, that’s not realistic for many people. Therefore, New Hampshire drivers can also choose to purchase insurance to serve as their proof of financial responsibility.

Important Information New Hampshire law, unlike many other states, allows drivers to sue at-fault parties directly after an accident. If you’re responsible for an accident, you risk a court ordering you to use your assets to pay for any damages. But you can avoid this by having auto insurance.[1]

If you choose to purchase car insurance in New Hampshire, your policy must include three types of coverage.

Liability coverage

As in other states, New Hampshire has a minimum liability insurance amount you must purchase if you do decide to carry insurance. New Hampshire requires two types of liability insurance: bodily injury coverage pays for other parties’ medical costs for injuries, while property damage liability pays for damage to other peoples’ property.[1]

You’ll need the following minimums:

$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability

$25,000 per accident of property damage liability

Medical payments coverage

If you decide to buy auto insurance in New Hampshire, your policy must include medical payments coverage of at least $1,000. This coverage pays for your medical expenses due to injuries you sustain in an accident, regardless of whether you or another driver is at fault.[1]

Uninsured motorist coverage

Auto insurance policies in New Hampshire are also required to include uninsured motorist coverage. This coverage pays for medical bills for injuries you sustain in an accident in three specific situations:

Injury in an accident where the at-fault driver is uninsured

Injury in an accident where the at-fault driver has less coverage than you

Injury in a hit-and-run accident where the at-fault driver can’t be identified

Uninsured motorist coverage in New Hampshire doesn’t pay for damages to your vehicle. Instead, collision coverage would pay for those damages if you have it. Otherwise, you’ll pay for your vehicle damage out of your own pocket.[1]