Agreed Value vs. Stated Value Insurance (2022)

What is agreed value insurance?

In an agreed value insurance policy, a policyholder and an insurance company agree on a fixed value for an insured item. This agreed-upon value will be paid out by the insurance company to the individual if the insured item or vehicle is lost, stolen, or totaled and a claim is filed. The decision for the guaranteed value occurs prior to finalizing the insurance policy.

With agreed value coverage, the insured item will not face value depreciation over time because the agreed value does not rely on the ACV or market value of an item—a factor that appeals to policyholders. Still, insurance companies do have a significant say in determining the valuation. These policies tend to skew on the more expensive side due to the appraised value.

How do the policyholder and insurance company decide on the agreed value of an item?

To determine the guaranteed value, the item in consideration for insurance may need to be appraised prior to when the policy is written out and at the time of each policy renewal. Having an appraisal for a collector car, classic vehicle, antique, jewelry, art, or other item allows the insurance agent to better understand the value of the item a policyholder wants to insure.

