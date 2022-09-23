Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Illinois (2024)

Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
An SR-22 form proves you have the minimum liability coverage required by your state. You may need an SR-22 if you commit a serious traffic violation, such as a DUI or driving with a suspended license. Smaller, isolated violations, like speeding tickets or minor accidents, typically won’t result in you needing to carry an SR-22.
Here’s what you need to know about SR-22 insurance in Illinois.
Datos Breves
An SR-22 isn’t actually insurance but rather a form that proves you’re insured.
Illinois requires drivers who need an SR-22 to carry it for three years.[1]
Illinois drivers with an SR-22 may pay more for car insurance.
What’s SR-22 insurance in Illinois, and when do you need it?
An SR-22, also known in Illinois as financial responsibility insurance, is a certificate that indicates you carry the required state-minimum amount of car insurance. Drivers with serious or multiple infractions on their driving record may be required to carry an SR-22.[2]
Good to Know
You may have heard SR-22 insurance referred to as FR-44 insurance, but an FR-44s is a different type of form only relevant to drivers in Florida and Virginia.
“It is important to note that SR-22 insurance is not a type of insurance coverage in and of itself but rather a document certifying that you have the required minimum liability coverage,” says Brad Cummins, founder of Insurance Geek. “Therefore, the cost of SR-22 insurance will depend on the cost of your underlying insurance policy and any additional fees that your insurance company may charge for filing the SR-22 form.”
You’ll know if you need an SR-22 form in Illinois because you’ll receive a court order from the Illinois Driver Services Department. States typically reserve these forms for drivers who commit serious offenses, such as DUIs and driving without car insurance. But if you receive enough speeding tickets, the state may issue you an SR-22 form as well.[3]
How to get an SR-22 in Illinois
If a court mandates that you get an SR-22 certificate, you’ll need to go through your insurance company to activate it. SR-22 insurance is typically only the minimum liability coverage the state requires.[4] This coverage pays for costs related to property damage, injury, or death for the other driver if you’re at fault.[5]
Not every insurance company offers SR-22 coverage, however, so you may need to find a new insurer that does. Once you’ve found an insurer that will provide you with an SR-22 certificate, your insurer must submit it to the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State.[2]
In Illinois, SR-22 certificates are issued via the following forms:
Operator’s certificate: This covers the driver in any vehicle they don’t own.
Owner’s certificate: This covers the driver in the vehicles they own.
Operators-owners certificate: This provides coverage in all vehicles regardless of ownership.
This process can take up to 30 days, so be sure you plan ahead. If you cancel your coverage or let it lapse, your insurance company will notify the state, which will suspend your license.[2]
How long is an SR-22 required in Illinois?
Illinois drivers must maintain SR-22 for three years, according to the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State. It’s important that you renew your SR-22 45 days or more in advance and not let your coverage lapse. If you let it lapse, the state won’t remedy your suspension until you get the necessary coverage, and the three-year time frame may reset.[2]
How much is an SR-22 in Illinois?
SR-22 insurance in Illinois may cost more than traditional car insurance coverage. If you have an SR-22, insurers consider you high risk and will likely charge you higher premiums than drivers with clean records. On top of that, your insurer may charge you a filing fee.
Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Illinois
It can be challenging to find affordable car insurance with an SR-22, but if you take the time to compare quotes, you may find insurers that fit your budget. The table below highlights the cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Illinois, with Auto-Owners offering the most affordable rate, at $35 per month for liability coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Auto-Owners
32
4.0
State Farm
34
4.5
GEICO
45
4.2
COUNTRY Financial
47
4.2
Progressive
51
3.9
Erie
51
4.4
USAA
54
4.5
Mile Auto
54
3.5
American Family
59
4.3
Mercury
64
3.6
Safeco
67
3.8
Nationwide
70
4.3
Clearcover
73
3.2
Travelers
75
4.3
Farmers
80
3.8
Direct Auto
81
3.3
Allstate
84
4.2
Dairyland
98
3.3
GAINSCO
99
3.3
Elephant
102
3.8
The General
107
3.3
Liberty Mutual
111
3.8
Bristol West
120
2.2
Foremost
156
3.5
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How an SR-22 affects driving record and future rates in Illinois
If you need an SR-22 certificate, you’re likely going to face higher car insurance costs for a while. Even once you no longer need an SR-22, insurers will still consider your driving record when setting your rates.
Fortunately, you can still find ways to save on car insurance, including:
Practice safe driving habits. Safe driving is one of the best ways to keep your car insurance rates low and avoid future SR-22 requirements. Get the proper insurance coverage, don’t drive under the influence of any substances, and practice defensive driving.
Take advantage of car insurance discounts. Insurers offer a variety of car insurance discounts, including bundling, loyalty, and paperless discounts. Ask your insurer or agent which discounts you qualify for.
Compare car insurance quotes. SR-22 insurance may cost you more, but rates vary by insurer. Research and compare three to five insurance companies to find the best deal for your situation.
Illinois SR-22 insurance FAQs
Navigating SR-22 insurance can be stressful — especially if it’s your first time needing it. Below, you’ll find answers to some common questions about SR-22 certificates in Illinois.
How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Illinois?
In Illinois, drivers required to get an SR-22 certificate must keep it for a minimum of three years. Your insurance company will need to file the SR-22 form with the state to activate it.[2]
How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Illinois?
To get rid of an SR-22 in Illinois, you’ll need to maintain the SR-22 coverage for at least three years.[2] Once you’ve met the requirements, you may discuss your options with your insurance company and the state.[6]
What happens to your SR-22 in Illinois if you move?
Do you need an SR-22 in Illinois if you don’t have a car?
Yes. Even if you don’t have your own vehicle, you’ll be required to get an SR-22 in Illinois. Your insurance company can write a nonowner policy with the SR-22 certificate and submit it on your behalf.