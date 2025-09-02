Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
A crucial aspect of running a business is lowering risk. This is where business insurance comes in. Business insurance — also called commercial insurance — can help protect your business from unexpected events and losses. Some businesses are required by law to purchase certain types of commercial coverage.[1]
Whether you run a small startup or a large international corporation, the right business insurance can help ensure you’re properly protected. Here’s what you need to know to make an informed decision about which business insurance company is right for you.
Quick Facts
Business insurance can help cover legal fees, property damage, data breaches, and more.
Without business insurance, you may have to pay for losses out of pocket.
Travelers, Chubb, and Liberty Mutual are the three largest business insurance companies based on market share.
National insurance companies
Insurance Company
Allstate
1.3
697
American Family
4.4
851
Chubb
N/A
N/A
CNA Insurance
1.4
34
Farmers
1.2
248
Liberty Mutual
1.1
634
Nationwide
1.4
187
Philadelphia Insurance
2.4
6
State Farm
1.5
886
The Hartford
1.2
302
Regional insurance companies
Insurance Company
Anchor Insurance
1.8
159
Auto-Owners
2.3
18
COUNTRY Financial
2.7
17
Erie Insurance
2.2
31
Grange Insurance
4.8
91
Infinity Insurance
1.3
579
Kemper
1.7
20
Mercury
3.7
42
Secura Insurance
N/A
N/A
The Hanover
4.7
3,922
The 10 largest business insurance companies by market share
The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) released a report highlighting the 10 largest U.S. business insurance companies, according to market share. Travelers, Chubb, and Liberty Mutual take the top three positions.[2]
Here’s a closer look at these 10 companies, what they offer, and some of the pros and cons of each.
1. Travelers
Travelers was founded in 1864 and is today the largest business insurance company in the U.S. by market share. Travelers offers a wide range of business coverage options, including business owners policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, general liability, cyber insurance, and more.
In addition to business insurance, you can purchase home, auto, pet, travel, and more.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Below-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Quotes available online
Cons
Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Low Trustpilot rating
2. Chubb
Chubb is ranked as the second-largest business insurer in the U.S. by market share. The company offers commercial insurance to businesses of all sizes, from small to multinational. Chubb has a wide range of business products, including BOP, cyber insurance, marine, workers’ compensation, and more.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Below-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Cons
No live chat support
No online quotes for larger businesses
Not accredited by the BBB
3. Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is the third-largest business insurer by market share. The company was originally founded in 1912 to provide workers’ compensation insurance.
Today, it offers a range of personal and business solutions. Business coverage is available for small, midsize, and large companies and includes BOP, workers’ compensation, equipment breakdown coverage, and more.
Pros
24/7 customer support
Below-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Accredited by the BBB
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Low Trustpilot rating
Lower financial strength rating than some competitors
4. GEICO
Based on market share, GEICO is ranked the fourth-largest business insurer in the U.S. GEICO was founded in 1936 as the Government Employees Insurance Company.
GEICO offers a range of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, boat, and business coverage. Business insurance includes BOP, liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, and more.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Live chat function on website
Quotes available online
Cons
Low Trustpilot rating
Not accredited by the BBB
Not the most user-friendly website
5. Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group is a Swiss insurance company and the fifth-largest business insurer by market share. Founded in Zurich, Switzerland, in 1872, the company started as a marine reinsurer.
Zurich started serving the U.S. market in 1912 and today offers a range of insurance products, including car, home, travel, and commercial insurance. Commercial offerings include cyber, marine, business travel, property, professional indemnity, and more.
Pros
Accredited by the BBB
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Website is easy to navigate
Cons
No business owners policies
Low Trustpilot rating
Quotes not available online
6. AIG
The American International Group (AIG) opened its first U.S. office in New York City in 1926, and today is the sixth-largest business insurer by market share. AIG provides a range of products, including insurance for individuals and families as well as business and enterprise solutions.
Pros
Below-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Not accredited by the BBB
Wide range of insurance options for midsize and large businesses
Cons
Low Trustpilot rating
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Lower financial strength rating than some competitors
7. Hartford Financial Services
Hartford Financial Services has been serving customers for more than 200 years. Today, it’s the seventh-largest business insurer by market share.
