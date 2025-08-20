Is catnip safe for cats to eat?

Catnip is generally a cat-safe plant that most adult cats can eat. But it’s still a good idea to check with your veterinarian before giving your cat a new food or supplement. Catnip is often inside of cat toys, but it’s also available as a fresher dried herb as a treat. In small doses, most cats enjoy it as both a treat and a source of enrichment.

Scientifically known as Nepeta cataria, catnip is part of the mint family. It contains a natural compound called nepetalactone, which can trigger a short “high” in cats, causing bursts of energy and playfulness. After this comes relaxation or even sleepiness.[1]

But not all cats react the same way. While some cats will start jumping and zooming around minutes after ingesting catnip, others won’t react at all. Cats can also become desensitized over time to catnip’s effects.

Good to Know Although it’s unlikely for a cat to overdose on catnip, too much of it can lead to nausea or vomiting. So it’s important to use it sparingly and keep a close eye on your cat when it’s playing with a catnip-filled toy or eating the herb.

Can kittens eat catnip?

Catnip is rarely dangerous for kittens, but it affects kittens differently than adult cats. Kittens can ingest catnip without showing any of the euphoric or sedative effects. And they often don’t respond to catnip until they’re at least 3 to 6 months old.[2]