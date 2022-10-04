What Is an Additional Interest in Renters Insurance?

The difference between an additional interest and an additional insured

Additional interest and additional insured sound like similar terms, but they have very different meanings. If you’re purchasing a renters insurance policy, it’s important to understand each one and how they differ.

Additional interest

An additional interest is someone who doesn’t receive coverage under your renters insurance policy but has a financial interest in your apartment. You may include your landlord or a property management company as an additional interest because they own the building you live in.[1]

Your insurer will notify your additional interest of policy lapse or cancellation. But additional interests don’t have the ability to file claims under your policy or make changes. Your coverage also won’t provide any protection for their liabilities in the event of a lawsuit.

Adding your landlord or another party as an additional interest should have no effect on your renters insurance premium.[2]

Additional insured

An additional insured is someone your renters insurance policy covers. You and an additional insured receive the same coverage.[3] You can add people as additional insureds after you purchase the policy, but only you receive coverage initially.

Additional insureds are typically people who live in your household, like a spouse, adult child, or roommate. Unlike additional interests, an additional insured can also file claims and receive compensation from the insurance company following damage or loss.

Adding an additional insured may cause your renters insurance premium to increase slightly.