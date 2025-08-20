Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

As a cat owner, you probably want to give your cat the occasional treat (or spoil it rotten). If you’ve ever played with a catnip toy, you likely enjoyed watching your cat play and zoom around.
In most cases, catnip is completely safe for cats to eat, but you should keep some caveats in mind before allowing your cat to overindulge.
Is catnip safe for cats to eat?
Catnip is generally a cat-safe plant that most adult cats can eat. But it’s still a good idea to check with your veterinarian before giving your cat a new food or supplement. Catnip is often inside of cat toys, but it’s also available as a fresher dried herb as a treat. In small doses, most cats enjoy it as both a treat and a source of enrichment.
Scientifically known as Nepeta cataria, catnip is part of the mint family. It contains a natural compound called nepetalactone, which can trigger a short “high” in cats, causing bursts of energy and playfulness. After this comes relaxation or even sleepiness.[1]
But not all cats react the same way. While some cats will start jumping and zooming around minutes after ingesting catnip, others won’t react at all. Cats can also become desensitized over time to catnip’s effects.
Although it’s unlikely for a cat to overdose on catnip, too much of it can lead to nausea or vomiting. So it’s important to use it sparingly and keep a close eye on your cat when it’s playing with a catnip-filled toy or eating the herb.
Can kittens eat catnip?
Catnip is rarely dangerous for kittens, but it affects kittens differently than adult cats. Kittens can ingest catnip without showing any of the euphoric or sedative effects. And they often don’t respond to catnip until they’re at least 3 to 6 months old.[2]
Benefits of catnip for cats
Catnip can offer your cat some health benefits beyond being a treat:
It repels insects
Catnip is a natural insect repellent, helping to repel mosquitoes and ticks.
Catnip helps stressed cats
Catnip produces feelings of euphoria and relaxation. If your cat is dealing with a stressful situation, like moving to a new home or loud fireworks, a little catnip can help reduce your cat’s anxiety.
It encourages activity
Obesity is a common issue for pet cats. A small dose of catnip can encourage your cat to engage in physical activity and exercise, helping improve its mobility.
Catnip can be a useful training aid
Although dogs get a lot of the credit for learning tricks, cats are very teachable. For pet parents, catnip can provide a powerful incentive as you teach your cat new behaviors.
How to safely feed your cat catnip
When giving your cat catnip, less is usually more. Most cats react well to a small amount — less than a tablespoon. Catnip comes in the following forms:
Fresh leaves: Give your cat a few picked leaves to nibble. You can purchase fresh catnip (or raise catnip plants in your own backyard garden).
Dried catnip: You can purchase dried or powdered catnip and sprinkle it over your cat’s food.
Catnip-infused toys: Toys scented or stuffed with pre-portioned catnip encourage your cat to play.
Catnip sprays: Spray catnip products on your cat’s favorite nap spot or scratching post.
Keep in mind that fresh catnip tends to be more potent than dried catnip, so you can use a smaller amount. Too much catnip can cause an upset stomach.
Can cats be allergic to catnip?
Although it’s uncommon, some cats are allergic to catnip. Cats that are allergic may show the following symptoms:
Skin irritations
Sneezing
Coughing
In some cases, catnip can also cause diarrhea and vomiting — even if your cat isn’t allergic.
If your cat shows any of these symptoms after playing with catnip or ingesting it, stop giving your cat catnip and contact your veterinarian immediately. Vet visits can be expensive, so if your cat has pet insurance, file a claim with your insurer for reimbursement.
Alternatives to catnip for your cat
If your cat is allergic to catnip — or doesn’t react to it at all — you can try some other cat-friendly herbs and plants:
Cat grass: Cat grass is a grass mixture of multiple seeds. Cat grass often appeals to cats, encouraging them to nibble on it rather than on other items. It provides some enrichment, and it also helps their digestive systems.[3]
Silvervine: Some cats react more strongly to silvervine than to catnip. Silvervine is a member of the kiwi family. Like catnip, silvervine can have a euphoric effect on cats.
Tatarian honeysuckle: Tatarian honeysuckle is a flowering bush, and cats seem to enjoy the scent and stimulation this plant provides.
Valerian root: This root has a calming effect on felines. It helps soothe anxiety in cats, and it can also help with restlessness. But it’s best to use it only in limited quantities.
Cats eating catnip FAQs
If you’re considering giving your cat some catnip, here’s more information on how to use it safely.
Are cats supposed to eat catnip or just smell it?
Cats can smell catnip, rub themselves on it, and even eat it. Catnip is generally safe for most cats to eat or play with; just be sure to supervise when your cat is enjoying its catnip.
What does catnip do to cats?
In cats that react to catnip, they’ll likely display short bursts of energy and euphoria, jumping and playing. After that, catnip tends to cause relaxation and sleepiness. Cats may also show excitement, meow loudly, or even start drooling.
How much catnip can a cat safely eat?
Try a small pinch and see if your feline friend shows any of the effects of catnip. In general, it’s a good idea to keep doses to less than one tablespoon at a time.[4]
Can you give your cat catnip every day?
Although no set schedule works for every cat, veterinarians generally recommend against daily use of catnip. And, because cats can become desensitized to it, it’s best to use small amounts of catnip no more than one to three times per week.
How long does catnip take to kick in?
Catnip takes a few seconds to a few minutes to kick in. Once it does, the cat usually displays extra energy and activity for a short period of five to 15 minutes before becoming sleepy.
