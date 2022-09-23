>Seguros de Autos>Arizona

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Arizona (2024)

With a little research, Arizona drivers can find SR-22 insurance at a price point that works for their budget.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

An SR-22 is a certificate of insurance that acts as proof of financial responsibility after you violate a law that leads to driver’s license suspension.

In Arizona, if you have to file an SR-22 insurance form in order to reinstate your driver’s license, you must maintain the SR-22 for three years from the date you become eligible for license reinstatement. If you fail to maintain an SR-22, your license will remain suspended.[1]

Here’s a closer look at what you need to know about SR-22 insurance in Arizona.

Datos Breves

  • An SR-22 isn’t a form of insurance; it’s a guarantee of financial responsibility on your behalf.

  • Filing an SR-22 can indirectly lead to higher auto insurance rates.

  • How much a car insurance policy costs for a driver with an SR-22 requirement depends on the insurance company they work with and their location, among other factors.

What’s SR-22 insurance in Arizona, and when do you need it?

SR-22 forms aren’t a form of car insurance, even though some may refer to them as “SR-22 insurance.” SR-22 forms act as proof of future financial responsibility that a car insurance company files with your state on your behalf.[1]

In the state of Arizona, you may need to file an SR-22 if the state revoked your driver’s license and you want to reinstate it. You also need to pay a $20 reinstatement fee and may have to take a written vision and road test.

Reasons Arizona may revoke your license include:[2]

  • Aggravated assault using a vehicle

  • Homicide using a vehicle

  • Leaving the site of an accident if you were involved

  • Aggravated DUI

  • Reckless driving (two or more convictions)

  • Racing on the highways (two or more convictions)

How can you get an SR-22 in Arizona?

The Arizona Department of Transportation will alert you if it revokes your license and you need SR-22 insurance.

According to Lauren McKenzie, senior agent at A Plus Insurance, when you buy auto insurance, the insurance agent searching for the insurance policy should determine the type of insurance policy based on your needs. 

“If the driver owns a vehicle, it can be written as a standard auto policy with an SR-22 added,” McKenzie says. “If the driver does not own a vehicle but still needs to have an SR-22 policy, they can write it as a nonowners policy with the SR-22 added.”

However, McKenzie notes that drivers may run into some issues while searching for insurance when they have an SR-22 requirement, as some car insurance companies won’t write an SR-22 policy.

How long is an SR-22 required in Arizona?

In Arizona, drivers must maintain proof of SR-22 financial responsibility on their insurance policy for three years from the date they become eligible for the reinstatement of their driver’s license.[1]

How much is an SR-22 in Arizona?

It costs $20 to file an SR-22 in Arizona in order to reinstate your driver’s license.[2] Additionally, it can cost more to buy a car insurance policy when you have an SR-22 requirement. In Arizona, the average monthly cost of a liability-only policy for drivers who need SR-22 insurance is $260.

The insurance company you choose can affect how much you’ll actually spend. For example, Mile Auto charges $116 per month, on average, for a liability-only policy for drivers with an SR-22. Kemper Speciality charges more than twice as much, at $247 per month on average.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Arizona

Not sure what to budget for car insurance if you’re a driver with an SR-22 requirement in Arizona? The following table outlines the average monthly cost for a liability-only policy with some of the cheapest SR-22 insurance companies in Arizona.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote - LiabilityAverage Monthly Quote - Full Coverage
Auto-Owners64104
Mile Auto71111
State Farm79128
GEICO81133
Root86139
USAA87143
Safeco97169
Metromile105171
National General112254
Allstate131213
Mercury135219
Travelers135210
Progressive135240
Direct Auto141286
Dairyland152355
COUNTRY Financial153250
American Family154251
The Hartford158258
Farmers160260
GAINSCO161357
The General165353
Nationwide178242
Liberty Mutual180307
Infinity191268
AssuranceAmerica199316
Bristol West201373
Commonwealth Casualty230534
Foremost291522
Cheapest insurance companies in Arizona with SR-22 by city

The city you live in can affect how much you’ll spend on car insurance with an SR-22. For example, an SR-22 policy with Mercury Insurance in Glendale, Arizona, is an average of $273 a month but only $171 in Mesa — a 37% increase.

To better understand what it can cost to buy a liability-only policy as a driver with SR-22 requirements, check out the following table for average monthly policy rates.