Whether you own a small, midsize, or large business, Hartford offers commercial options to fit all your insurance needs. Business coverage includes BOP, general liability, workers’ compensation, business interruption, inland marine, and more.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Below-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Quotes available online
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Low Trustpilot rating
Not accredited by the BBB
8. CNA Financial Corp
CNA Financial Corp has been in operation for more than 125 years. The company specializes in insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
Today, it’s the eighth-largest commercial insurance company in the U.S. based on market share. CNA offers a range of tailored solutions across several industries, including construction, healthcare, financial services, and more.
Pros
Specializes in business insurance
Below-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Offers industry-specific business solutions
Cons
Lower financial strength rating than some competitors
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Quotes not available online
9. Progressive
Progressive was founded in 1937 in Cleveland, selling basic insurance. Today, it’s the ninth-largest business insurer based on market share.
With more than 30 types of business liability and vehicle insurance coverage, Progressive can help you find the coverage you need for your small business. The company offers BOP, workers’ compensation, cyber, professional liability, contractors’ insurance, and more.
Pros
Quotes available online
Wide coverage selection for small businesses
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Cons
Low Trustpilot rating
Not accredited by the BBB
Not available in Washington, D.C.
10. Tokio Marine
Tokio Marine America is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, which was founded in 1879 in Japan. Today, it’s the tenth-largest business insurer in the U.S. according to market share.
Tokio Marine offers large commercial property insurance and marine insurance. The company used to offer personal insurance products, including homeowners and auto, but has decided to discontinue these services.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Available in all states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico
Risk level: Companies with a higher level of risk generally pay more for insurance.
Type and amount of coverage: The type of coverage you choose and the amount of coverage you need also affect how much your policy costs.
Location: Where your business is based can also affect your rates. If your business is in an area with high rates of crime or natural disasters, you’ll likely pay higher premiums.
Size of your business: A larger business will typically require more coverage, which comes at a higher cost.
Claims history: If you’ve submitted a number of claims in the past, this could lead to higher rates.
Good to Know
If you’re a small-business owner, you’ll pay an average range of $684 to $1,687 per year for a BOP policy. A general liability policy ranges from $504 to $1,020 per year, and a workers’ compensation policy averages $542 to $1,500 per year.
How to choose the best business insurance company
Trying to figure out which business insurance is best for your company can feel overwhelming. If you need help, follow these steps:[3]
1. Assess business risks
To help you determine the type of coverage you need, take a look at what risks your business is exposed to. If you have a physical location, maybe you’re interested in property damage or liability coverage. If you have a digital business, you might prioritize cyber coverage and BOP insurance. You can also check if you’re legally required to purchase a certain type of insurance.
See what business insurance companies are available in your area and whether they offer the type of coverage you need. This is also a good time to look at online reviews or ask people you know to recommend insurers.
4. Compare quotes
Once you know what type of coverage you need, aim to get quotes from at least three different companies.
5. Choose a company
Based on quotes and the research you’ve done, choose the business insurance company that best meets your needs.
5 ways to save on business insurance
If you want to save on business insurance, check out the following tips:
Comparison shop. Different companies offer different prices, so you can save by shopping around.
Increase your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you have to pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in. Generally, the higher your deductible, the lower your premiums.
Look for bundles. It’s often cheaper to purchase a bundled policy, such as a business owners policy, rather than individual coverages.
Reduce your risks. To try to reduce your premiums, consider installing security systems or fire alarms and maintaining strong cybersecurity.
Work with a broker. Work with a qualified insurance broker to help find the best match for your business.
Business insurance companies FAQs
If you’re looking for more information on the best business insurance companies, check out the additional information below.
To find the company with the cheapest business insurance, compare multiple insurers. To simplify this process, you can use an insurance comparison website. The cost of business insurance can vary based on several factors, including how risky your business is, the size, the type of insurance you want, and your business’s claims history.
It depends. The best insurance for a small business will vary based on the type of business, what risks you face, and your budget. Most small-business owners can benefit from a business owners policy, which combines general liability, property, and business interruption insurance.[4]
It depends. The average monthly cost of insurance for a limited liability company (LLC) will vary based on the type of coverage you need, your industry, and your business’s location.
It depends. The cost of a $1 million liability insurance policy can vary widely based on several factors, including your risk profile, industry, location, claims history, and the business insurance company you choose.
If you run an LLC, your assets are protected from lawsuits if your business goes into debt. But its protection has limits. Your business will likely require additional insurance to provide adequate protection.
