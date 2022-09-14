>Seguros de Autos>Connecticut

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Danbury, Connecticut (2024)

A liability-only insurance policy costs Danbury drivers an average of $176 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Connecticut

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $59/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Connecticut.

Where you live — down to the ZIP code — can affect your car insurance spending. How much Danbury drivers spend on car insurance depends on what type of coverage they choose. In Danbury, the overall average cost of car insurance is $248, which is higher than the national average of $158.

Bad weather patterns that make driving dangerous could be contributing to these high auto insurance rates, among other factors. Connecticut experiences more rainy and snowy days than the national average, which could put drivers at an increased risk for accidents.

Saving money on your car insurance policy can really add up month after month, so here’s what you should know about finding affordable car insurance in Danbury.

Datos Breves

  • Danbury drivers pay an average of $320 per month for full coverage and $176 per month for liability-only coverage.

  • On average, drivers in Danbury spend $2,978 per year on car insurance.

  • Insurance companies in Connecticut can consider your credit history when determining your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Danbury

When you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Danbury, you need to balance finding the lowest rates for your unique insurance needs. 

For example, you may require a niche type of coverage like classic car coverage, desire coverage for medical bills, or you may want to work with an insurance company that allows you to manage your policy 100% online through the insurer’s website.

To help you find the right fit, here's a closer look at three of the most affordable car insurance companies in Danbury. The rates shown in the table below are for the state of Connecticut.

Insurance CompanyIQ ScoreFull CoverageLiability OnlyBest for

USAA4.5$133$80Military community
State Farm4.5$98$59Discounts
GEICO4.2$120$72Bundling
Best insurer for the military community: USAA

USAA car insurance is an ideal choice for active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families in the United States. This insurance business has policies that cater to this specific demographic, offering competitive rates, comprehensive coverage, and excellent customer service. With two military bases located in Connecticut, USAA may be a good fit for people who live on base.

Ventajas

  • Members save an average of $725 per year when they switch, according to the company

  • Savings of up to 30% possible via SafePilot program

Contras

  • Must meet eligibility requirements

  • No 24/7 customer service

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

State Farm stands out as a company with some of the most competitive auto insurance rates in Connecticut. It also offers various discounts that can help customers lower their premiums, such as having anti-theft features like an alarm system in your vehicle.

Additionally, if you insure multiple family drivers through State Farm, you can enjoy reduced rates across all policies. For households with teens or college-aged drivers, maintaining good grades can also lead to savings through the good student discount. You can chat with a State Farm insurance agent about any discounts you may qualify for.

Ventajas

  • Variety of available discounts

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in New England

Contras

  • Online policy purchasing not available

  • Gap insurance not available

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for bundling: GEICO

GEICO provides opportunities for savings when you combine your auto insurance with other types of insurance products, like home, condo, motor home, or renters insurance. This can help Danbury drivers bring down the cost of their car insurance premiums. Additionally, GEICO offers a top-rated mobile app, simplifying policy management and access while you’re on the move.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England

Contras

  • No rideshare insurance for Uber and Lyft drivers

  • Gap insurance not available

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Danbury

To cut down on your car insurance expenses in Danbury, take note of these cost-saving strategies:

  • Car shop smartly. Car owners can save on insurance by choosing the right type of car. Opt for a more affordable vehicle, since they tend to have lower repair and replacement costs, resulting in reduced insurance claims.

  • Ask about discounts. Don’t be afraid to ask about potential discounts when speaking with your insurance company. Insurers frequently offer discounts for defensive driving courses, going paperless, and good academic performance. Identifying and applying these discounts can help lower your insurance costs. See if you can get a bundling discount for other insurance products — like homeowners insurance, health insurance, or life insurance — to save on more than one policy at once.

