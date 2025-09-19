Types of PS5 insurance and what they cover

You have multiple forms of PS5 protection to choose from, all of which you may see labeled as “insurance.” The three main types of protection are a manufacturer’s warranty, an extended warranty, and electronics insurance.

In Sony’s case, the PS5 warranty covers “material defects in material and workmanship.”

Extended warranties go beyond the one-year manufacturer’s warranty period, typically covering accidental damage and mechanical failures. Electronics insurance coverage is typically more comprehensive, covering accidents, malfunctions, and theft.

The claims process for each type of protection is similar. You’ll simply file a claim for the damage, and your plan or policy will reimburse you if it covers the damage.

That said, each option has its pros and cons. For example, some protection plans might require you to have your gaming console repaired by a specific insurer-approved repair shop.

Below, you can compare what each plan covers for your PS5.

Insurance Plan Providers What It Covers Manufacturer’s warranty Sony Manufacturing defects Extended warranty Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Upsie, and more Hardware failure, power surge damage, and controller replacement Electronics insurance Asurion, Progressive, Allstate, and more Theft, vandalism, water damage, drops, and breakdown

What a manufacturer’s warranty covers

Sony’s standard manufacturer’s warranty for the PS5 lasts only one year. It strictly covers “material defects in material and workmanship.” Here’s what it does and doesn’t cover:

What it covers:

Manufacturing defects

Faulty hardware components

What it excludes:

Spills

Theft

Wear and tear

Accidental damage like drops

If you’re filing a claim, you’ll need to provide proof of purchase (your receipt) before you can receive reimbursement. You may also need to provide a serial number in some cases.[2]

What an extended warranty covers

Some retailers, including Best Buy and GameStop, offer extended warranties for game consoles. These warranties protect your PS5 after your manufacturer’s warranty expires and often last for two or three years. They typically cover things like mechanical hardware failure, power surge damage, controller replacement, and even accidental handling damage.[3]

These warranties won’t cover things like theft or loss, though. Some plans include a deductible, meaning you’ll have to pay some of the costs out of your own pocket before your coverage kicks in.

What electronics insurance covers

Electronics insurance is a more comprehensive policy offered by third-party insurance companies, like Progressive, Allstate, and Asurion. These policies protect your PS5 from a wide range of things, including theft, vandalism, drops, water damage, power surge damage, and breakdown. Some plans even protect controllers and accessories.

Electronics insurance coverage also typically extends to other electronic devices in your home, making it more valuable than just a warranty. But that does mean these policies are often more expensive than warranties.[4]

What PS5 insurance won’t cover

PS5 insurance doesn’t cover everything, though. Policies and plans vary widely, with some covering things that others don’t. That said, none of these plans cover damage related to general wear and tear, intentional damage, misuse, neglect, or modifications.

It’s crucial to read the fine print of any policy before you buy it so that you thoroughly understand what damage your plan covers.