Joe Orr

Insurance Consultant and Advisor

Joe Orr’s extensive experience in insurance development throughout his career has informed his expertise in digital insurance. Orr is currently the founder and president of Harvest Moon Innovations, a consulting firm focused on the insurance industry that works hand-and-hand with retail insurance agencies, general agencies, carriers, and web-based information verticals to deliver strategic business focus and planning, product development and distribution, and retention programs.



Earlier in his career, Orr advised the insurance start-up Answer Financial, where his prototype for insurance offering got him heavily involved in the digital insurance space and informed his career ever since. There, he became SVP of Product and was responsible for e-commerce strategy, web product development, IT, interactive marketing, and product management for all LOBs.



Orr later acted as COO of Snap Insurance and was involved in all operations of the insurance process, from marketing and web development to strategy and offshore call center implementation. He was also the EVP of Insurance at Clearlink Insurance Agency, managing all insurance operations and increasing the agency footprint from four agents to over 250 licensed professionals.

