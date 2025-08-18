At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
T-Mobile Protection 360 is device insurance for your smartphone, tablet, or watch. It covers issues like screen repair, device malfunction, and accidental damage for a monthly fee.[1] T-Mobile sells the plan as an add-on service contract when you buy or finance a device at one of its stores.
Though T-Mobile provides fairly standard coverage, the add-on may not be worth it. T-Mobile coverage is more expensive, on average, than other device insurance options like AppleCare, plans from other phone carriers, and third-party insurers like AKKO. Many customers also express dissatisfaction with the company’s claims process.
The cost of T-Mobile device insurance ranges from $7 to $25 per month, depending on your device’s make and model.
T-Mobile replaces damaged devices with used, reconditioned devices restored to like-new condition. The replacement device may take a couple of days to arrive.
You have 30 days after purchasing or upgrading a device to enroll in Protection 360 coverage.
Our take on T-Mobile
T-Mobile Protection 360 is a device protection program for phones, tablets, and watches. You can set up coverage when you buy or upgrade a device at T-Mobile. The company also offers the option to bring your own device (BYOD) if you switch from another phone carrier, but the plan is usually more expensive for BYOD devices.
Coverage in the Protection 360 plan includes repairs for device malfunctions, accidental damage, broken screens, and loss or theft. Pricing depends on the “tier” of your device. Newer and more expensive devices cost more to insure.
T-Mobile’s device insurance is generally more expensive than AppleCare or third-party mobile insurance companies. But it includes features that other plans don’t offer, which may make it worth the extra cost for some. For example, you can have up to five claims for theft or loss every 12 months.
Pros
Generous loss and theft claim limit
Repair or replacement through Apple for eligible devices
Helpful perks like ID theft protection, upgrades, and device security
Cons
More expensive than other options
Below-average customer experience
Limited enrollment window
How T-Mobile works
You have 30 days after buying or upgrading a T-Mobile device to set up Protection 360 coverage. If you don’t get coverage when you purchase the device but decide to purchase coverage later on, your phone must pass a visual inspection test at a T-Mobile store to meet eligibility requirements for phone insurance.
Once you have a plan, you’re responsible for a monthly payment that typically ranges between $7 and $25. You need a separate policy for each phone, even if the phones are on the same cellphone plan.
T-Mobile offers a separate Protection 360 HomeTech plan for devices other than cellphones, including laptops and tablets.[2] You can bundle an unlimited number of devices for $25 per month, but you still need separate coverage for each phone.
Assurant is T-Mobile’s insurance partner, and you’ll work with the company when you need to file a claim. You can start the process for covered repairs or replacement on mytmoclaim.com, in the Protection 360 app, or by calling Assurant at 1 (855) 419-4128.
Protection 360 plans include AppleCare for new iPhone devices during the first 24 months. But you’ll still have to start the claim with Assurant.
What T-Mobile covers
T-Mobile’s 360 Protection device insurance safeguards against loss, theft, and damage. Here’s an in-depth look at what T-Mobile covers when you have an active plan:
Replacement for lost or stolen devices: T-Mobile will replace your phone with a reconditioned device that’s similar in type and quality. These used devices are in like-new condition.
Screen repair: You can take your phone to an Assurant-authorized repair center for a $0 front-screen replacement, or you can fix it elsewhere and pay the deductible.
Accidental damage repair: T-Mobile will provide you with a repair option, which may be mail-in replacement, repair services from Apple, or in-person repair.[3]
Device malfunction: The plan includes tech support for hardware issues, malware protection, and malfunctions when your phone isn’t working correctly.
Remember, T-Mobile also offers Protection 360 for smartwatches and tablets. You can also bundle multiple non-phone devices with Protection 360 HomeTech. For both options, the pricing varies, but coverage is similar to Protection 360. The biggest difference is that you can’t get $0 screen repairs or unlimited screen protectors.
What doesn’t T-Mobile cover?
Even though Protection 360 is a comprehensive insurance plan, it still has limitations. T-Mobile doesn’t cover the following issues:
Normal wear and tear: Every device ages over time, and T-Mobile doesn’t cover typical wear and tear. For example, your phone might become slower or less responsive over time.
Accessories: T-Mobile covers screen protector replacement if you purchase the initial one in store. But the plan doesn’t have equipment insurance for other phone accessories, like cases or chargers.
