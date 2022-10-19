Figo Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Figo Pet Insurance Policies and Pricing

Figo offers pet insurance for dog and cat owners in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Figo does not require a veterinary exam to enroll in a program. However, if you can’t provide medical records from 12 months prior to the initial start date, it will use your first veterinary appointment under the plan to determine pre-existing conditions.

This means that any issues that might come up during the first appointment would be considered a pre-existing condition and won’t be covered.

Complete accident and illness coverage

Figo offers three plans that offer complete coverage for any cat or dog over eight weeks old. Each plan covers accidents, illnesses, chronic and congenital conditions, and behavioral conditions with varying amounts of annual benefits, chiropractic and acupuncture care, and maximum lifetime benefits.

Figo is one of the few insurance companies that include a maximum lifetime benefit, which means they will set a cap on your pet’s healthcare reimbursement for the entirety of its life, regardless of how many times you have repurchased an annual plan. If you signed up for a plan with a $150,000 lifetime maximum, once you reach that $150,000 in covered veterinary fees, they will not reimburse you any further.

This means that Figo will reimburse you for things like knee conditions, emergency services, cancer treatments, surgeries, lab tests, and specialist care, among others.

The essential plan is the cheapest option and provides $5,000 in annual benefits, $350 towards chiropractic and acupuncture care, and a maximum lifetime reimbursement of $100,000 towards any covered treatments for the remainder of your pet’s life.

The preferred plan is a little more expensive and provides $10,000 in annual benefits, $600 towards chiropractic and acupuncture care, and a maximum lifetime reimbursement of $150,000.

The ultimate plan is the most expensive Figo plan and provides unlimited annual benefits and lifetime maximum benefits, in addition to $1,000 towards chiropractic and acupuncture care. Figo doesn’t have an upper age limit for any of its plans.

Figo offers rehabilitation and veterinary exam fees for non-routine appointments as separate add-ons that can be included for an additional upcharge. Both add-ons can be included for less than $15 each per month.