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
GlendaleMercury$273
GlendaleLiberty Mutual$300
GlendaleAssuranceAmerica$306
GlendaleBristol West$365
GlendaleKemper$375
GlendaleHallmark$390
MesaKemper $129
MesaMercury$171
MesaAssuranceAmerica$229
MesaDairyland$230
MesaBristol West$244
MesaHallmark$260
MesaInfinity$270
PhoenixNovo$148
PhoenixFreedom National$157
PhoenixSun Coast$207
PhoenixMercury$233
PhoenixDirect Auto$261
PhoenixAssuranceAmerica$265
PhoenixKemper$272
PhoenixLiberty Mutual$275
PhoenixSafeco$285
TucsonNovo$125
TucsonLiberty Mutual$145
TucsonSafeco$160
TucsonSun Coast$173
TucsonMercury$175
TucsonKemper$192
How an SR-22 affects driving record and future rates in Arizona

While a need for SR-22 insurance doesn’t directly impact the cost of an insurance policy, the incident that led to this requirement (like a DUI or reckless driving) is what can cause the price of an insurance policy to shoot up.

“The driver’s violations will impact the insurance rates more than the SR-22 itself,” McKenzie notes. “Major violations will stay on a driver’s record for up to five years, causing the insurance prices to be higher for the amount of time.”

Here are some things you can do to lower your car insurance costs:

  • Ask for discounts. Don’t be afraid to ask your insurance company about any available discounts you may qualify for. Many insurers offer discounts for various reasons, such as completing an approved driver’s education course, installing anti-theft devices in your vehicle, or having good grades as a student. You may be surprised at how much you can save just by taking advantage of the discounts that work for you.

  • Go for a higher deductible. If you’re looking for ways to save money on your auto insurance, consider increasing your deductible — but be strategic about how you do this. By agreeing to pay more money out of pocket in the event of an accident, you can lower your monthly premium. But this strategy only makes financial sense if you can afford to pay the higher deductible when you file a claim.[3]

  • Bundle insurance policies. If you have multiple insurance needs, such as home and auto coverage, consider bundling them with a single insurer. Many insurance companies offer discounts for bundling, which can help you save money on both policies. Plus, having all your insurance policies in one place can make managing them easier.

  • Keep your credit score healthy. Your credit score can affect your auto insurance premiums. In most states, including Arizona, insurance companies can use credit scores to determine rates. Maintaining good credit can help you qualify for lower rates and keep more money in your pocket.[4]

  • Ask for quotes. When it comes to finding the best deal on your auto insurance, it’s a good idea to shop around. Comparing quotes from different insurance companies can help you save money while still maintaining the coverage you need. You can use online comparison tools to make the process easier, but it’s generally a good idea to get at least three quotes before making a decision.

Arizona SR-22 insurance FAQs

If you’re a driver with an SR-22 requirement, you may have questions about what this means for your insurance needs. Let’s take a look at some frequently asked questions about SR-22 insurance in Arizona to help you gain some clarity.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Arizona?

    In Arizona, drivers required to have an SR-22 must keep proper documentation for three years from the date they become eligible to restore their driver’s license. Drivers who have been convicted of certain offenses, such as driving under the influence or operating a vehicle without insurance, usually need this type of insurance form.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Arizona?

    You’ll need to specifically request that your insurer remove the SR-22 from your policy once the mandated period expires. Failure to do so could lead to higher insurance rates and other complications down the line. As long as you stay on top of these obligations, you should have no trouble transitioning back to your standard insurance policy.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Arizona if you move?

    Moving doesn’t make it possible to escape an SR-22 order. When you move, you have to apply for an SR-22 in your new state of residence to complete the three-year requirement.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Arizona if you don’t have a car?

    If you receive a court order mandating an SR-22 in Arizona, it’s essential to comply with the order if you wish to continue to drive legally. You can get nonowner SR-22 insurance to satisfy the requirements, even if you don’t own a car. But if you opt to stop driving, surrendering your driver’s license can eliminate this requirement.

Sources

  1. Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. "Future Financial Responsibility."
  2. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Arizona Driver's License Manual."
  3. III. "How to save money on car insurance."
  4. Experian. "Which States Prohibit or Restrict the Use of Credit-Based Insurance Scores?."

