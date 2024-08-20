Mobile Home Insurer Cancels Policies in Florida

The struggle to find and keep coverage

Finding and maintaining home insurance in Florida has become increasingly difficult as several factors cause significant insurer losses. Many home insurance companies have pulled coverage from higher-risk policyholders or left Florida entirely.

Insurance agents themselves are struggling to find coverage for mobile and manufactured homes, especially those that are more than two years old, according to the Insurance Journal.

“One of our niches has been manufactured homes and mobile homes,” Lee County Insurance principal John Gardner told the Insurance Journal. “But now the market has absolutely fallen apart in Florida.”

Many homeowners — especially those with older homes, according to Gardner — will have to buy coverage from Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s state-backed insurer of last resort. Though Citizens is working to reduce the number of policies on its books by transferring them to private insurers who can manage the risk, homeowners don’t have to worry about Citizens dropping their policy altogether.

But that doesn’t mean coverage is affordable.

Mobile home vendor Sun Homes estimates a new mobile home costs between $50,000 and $100,000. Florida’s average annual premium for $100,000 of coverage is $4,235, but Citizens’ is more than double, at about $8,537 for the same coverage, according to Insurify data.

Friedlander pointed to some positive developments for Florida mobile homeowners.

“The mobile/manufactured home insurance market in Florida continues to face challenges,” he said. “However, there are new market entrants that specialize in this coverage, and Citizens has become an option for these customers as well.”