Manufacturer defects: The manufacturer’s warranty covers defects due to issues with how the company made the phone. Your insurance won’t cover manufacturer defects until after the warranty ends, according to T-Mobile’s plan details.
T-Mobile coverage plans and pricing
T-Mobile charges a monthly fee for Protection 360. The price depends on the “tier” of your device. For example, the iPhone 16 is in tier 5. It’s an internal system that the company uses based on device value. You can check your tier on the deductible page at mytmoclaim.com.
The following chart breaks down the monthly cost for each tier, according to T-Mobile.[4]
Device Tier
Average Monthly Cost
1
$7
2
$9
3
$13
4
$16
5 (default for BYOD)
$18
6
$25
You also have to pay a deductible when you file a claim using Protection 360. The deductible is the portion of the cost you have to cover, and it’s a one-time fee.
The type of claim and the tier of your device determine how much you have to pay. For example, the deductible for screen repair is lower than the one for accidental damage.
Here’s a look at the deductibles for three different smartphones, per T-Mobile.
Make and Model
Accidental Damage
Lost/Theft
Screen Repair Only
iPhone 16
$99
$249
$0
Galaxy S25
$99
$249
$0
iPhone SE
$99
$99
$0
How customers feel about T-Mobile
Many customers had negative experiences with T-Mobile, based on customer feedback from third-party review sites like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau. One of the most common issues customers report is confusion about how Protection 360 coverage works, along with minimal communication about billing. Both issues lead to frustration when filing claims.
Although there are more negative customer reviews online than positive ones, some customers express satisfaction with the company. Positive reviews cite excellent customer service from employees at local T-Mobile stores.
Here’s a closer look at how customers feel about T-Mobile and the company’s device insurance.
Where T-Mobile stands out
Customers report receiving exceptional customer service at local stores. T-Mobile also offers unique benefits, like a complimentary Netflix subscription and upgraded mobile security, that vary based on when you become a customer.
Based on positive online reviews, T-Mobile’s device insurance stands out in the following ways:
Impressive customer service in stores
Unique perks
Solid coverage options
Where T-Mobile falls short
Customers believe T-Mobile can improve its explanation of insurance coverage details, including deductible amounts and monthly billing. Many users cite confusion with deductibles when filing claims. These customers didn’t want to pay the additional required expense when they needed a repair or replacement.
Here’s how T-Mobile falls short, according to customer reviews:
Hit-or-miss phone customer service
Confusion about coverage
Alleged lack of transparency about charges
How to file a device insurance claim with T-Mobile
You can file a device insurance claim with T-Mobile by phone, via the mobile app, or online. Starting the claim is straightforward, but the next steps might be more complicated depending on what’s wrong with your device.
Follow these steps to file a claim with T-Mobile:
1. Start the claim
File a claim using your account at mytmoclaim.com, in the Protection 360 Assurant app, or by calling 1 (855) 419-4128. Make sure you have your T-Mobile PIN or myT-Mobile.com user ID and password available.
2. Review your options
T-Mobile will explain your repair or replacement options, which might include service from Apple, a JUMP! upgrade, replacement by mail, or in-person repair.
3. Make a plan
Select your repair or replacement option and make sure you understand the deductible amount. Check your claim status for updates.
4. Complete the replacement or repair
Finish the steps for fixing your phone or receiving a new one and make your payment, if applicable.
T-Mobile device insurance FAQs
Device insurance from T-Mobile is the right option for some users, but it’s not for everyone. The following information can help answer your remaining questions.
Is T-Mobile device insurance worth it?
It depends. T-Mobile device insurance might be worth it if you’re hard on your phone and damage or misplace it regularly. The coverage might also be helpful if you’re a parent paying for coverage for a child who frequently loses or accidentally breaks their phone.
For others, a different, more affordable device insurance plan from AppleCare or a third-party company may make more sense.
Does the T-Mobile protection plan have AppleCare?
The T-Mobile protection plan includes AppleCare for new iPhone devices during the first 24 months.
Does T-Mobile insurance cover cracked screens?
T-Mobile insurance covers cracked screens. Front-screen repairs are free when you take your phone to an Assurant-authorized repair location.
How do you use T-Mobile insurance?
You can use T-Mobile insurance when you damage or lose your phone. The plan makes it cheaper to repair or replace your device since you’re only responsible for paying the deductible. T-Mobile covers the rest of the cost. But coverage doesn’t include an equipment replacement program or an equipment installment plan.
