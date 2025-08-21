Fitbit Insurance: Coverage and Costs

Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
If you rely on a Fitbit to track your workouts, sleep, or health conditions, losing or damaging it could throw off your whole routine. That’s where Fitbit insurance comes in.
This coverage protects your fitness tracker from accidental damage, malfunctions outside the original warranty, and sometimes loss or theft.
Since wearables can be pricey, insurance can help you quickly replace your device to stay on track with your health goals, fitness rewards, or wellness programs through your employer or insurance company.
Let’s look closer at how Fitbit insurance works, who it’s best for, and how to choose the right plan.
Quick Facts
Google owns Fitbit and provides a standard manufacturer’s warranty.
Replacement Fitbits may be new or refurbished.
Some plans may come with service fees, deductibles, or a non-return fee if you don’t send back your old device.
How Fitbit insurance works
Fitbit insurance generally covers your device in case of drops, spills, cracked screens, and electrical or mechanical malfunctions. Some insurers even cover loss or theft.
This type of coverage is common for activity trackers, since they’re often worn daily and exposed to potential damage.
New Fitbits come with a limited warranty through Google for the first year, or two years in the European Economic Area (EEA), while refurbished devices get 90 days. This warranty only covers manufacturing issues under normal use. It won’t help with drops or spills.[1]
If you want to protect against those scenarios, you can purchase additional coverage. Google offers Preferred Care through Asurion for select Fitbit models, but third parties could provide broader coverage with longer terms.
While you might not be able to bundle Fitbit insurance into your healthcare plan or group insurance policies, some health insurers offer free or discounted activity-monitoring devices.
What Fitbit insurance covers
While coverage will vary depending on the company and plan, Fitbit insurance generally protects against:
Accidental damage, such as drops or cracks
Mechanical or electrical breakdowns
Water damage
Loss or theft, in some cases
Here are a couple of scenarios in which having a protection plan could cover unexpected issues:
You bought your Fitbit more than one year ago and wear it regularly. One day, it won’t turn on, so you file a claim and receive a replacement.
You’re on a morning run when your Fitbit slips off and falls onto the pavement. The screen cracks, so you contact the insurance company, and it pays for the repairs.
Although Fitbit insurance offers extra protection, it doesn’t cover everything. These are some common exclusions:
Abuse or misuse
Certain natural disasters
Cosmetic damage
Damage caused by a third party, such as a dog or car
Defects already covered under the original warranty
Intentional damage
Unauthorized repairs
How a replacement Fitbit works
Here’s the typical insurance claims process for getting a replacement Fitbit:
1. Check your coverage
Review your warranty or protection plan to confirm what’s covered and which company to contact (such as Google, Asurion, or a third-party insurer).
2. File your claim
Submit your claim online with your contact information, device serial number, and proof of purchase.
3. Get approved and pay any fees
If approved, you may owe a service fee. Preferred Care charges between $19 and $29.
4. Receive your replacement
Your device may ship the next business day and arrive within eight business days. To avoid a non-return fee, send back your old device. Shipping costs may apply.
Your replacement is covered for the remainder of your original policy term or 30 days, whichever is longer.
Where to buy Fitbit insurance
New Fitbits come with a one-year warranty (or two years in the EEA), but you can purchase separate insurance coverage for extra protection.
Preferred Care: Fitbit’s official option, offered by Google through Asurion, covers certain accidents and mechanical breakdowns.
Asurion: Offers two-year, three-year, or monthly plans that cover malfunctions and accidental damage. The company is well-known for device insurance.
Allstate Protection Plans: Also known as Squaretrade, these policies can cover mechanical errors and accidents, with some offering up to four years of protection.
Retailers: Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy usually offer add-on protection, often through Asurion, Allstate, or Geek Squad.
Insurance partnerships or employers: Some insurance companies and employers include free Fitbits (or discounts) as part of fitness incentives or employee benefits for better healthcare outcomes.
While none of the plans above cover loss or theft, some third-party plans in the Fitbit insurance industry may include it.
