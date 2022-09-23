Drivers in Nebraska pay $152 per month for car insurance, on average.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average rate for car insurance in Nebraska is $152 per month, or $1,828 per year. Residents in the affectionately nicknamed Cornhusker State pay slightly less than the national car insurance average of $158. Nebraska drivers are legally required to carry uninsured and underinsured motorists coverage and liability.
In this article, you’ll see what affects your car insurance rates in Nebraska and also identify ways to lower your costs.
Datos Breves
The average monthly cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Nebraska is $89, and the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance is $216.
Nebraska allows drivers to take a driving safety course to remove points from their record.
Located in Tornado Alley, Grand Island has the highest rates for car insurance in Nebraska.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Nebraska
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska?
The average cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $89 per month for liability only. Liability insurance covers the other party’s property damage and bodily injuries you cause in an accident. This coverage is also a state requirement.[1]
It’s important to note that Nebraska also requires drivers to carry both uninsured and underinsured motorists coverage in addition to liability coverage. Full-coverage car insurance in Nebraska includes both of these requirements, as well as comprehensive and collision coverages.
The average cost for a full-coverage auto insurance policy is $216 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
24
41
American Family
34
57
USAA
37
63
GEICO
39
66
Allstate
41
69
State Farm
42
71
Clearcover
47
77
Safeco
50
113
Nationwide
56
95
Progressive
60
101
AssuranceAmerica
69
128
Farmers
70
118
Shelter
71
120
Dairyland
88
213
Liberty Mutual
97
184
The General
98
258
Foremost
104
255
Bristol West
123
280
Average Nebraska car insurance rates by city
Rates vary from city to city depending on the population, reported accidents, crime rate, and more. Insurance companies also take into account the fact that 90.8% of Nebraska’s workforce uses a motor vehicle to commute to work every day.[2] This results in more people on the road.
Insurance companies prepare for claims caused by weather-related incidents, most notably tornadoes. Nearly all of Nebraska is located in Tornado Alley, and the southern region of the state tends to see the most, which includes cities such as Grand Island.[3] Car insurance rates tend to be higher here.
In the table below, you can see how average insurance quotes differ in cities across the state.
Average Nebraska car insurance rates by age
In Nebraska, young drivers age 15–30pay the most for auto insurance. The lowest car insurance quotes in Nebraska are offered to people in their 60s. However, once senior drivers reach their 70s and beyond, they start paying more as their reduced faculties make them more susceptible to accidents.
Here, you can see how average insurance quotes in Nebraska change based on driver age.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Nebraska
Nebraska allows insurers to use gender when determining your insurance quote. Statistically, men pay more for insurance because they’re more likely to spend more time on the road than women. Men are also more likely to engage in risky behavior while driving, including DUIs and speeding. Teen males pay the highest rates due to elevated crash rates, making them the most high-risk drivers.
Age
Male
Female
16
$420
$344
35
$200
$181
50
$154
$148
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Nebraska
Nebraska has an in-depth rating system to calculate points on your driving record, making it easy for insurance agents to determine your average annual rate. But drivers can take a Driver Improvement Course for a two-point credit, allowing them to potentially reduce their average cost of auto insurance.[4]
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$89
$216
With accident
$141
$342
With speeding ticket
$133
$322
With DUI
$159
$385
Average Nebraska car insurance rates by marital status
Your marital status can change more than just your taxes; it can also affect your car insurance rate. Married people get slightly cheaper auto insurance quotes because insurers see them as less risky.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$86
$205
Married
$82
$197
Shop for Car Insurance in Nebraska
Average Nebraska car insurance rates by credit tier
Insurers in Nebraska can’t deny you auto insurance based on your credit history alone.[5] However, like most states, Nebraska does allow insurers to factor in your credit history when determining your rate. This generally translates to people with poor credit paying more for car insurance than people with good or excellent credit.
Nebraska car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you get the best car insurance in Nebraska? Here are some commonly asked questions regarding car insurance from motorists statewide.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska?
The average cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $152 per month. However, your rates could be higher or lower based on your level of coverage, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Nebraska?
The cheapest car insurance in Nebraska is a liability-only policy offered by Auto-Owners, with a rate of $24 per month. Nebraska drivers can also find cheap coverage through American Family and USAA, the state’s second- and third-cheapest insurers. Their liability-only rates start at $34 and $37, respectively.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Nebraska?
Yes, car insurance costs vary by county in Nebraska. Counties in the southern part of Nebraska pay more because the higher frequency of tornadoes in this area increases the potential for future claims.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Nebraska?
The highest-rated auto insurance companies offering coverage in Nebraska are State Farm, Country Financial, and USAA. These insurers boast wide product offerings, strong financial stability, and well-regarded customer service.
What are the car insurance requirements in Nebraska?
Nebraska requires you to carry bodily injury ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident) and property damage ($25,000 per accident) liability for minimum coverage. Drivers in the state must also carry uninsured and underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident). You must have proof of insurance on you when driving.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.