Table of contents
Cats can typically eat carrots in moderation. But it’s best to talk to your veterinarian and do your research before feeding your cat carrots for the first time. To avoid any choking hazards, you should feed your cat only cooked, cooled carrots.
Here’s what you should know about feeding your cat carrots, including nutritional benefits, alternative healthy snacks, and more.
Are carrots safe for cats to eat?
Cats are obligate carnivores, which means they primarily get their nutrients from meat.[1] But that doesn’t mean they can’t eat certain veggies. Cats can eat properly prepared carrots. Raw carrots can be a choking hazard for cats, so offer your cat cooled, cooked carrots instead.[2]
Keep in mind that carrots contain sugar, so you’ll want to offer them in moderation. Giving your cat too many carrots can result in weight gain and conditions like diabetes.
Introducing any new food, from carrots to a new cat food, can result in some temporary tummy troubles for your cat. Check with your veterinarian if you plan to offer a new food to your cat.
Can kittens eat carrots?
Yes, kittens can eat carrots. But you’ll want to offer them smaller pieces. Remember to steam, bake, or boil the carrots first and let them cool. It’s worth noting that kittens may be more susceptible to issues like vomiting or diarrhea, as their digestive systems haven’t fully developed.[3]
Nutritional benefits of carrots for cats
Carrots have several nutrients and minerals that could be beneficial for your cat, including the following:
Calcium: Calcium can help strengthen your cat’s bones as well as aid with muscle contraction and blood clotting.
Iron: Iron promotes the production of hemoglobin, an essential blood protein for circulating oxygen through the bloodstream.
Potassium: Potassium helps strengthen your cat’s muscles, heart, and nerves.
Vitamin C: Vitamin C can boost your cat’s immune system and reduce inflammation.
Vitamin A: Vitamin A helps your cat’s vision, skin, coat, and immune system.
Vitamin K: Vitamin K can help strengthen your cat’s bones and keep its blood healthy.
How to safely feed your cat carrots
Carrots are generally safe for your cat. But it’s important to consider the following factors before feeding your cat carrots:
Sugar content: These veggies are high in sugar, so it’s best to offer them sparingly. Too many carrots could result in weight gain, which may be harmful to your cat’s health. Or worse, your cat could end up with a serious condition, like diabetes.
Size: Feed your cat small pieces of carrot so they’re not a choking hazard.
Preparation: Even small raw carrots can be a choking hazard for your cat, so it’s important to boil, bake, or steam carrots before offering them to your cat.
Can cats be allergic to carrots?
Cats aren’t commonly allergic to carrots, but the possibility of food allergies always exists. Be mindful of this when introducing carrots or any new food to your furry family member. If your cat is allergic to carrots, it could result in a variety of symptoms, including itchiness, vomiting, diarrhea, skin sores, and more.
Always speak to your vet before introducing a new food, and watch for any allergy symptoms. Symptoms will likely appear shortly after feeding if an allergy is present.
Alternatives to carrots for your cat
Carrots contain nutrients and minerals that can be beneficial for your cat. Here are a few alternative veggie options to consider giving your cat as an occasional snack:
Asparagus: Asparagus is rich in vitamins A, C, and K. It also contains folate, which helps with red blood cell production, and fiber.
Broccoli: Broccoli contains fiber, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants. These nutrients and minerals can help aid digestion, boost your cat’s immune system and coat, and reduce inflammation.
Peas: Peas contain vitamins A, B, and K, all of which can be good for your cat’s coat and digestive health.
Spinach: Spinach is a good source of magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and K. This vegetable can be beneficial to your cat’s vision, skin, coat, immune system, and more.
Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes contain fiber, potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin C. Feeding your cat sweet potatoes can improve its digestion and support hydration.[4]
Cats eating carrots FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about feeding your cat carrots.
Can you give your cat raw carrots?
No, it’s not a good idea to give your cat raw carrots. Even small pieces of raw carrot can be a choking hazard, so you’ll want to bake, boil, or steam carrots before giving them to your cat.
Are carrots hard to digest for cats?
Cats are obligate carnivores, which means the bulk of their nutrients should come from meat. But cats can generally digest carrots. Just make sure you offer them in moderation and speak with your veterinarian before introducing any new food.
Which vegetables are toxic to cats?
Several vegetables are toxic for cats, including leeks, onions, shallots, raw potatoes, wild mushrooms, garlic, and chives. If your cat ingests any of these, contact your veterinarian immediately for assistance and guidance.
What is the best vegetable for cats?
No single vegetable is best for cats, as different cats may have different preferences. Fortunately, several veggies are generally safe for cats, including asparagus, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, spinach, and broccoli.
