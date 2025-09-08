Best drone insurance companies

Many companies offer drone insurance, but coverages can differ significantly among policies.

Some insurers only include liability protection, such as injury and property damage coverage. Others may provide hull, payload, and equipment protection (often as optional add-ons). Because of these differences, you should compare policies carefully before purchasing.

To help you find the best drone insurance, we evaluated multiple companies based on coverage options, affordability, and user ratings. Here are our top picks.

BWI Aviation: Best for commercial drone pilots

BWI Aviation lets you customize your insurance coverage, making it a strong choice for commercial drone pilots. Policies can include liability, hull, and payload protection. You can also add coverage for ground equipment, loss of use, and theft protection.

With coverage limits of up to $25 million, BWI could be ideal for a drone business insurance policy handling high-risk operations. Annual plans for hobbyist pilots could start around $575. Commercial drone operators flying a fleet of drones could pay $3,200 or more for higher coverage.

SkyWatch: Best for on-demand drone insurance

If you only need drone insurance occasionally, SkyWatch offers flexible, pay-per-flight coverage. You can purchase hourly policies for as little as $5 through its mobile app. These plans include liability insurance for personal injury and property damage coverage, and protection against privacy claims.

For drone operators who want hull coverage or longer terms, Skywatch also offers monthly or annual insurance policies. Its flexibility makes it an excellent drone insurance company for on-demand coverage.

AutoPylot: Best for annual drone insurance policies

For pilots who need coverage year-round, AutoPylot offers annual drone insurance policies starting at just $450. That price point is highly competitive for the drone insurance industry, making it an attractive option for an affordable yearly plan.

Policies include liability coverage for property damage and bodily injury. You can add hull insurance to cover repairs or replacement costs if your drone crashes. Enrollment is simple through AutoPylot’s mobile app, which has excellent reviews on Google Play and the App Store.

Avion Insurance: Best for hobbyist drone insurance

Avion Insurance partners with multiple A-rated aviation underwriters, giving drone operators access to a wide range of quotes and policy options. This could make it easier for hobbyists to find affordable plans while still receiving solid coverage.

Policies can include liability, hull, and payload coverage, with costs varying by coverage level and drone risks. An annual plan with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) liability insurance and hull protection may cost around $500 per year, according to Avion’s website.