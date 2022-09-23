What’s SR-22 insurance in Arizona, and when do you need it?

SR-22 forms aren’t a form of car insurance, even though some may refer to them as “SR-22 insurance.” SR-22 forms act as proof of future financial responsibility that a car insurance company files with your state on your behalf.[1]

In the state of Arizona, you may need to file an SR-22 if the state revoked your driver’s license and you want to reinstate it. You also need to pay a $20 reinstatement fee and may have to take a written vision and road test.

Reasons Arizona may revoke your license include:[2]

Aggravated assault using a vehicle

Homicide using a vehicle

Leaving the site of an accident if you were involved

Aggravated DUI

Reckless driving (two or more convictions)

Racing on the highways (two or more convictions)

How can you get an SR-22 in Arizona?

The Arizona Department of Transportation will alert you if it revokes your license and you need SR-22 insurance.

According to Lauren McKenzie, senior agent at A Plus Insurance, when you buy auto insurance, the insurance agent searching for the insurance policy should determine the type of insurance policy based on your needs.

“If the driver owns a vehicle, it can be written as a standard auto policy with an SR-22 added,” McKenzie says. “If the driver does not own a vehicle but still needs to have an SR-22 policy, they can write it as a nonowners policy with the SR-22 added.”

However, McKenzie notes that drivers may run into some issues while searching for insurance when they have an SR-22 requirement, as some car insurance companies won’t write an SR-22 policy.

How long is an SR-22 required in Arizona?

In Arizona, drivers must maintain proof of SR-22 financial responsibility on their insurance policy for three years from the date they become eligible for the reinstatement of their driver’s license.[1]