  • Shop around. It’s crucial to invest time in researching and comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies. This will help you identify the insurance policy that best aligns with your budget and coverage needs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Danbury: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance is a type of affordable coverage that’s required in nearly every state. It pays for injuries and property damage resulting from accidents you’re at fault for, but it doesn’t pay for your vehicle repairs.[1] It’s a budget-friendly choice, often preferred for older or less expensive cars. Drivers in Danbury pay $176 on average for liability insurance.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive liability-only policy in Danbury, review the following table to see which insurance companies offer the lowest average rates.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
State Farm55
GEICO67
USAA75
Safeco79
Midvale Home & Auto88
Liberty Mutual99
Progressive103
Travelers110
Nationwide120
Allstate128
CSAA132
Direct Auto189
Foremost226
Bristol West228
Amica269
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Danbury: State Farm

The key distinction between liability-only and full-coverage car insurance lies in what they encompass. Liability only covers third-party damages when you’re at fault, while full coverage extends that protection to your own vehicle, including theft, accidents, and natural disasters.

Drivers with newer or more expensive cars typically benefit from full-coverage insurance, ensuring comprehensive safeguarding for their investment. And if you finance or lease your car, your lender will require you to carry full coverage. An average, Danbury drivers pay $320 per month for full-coverage insurance.

The table below lists top insurers for affordable full-coverage car insurance companies in Danbury.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
State Farm91
GEICO112
USAA125
State Auto138
Safeco140
Travelers148
Liberty Mutual172
Nationwide172
Progressive173
Midvale Home & Auto176
CSAA183
Allstate214
Foremost237
Direct Auto304
Bristol West375
Amica450
Estimate your Danbury car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Connecticut

Connecticut, operating as an at-fault state — also known as a tort state — adopted this system in 1994. Under this framework, the driver responsible for a car accident is obligated to cover the damages and injuries sustained by the other parties, typically through their liability insurance.

Connecticut follows a modified comparative negligence rule, enabling you to seek compensation for your losses even if you share some blame for the accident. As long as your responsibility is 50% or less, you may be eligible for damage recovery. To avoid fines and registration suspension, drivers must furnish proof of insurance, adhering to Connecticut’s minimum car insurance requirements.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

While you must maintain the minimum coverage levels the state requires, you have the option to enhance your auto insurance policy with the following coverages:

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Finding the cheapest car insurance in Danbury for drivers with incidents (including speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) occurrences, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations) can be challenging. The reason behind the rate hikes for such drivers lies in the higher risk they represent to insurance companies.

Drivers with an incident on their record pay on average $226 for liability insurance compared to drivers with a clean record who pay $176 per month. Increased incidents often result in higher rates as insurers anticipate a greater likelihood of future claims.[3]

You can see from the following table how insurance rates can increase after an incident.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm55686984
GEICO678486103
USAA759496115
Safeco79107110121
Liberty Mutual99133136152
Progressive103134137158
Travelers110140142169
Nationwide120151155184
Allstate128160163196
CSAA132171178203
Direct Auto189244250290
Bristol West228291291350
Amica269388390395
Average cost of car insurance by age

Teenagers and young drivers can expect to spend more on car insurance because their lack of driving experience and maturity can lead to them filing more claims than older drivers. Luckily, rates tend to decrease around age 35 once drivers become more competent and responsible.

However, rates can start to increase again around age 70, as older drivers can struggle to keep a clean driving record due to impaired vision and decreased reaction time.[4]

The next table highlights how car insurance rates can change as we age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$401
20s$250
30s$314
40s$183
50s$154
60s$143
70s$147
Danbury car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Connecticut, car insurance companies can factor in your credit-based insurance score when setting rates. The goal is to achieve an excellent or good credit score, as this typically results in lower insurance premiums. Insurers often associate poor credit scores with a higher likelihood of filing claims.[5]

In Danbury, the effect of credit scores on average car insurance rates is noticeable.

Rates by Credit Tier

Danbury car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Danbury, Connecticut, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Danbury?

    Car insurance in Danbury costs $176 per month for liability-only coverage and $320 per month for a full-coverage policy, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Connecticut?

    State Farm and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Connecticut, with monthly liability-only rates of $59 and $72, respectively. But the best insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, where you live, the type of car you drive, and your driving history. Comparing quotes from at least three different insurance companies is the best way to find coverage that meets your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Danbury?

    With the highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), GEICO is the best car insurance company in Danbury. Other top insurers include State Farm and USAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  2. Connecticut General Assembly. "State Minimum Auto Insurance Requirements."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
  5. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."