Fitbit insurance cost
The cost of Fitbit insurance depends on the insurance company, device model, and coverage length.
Monthly plans may range from $4 (Geek Squad) to $25 (Asurion Home+), while fixed plans can run between $8 and $90.
Beyond premiums, watch for service fees and deductibles. For example, Asurion charges $49 to $99 per claim, while Preferred Care fees are lower, at $19 to $29. Allstate Protection Plan, on the other hand, has no hidden fees or deductibles.
Insurance Provider
Average Cost
Preferred Care
$19–$29 for 2 years
Asurion
$8–$63 for 2 years, $32–$49 for 3 years; $25/month option
Allstate Protection Plan
$10–$89 for 2–4 years (varies by device/term)
Geek Squad (Best Buy)
$90 for 2 years (varies by device)
Can you get a free Fitbit from your health insurance company?
Some health insurance companies offer a free or discounted Fitbit through wellness programs or fitness rewards initiatives. For example:
UnitedHealthcare (UHC): UHC Rewards is a wellness bucks benefit program that lets eligible members earn up to $1,000 annually for healthy activities. You can add rewards to a prepaid debit card to use toward a Fitbit.[2]
Aetna: You might not have to pay full price for a Fitbit through Aetna’s vitality program. Its health plans may include discounts for fitness tracking devices, as well as medical supplies, prescriptions, and gym memberships.[3]
Employer-sponsored initiatives: Many companies offer a fitness tracker discount or a free device as part of their employer wellness programs to increase employee activity levels and prevent health conditions.
John Hancock: You could receive a free Fitbit through John Hancock, a life insurance company. Sharing your fitness tracker data could reduce your premiums, but read any agreements before enrolling to understand how the company protects your privacy.[4]
While these programs aren’t insurance coverage, they reward fitness activity and may improve specific health outcomes.
Is Fitbit insurance worth it?
Fitbit insurance could be worth it if you live an active lifestyle, exercise outdoors regularly, or rely on it for health tracking. But if you don’t use your Fitbit often and tend to keep devices in good condition, you might want to skip insurance.
A protection plan may be a good idea if you:
Use your Fitbit every day and want protection if something happens to it
Exercise outdoors where drops, water damage, or accidents are more likely
Rely on your wearable to monitor health conditions or fitness goals
Tend to break or lose gadgets easily
Participate in rewards programs offered by health plans or insurance companies
Important Information
If you file a claim or use Fitbit through your health insurer’s wellness program, third parties may have access to your health data. Make sure to read Fitbit’s privacy policies and any program agreements before using health-monitoring devices that collect data.
Alternatives to Fitbit insurance
If insurance doesn’t seem worth it, here are some other ways to protect your fitness tracker:
Paying out of pocket: If your risk of damage is low, you might save more by covering repairs or replacements yourself.
Using a credit card with purchase protection: Some credit cards offer automatic coverage for newly purchased items that are lost or accidentally damaged.
Relying on the standard warranty: All new Fitbits come with a manufacturer’s warranty covering factory defects but not accidental damage or loss.
Fitbit insurance FAQs
If you’re still not sure if you need Fitbit insurance, the additional information below may help you with your coverage decisions.
What does the Fitbit protection cover?
Fitbit insurance typically covers accidental damage (like drops or spills), malfunctions after the original warranty expires, and sometimes loss or theft. Most don’t cover intentional misuse or normal wear and tear.
Can you get a replacement for your Fitbit?
If your Fitbit is damaged or stops working for a covered reason, your protection plan may replace it with a new or refurbished device.
Will Fitbit replace a broken Fitbit?
If a covered reason broke your device, Fitbit may replace it if it’s still under the original warranty. Otherwise, you might have to request a replacement through your protection plan.
Can you trade in your old Fitbit?
Fitbit doesn’t currently offer a trade-in program for fitness trackers. But you might receive discounts or cash back toward a new device from third-party retailers.
How long should a Fitbit last?
Most Fitbit owners report their wearables lasting between two and four years, though their lifespan can vary depending on your model, usage, and how well you take care of your device.
