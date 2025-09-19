Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years in content creation and marketing
As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
A new PlayStation 5 (PS5) costs between $450 and $700, depending on which model you get. That cost doesn’t include the stand or more than one controller.
At that price, a new PS5 isn’t an item you’d want to have to replace due to damage.[1] Repairing a PS5 can cost as much as $400, which is practically the price of a new gaming console.
Sony offers only a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, so without insurance, you’ll be on the hook for any repairs after a year.[2]
Here’s what you should know about PS5 insurance, including coverage options, how to buy a policy, and whether it’s actually worth it.
Electronics insurance is separate from a manufacturer’s warranty.
Best Buy offers a two-year warranty for $80.
An additional single PS5 controller costs $75.
Can you buy insurance for a PS5?
Yes, you can buy insurance for a PS5. Insuring your PlayStation can be a good idea, seeing as the consoles are expensive devices, and they’re not immune to malfunctions. Something as simple as a power surge can damage your PS5. You could also drop it, spill liquid on it, or have it stolen.
Repairing these gaming consoles can cost almost as much as replacing one, so it stands to reason that you’d want some protection in place. With many insurance options costing only a couple of dollars per month, the investment can be well worth it. PS5 insurance is different from a warranty, but both coverages can protect your console.
Types of PS5 insurance and what they cover
You have multiple forms of PS5 protection to choose from, all of which you may see labeled as “insurance.” The three main types of protection are a manufacturer’s warranty, an extended warranty, and electronics insurance.
In Sony’s case, the PS5 warranty covers “material defects in material and workmanship.”
Extended warranties go beyond the one-year manufacturer’s warranty period, typically covering accidental damage and mechanical failures. Electronics insurance coverage is typically more comprehensive, covering accidents, malfunctions, and theft.
The claims process for each type of protection is similar. You’ll simply file a claim for the damage, and your plan or policy will reimburse you if it covers the damage.
That said, each option has its pros and cons. For example, some protection plans might require you to have your gaming console repaired by a specific insurer-approved repair shop.
Below, you can compare what each plan covers for your PS5.
Insurance Plan
Providers
What It Covers
|Manufacturer’s warranty
|Sony
|Manufacturing defects
|Extended warranty
|Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Upsie, and more
|Hardware failure, power surge damage, and controller replacement
|Electronics insurance
|Asurion, Progressive, Allstate, and more
|Theft, vandalism, water damage, drops, and breakdown
What a manufacturer’s warranty covers
Sony’s standard manufacturer’s warranty for the PS5 lasts only one year. It strictly covers “material defects in material and workmanship.” Here’s what it does and doesn’t cover:
What it covers:
Manufacturing defects
Faulty hardware components
What it excludes:
Spills
Theft
Wear and tear
Accidental damage like drops
If you’re filing a claim, you’ll need to provide proof of purchase (your receipt) before you can receive reimbursement. You may also need to provide a serial number in some cases.[2]
What an extended warranty covers
Some retailers, including Best Buy and GameStop, offer extended warranties for game consoles. These warranties protect your PS5 after your manufacturer’s warranty expires and often last for two or three years. They typically cover things like mechanical hardware failure, power surge damage, controller replacement, and even accidental handling damage.[3]
These warranties won’t cover things like theft or loss, though. Some plans include a deductible, meaning you’ll have to pay some of the costs out of your own pocket before your coverage kicks in.
What electronics insurance covers
Electronics insurance is a more comprehensive policy offered by third-party insurance companies, like Progressive, Allstate, and Asurion. These policies protect your PS5 from a wide range of things, including theft, vandalism, drops, water damage, power surge damage, and breakdown. Some plans even protect controllers and accessories.
Electronics insurance coverage also typically extends to other electronic devices in your home, making it more valuable than just a warranty. But that does mean these policies are often more expensive than warranties.[4]
What PS5 insurance won’t cover
PS5 insurance doesn’t cover everything, though. Policies and plans vary widely, with some covering things that others don’t. That said, none of these plans cover damage related to general wear and tear, intentional damage, misuse, neglect, or modifications.
It’s crucial to read the fine print of any policy before you buy it so that you thoroughly understand what damage your plan covers.
Some home warranty companies will cover gaming consoles as part of a whole home warranty. These warranties typically also cover a home’s appliances and major systems.
How much does PS5 insurance cost?
