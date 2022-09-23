Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Illinois (2024)

What’s SR-22 insurance in Illinois, and when do you need it?

An SR-22, also known in Illinois as financial responsibility insurance, is a certificate that indicates you carry the required state-minimum amount of car insurance. Drivers with serious or multiple infractions on their driving record may be required to carry an SR-22.[2]

Good to Know You may have heard SR-22 insurance referred to as FR-44 insurance, but an FR-44s is a different type of form only relevant to drivers in Florida and Virginia.

“It is important to note that SR-22 insurance is not a type of insurance coverage in and of itself but rather a document certifying that you have the required minimum liability coverage,” says Brad Cummins, founder of Insurance Geek. “Therefore, the cost of SR-22 insurance will depend on the cost of your underlying insurance policy and any additional fees that your insurance company may charge for filing the SR-22 form.”

You’ll know if you need an SR-22 form in Illinois because you’ll receive a court order from the Illinois Driver Services Department. States typically reserve these forms for drivers who commit serious offenses, such as DUIs and driving without car insurance. But if you receive enough speeding tickets, the state may issue you an SR-22 form as well.[3]

How to get an SR-22 in Illinois

If a court mandates that you get an SR-22 certificate, you’ll need to go through your insurance company to activate it. SR-22 insurance is typically only the minimum liability coverage the state requires.[4] This coverage pays for costs related to property damage, injury, or death for the other driver if you’re at fault.[5]

Not every insurance company offers SR-22 coverage, however, so you may need to find a new insurer that does. Once you’ve found an insurer that will provide you with an SR-22 certificate, your insurer must submit it to the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State.[2]

In Illinois, SR-22 certificates are issued via the following forms:

Operator’s certificate: This covers the driver in any vehicle they don’t own.

Owner’s certificate: This covers the driver in the vehicles they own.

Operators-owners certificate: This provides coverage in all vehicles regardless of ownership.

This process can take up to 30 days, so be sure you plan ahead. If you cancel your coverage or let it lapse, your insurance company will notify the state, which will suspend your license.[2]

How long is an SR-22 required in Illinois?

Illinois drivers must maintain SR-22 for three years, according to the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State. It’s important that you renew your SR-22 45 days or more in advance and not let your coverage lapse. If you let it lapse, the state won’t remedy your suspension until you get the necessary coverage, and the three-year time frame may reset.[2]