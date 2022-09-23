Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
As a driver in the Peach State, you need to understand the minimum car insurance requirements. If you don’t meet the coverage requirements, you could face fines or even license suspension. Below are all the tools to help you shop for car insurance in Georgia.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Georgia
Quotes start as low as $56 for liability coverage
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Georgia car insurance requirements
Georgia law requires drivers to carry liability car insurance. This includes two types of insurance — bodily injury and property damage — and the state sets certain coverage limits for both.[1] If you’re responsible for an accident, liability car insurance helps pay for the other driver’s vehicle damage and medical bills.
However, it doesn’t cover your own vehicle repairs and medical costs. Liability insurance ensures drivers take financial responsibility for accidents they cause — you can’t drive without it in most of the country.[2]
Bodily injury liability
Bodily injury liability coverage pays for the other driver’s and their passengers’ medical expenses when you cause an accident. The coverage limit you select in your policy determines the maximum your insurer will pay. You’re responsible for paying the rest if a claim exceeds your coverage limits.[2]
Georgia drivers must have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage. With these limits, your policy will pay a maximum of $25,000 for one person and $50,000 total for one incident.[1]
Property damage liability
Property damage liability insurance covers vehicle repairs for the other driver when you cause an accident. Your policy specifies the amount your insurer agrees to pay for a property damage claim. Depending on your policy, the maximum amount might be more than the state minimum.[2]
Drivers in Georgia must have at least $25,000 of coverage for property damage liability. This means your policy will cover up to $25,000 per incident.[1]
Georgia Automobile Insurance Plan
GAIP
Georgia drivers can access insurance through the Georgia Automobile Insurance Plan (GAIP) if their driving record prevents them from getting insurance on the open market. Drivers with a DUI, multiple speeding tickets, or several at-fault accidents may struggle to find coverage with standard insurers. In this case, the GAIP helps drivers find adequate insurance coverage.[3]
Any drivers in the state who have failed to find coverage on the open market qualify for this coverage, and any licensed insurance agent can write a GAIP policy. But due to the high premium costs, most drivers would choose the Georgia Automobile Insurance Plan only as a last resort. If you need help finding coverage, contact a licensed representative or insurance agent for options.
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Georgia?
It depends. Every driver needs to carry the state-minimum liability coverage in Georgia. While the law doesn’t mandate that you carry comprehensive and collision coverages, if you took out a loan to buy your car, your lender may require them. These two coverages, along with liability coverage, are often referred to as “full coverage.”
Full-coverage car insurance usually costs more than liability-only coverage because it provides more thorough protection. Many drivers opt for full coverage because the extra monthly cost is nothing next to the cost of medical bills and vehicle repairs without insurance.
You may not need full coverage if you don’t drive much or feel you can afford to pay for accident expenses out of pocket. If you’re unsure, ask an independent insurance agent for their opinion.
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Georgia
The average cost of liability insurance in Georgia is $146 per month. If you cause an accident, this coverage helps pay for medical expenses and vehicle repairs for the other driver. But it doesn’t cover any of your costs associated with the incident.
Below are some of the best car insurance companies for liability-only insurance in Georgia.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
56
Auto-Owners
66
State Farm
70
COUNTRY Financial
71
Allstate
77
Mile Auto
77
USAA
82
Progressive
95
Safeco
98
Mercury
109
State Auto
109
GEICO
114
Clearcover
117
National General
132
Liberty Mutual
134
AssuranceAmerica
137
Elephant
138
Direct Auto
142
GAINSCO
152
Midvale Home & Auto
160
Nationwide
170
Infinity
196
The General
210
Bristol West
235
Foremost
250
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Georgia
Georgia drivers can expect to pay an average of $240 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Full coverage typically includes comprehensive and collision, which protect you after accidents and other incidents, such as theft, flooding, fire, and vandalism.
Below are the cheapest insurers for full-coverage insurance in Georgia.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
69
Auto-Owners
95
State Farm
102
COUNTRY Financial
104
Allstate
112
USAA
120
Mile Auto
123
Travelers
144
Progressive
153
Safeco
164
GEICO
165
Mercury
177
Elephant
192
State Auto
208
Clearcover
213
Midvale Home & Auto
231
Liberty Mutual
234
AssuranceAmerica
234
Nationwide
244
Direct Auto
256
National General
273
Foremost
299
GAINSCO
310
Infinity
348
The General
354
Bristol West
452
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Car Insurance in Georgia
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Georgia
It’s illegal to drive without liability insurance in Georgia. If the police catch you driving without insurance, you could face severe consequences, including fees, license suspension, and even jail time.[4]
Fees
Drivers found driving without insurance for the first time must pay a $25 fee plus a $65 reinstatement fee. The costs are the same for the second offense but increase to $185 for the third offense.
License suspension
Georgia suspends driver’s licenses and vehicle registration for 60 days after the first offense of driving without insurance. After the second offense, the time increases to 90 days, and after the third offense, the suspensions last six months.
Jail time
Depending on the circumstances, drivers who don’t have minimum liability coverage could face up to one year in jail for the first offense.
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
Even though the state doesn’t require the following coverages, they’re worth considering. Each policy provides additional financial protection. Depending on your coverage needs and budget, one or all of these could be a good fit.[5]
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage helps pay for damages from non-collision events, like bad weather, theft, and vandalism.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage helps pay for vehicle repairs after collisions with other vehicles or objects, like trees and telephone poles.
Medical payments (MedPay) or personal injury protection (PIP)
MedPay or PIP pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers in the event of a claim. PIP can also cover lost wages.
Uninsured motorist coverage
If another driver causes an accident but is uninsured or underinsured, this coverage helps pay for the remainder of your repairs. It also covers hit-and-runs and being hit by an uninsured driver as a pedestrian.
Gap coverage
If your vehicle is totaled and you owe more than the car is worth, gap insurance helps cover the difference.
Georgia car insurance requirements FAQs
As a driver, you must understand your state’s car insurance requirements. Here’s what you need to know about auto insurance in Georgia.
Is car insurance required in Georgia?
Like in most states, the law in Georgia requires drivers to have liability coverage. Drivers must have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, as well as $25,000 per accident for property damage.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Georgia?
Yes. You must have car insurance to register your car in Georgia. Once you establish coverage, your insurer will file a proof of insurance form in the state’s online database through the Georgia Motor Vehicle Division (MVD).[6]
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Georgia?
In most states, including Georgia, your insurance policy covers eligible drivers who use your vehicle with your permission. For example, if your sister drives your car to the store and is in an accident, your policy will provide coverage. But when you borrow someone else’s car, always confirm that you have adequate insurance. In Georgia, the driver is always responsible for providing proof of insurance.[7]
Is comprehensive coverage required in Georgia?
Drivers don’t have to carry comprehensive coverage in Georgia. But if you lease or finance a car, your lender will likely require it. Most insurance professionals recommend adding comprehensive and collision coverages to your policy, even if it’s not mandated. That way, you can have financial protection in more situations.
How long can you go without insurance in Georgia?
Georgia requires drivers in the state to maintain continuous coverage, which means that you should always have an active insurance policy as a driver. You could face fees, license suspension, and even jail time if you don’t have coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.