PS5 insurance costs depend on the type of plan you choose and the company you buy your coverage from. For example, Asurion’s base electronics insurance coverage plan costs $15 per month, while Best Buy’s warranty costs only $80 for two years of coverage.
How much you end up paying depends on a few factors, such as the coverage tier you choose and your deductible. The higher your coverage tier, the more you’ll pay. But the higher your deductible, the less you’ll pay, since deductibles and premiums have an inverse relationship.
Cost of an extended warranty
Various major retailers offer extended warranties for the PS5. These plans vary in cost, duration, and included coverages. Best Buy offers one of the most popular extended warranties, costing only $80 for two years of coverage. Target offers an even cheaper two-year plan, at only $68, through a partnership with Allstate.
Some other extended warranty options include Upsie, which offers a monthly protection plan for only $2 per month. Before you choose an extended warranty, it’s important to examine each plan and make sure it covers everything you want to protect your console from. Don’t always just go with the cheapest option.
Cost of electronics insurance
When it comes to electronics insurance coverage, you can typically choose to pay monthly or annually, depending on your insurer. For example, Progressive offers a two-year electronic device plan through a partnership with Worth Ave. Group that costs less than $8 per month.
Asurion offers two monthly plans: One covers just your home entertainment devices for $15 per month, while the other covers all your electronics for $35 per month. They each include different service fees, which operate similarly to deductibles, meaning you’ll need to pay this fee before your coverage kicks in. Some plans also include replacement cost limits.
Pros and cons of PS5 insurance
Whether PS5 insurance is worth it depends on you. Some people find the coverage valuable, knowing that they’re protecting their $700 device for only a few dollars per month. Others find it unnecessary and may not like having to spend money each month on unused coverage.
Less worry about damaging your PS5
Policies are typically affordable
Can save you hundreds if you have to replace or repair your PS5
Premiums can add up over time
Many plans exclude theft
Deductibles can offset savings
Should you buy game console insurance?
It depends. If you feel comfortable paying out of pocket for a new console in the event that your PS5 breaks, then game console insurance coverage probably isn’t worth it for you. If you’ve been saving up for your first PS5 for months, then it may be worth the extra cost to insure your big investment.
You should also consider how you use your PS5. If you have kids or pets around the house or travel with it a lot, the risk of damage is higher. Also consider what other insurance coverage you already have. Homeowners and renters insurance will often cover PS5 damage, though their high deductibles can make it not worth using that coverage.
In the end, it comes down to whether you can afford to repair or replace your PS5 out of pocket. If you can do that without stressing about your finances, then you probably don’t need to insure your PS5.
PS5 insurance FAQs
Take a look at the answers to these commonly asked questions about PS5 insurance to help you decide if you should get insurance for your console.
Does homeowners or renters insurance cover a PS5?
Yes. Homeowners or renters insurance should cover a PS5 from covered damages and theft. That said, common deductibles for homeowners and renters insurance coverage are $250, $500, and $1,000. So if someone steals only your PS5, using your insurance to pay for it may not even be worth it.
Is the GameStop warranty worth it?
Whether the GameStop warranty is worth it depends on your needs and risk tolerance. If you can afford to replace your console out of pocket without thinking twice, it’s probably not worth it for you. But if you would have to wait and save up to buy a new PS5, then the GameStop warranty may be worth it.
How long does PS5 insurance last?
The length of a PS5 insurance policy depends on your provider and plan. Sony’s manufacturer’s warranty lasts one year from the date of purchase. Extended warranties typically last two to three years. Some electronics insurance policies offer monthly or annual coverage.
How much does a PS5 protection plan cost?
A PS5 protection plan can cost anywhere between $2 and $35 per month, depending on your plan, coverage level, and provider. Plans with fixed terms like two years often have a one-time fee between $68 and $120, depending on your provider and plan. PS5 protection plans can also vary based on your deductible — the higher it is, the lower your costs will be.
How can you protect your PS5 from theft?
You can protect your PS5 from theft in a few ways. You can secure your environment by making sure to lock your doors and windows whenever you’re not home to prevent break-ins. You can further protect your device by locking it away when you’re not using it. You can also buy electronics insurance coverage, which will pay to replace your PS5 in the event of theft.
Sources
- Sony Interactive Entertainment. "Shop PS5 Consoles and Bundles."
- Sony Interactive Entertainment. "PlayStation®5 Warranties."
- Best Buy. "Geek Squad® PlayStation Console Protection."
- Asurion. "Asurion Home+."
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in