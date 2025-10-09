Health Insurance Companies (2025)

7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
A health insurance company offers medical insurance in the form of a contract in which you pay premiums in exchange for coverage of eligible medical expenses.
But the insurer you choose to work with can significantly affect your healthcare costs and experience. Different insurers offer unique provider networks and wide gaps in member satisfaction.
As you explore the health insurance landscape, here’s what you should know about the top health insurance companies in the country and how to choose the best fit.
Health insurance plans come in different forms, including HMOs, PPOs, EPOs, POSs, and HDHPs.
UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, Aetna, and Cigna each hold more than 10% of the national market share.
If you have access to an employer-sponsored health plan, your premiums will typically be lower than if you purchase coverage through the marketplace.
Health insurance companies with the most market share
Most health insurance companies don’t operate everywhere. Instead, each chooses to sell coverage where it makes sense. For example, it’s common for insurers to operate in one state or in a single region, like the Midwest or Northeast. Many large insurers operate multiple subsidiaries, which may compete within a single state.
The following table highlights the six largest insurers by market share, based on 2023 American Medical Association (AMA) data.[1]
You’ll also find their customer satisfaction scores, digital experience ratings from J.D. Power, financial strength ratings from AM Best, and state-level availability.
Insurance Company
National Market Share
Customer Satisfaction vs. Industry Avg. of 562*
Digital Satisfaction vs. Industry Avg. of 656*
Financial Strength
Availability
|UnitedHealth Group
|15%
|532
|663
|Excellent
|All 50 states and Washington, D.C.
|Elevance Health (formerly Anthem)
|12%
|560
|651
|Good
|CA, DO, CT, GA, IN, KY, ME, MO, NH, NV, NY, OH, VA, WI
|Aetna
|12%
|564
|658
|Excellent
|All 50 states and Washington, D.C.
|Cigna
|11%
|542
|683
|Good
|All 50 states and Washington, D.C.
|Blue Cross/Blue Shield (BCBS)
|7%
|570
|645
|Good
|All 50 states and Washington, D.C.
|Kaiser Permanente
|7%
|617
|680
|NR
|CA, CO, DC, GA, HI, MD, OR, VA, WA
UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group boasts the largest market share in the U.S. The company offers a wide selection of plans available nationwide, which could help you find a plan to suit your needs. But customer reviews overwhelmingly point out a negative experience with this insurer.
Available in every state
Wide selection of plans
Excellent financial strength
Poor customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
Scrutiny over denied claims
Poor Trustpilot rating
Elevance Health
Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, is available in 14 states. If it’s available in your state, you’ll find a wide selection of plans to choose from. But mixed customer reviews and a below-average rating for its digital experience could make for a less-than-smooth experience.
Excellent financial strength
Wide selection of plans available
Consumer-centered health system gives patients a full view of their health
Available in only 14 states
Poor BBB customer reviews
Below-average digital experience
Aetna
Aetna is a nationwide health insurance company with a wide selection of insurance plans. With an above-average digital experience and strong financial position, the company can be a worthwhile option for many people.
Excellent financial strength
Above-average digital experience
Available in every state
Poor Trustpilot rating
Poor BBB customer reviews
Relatively high denial rates for some plans
Cigna
Cigna operates in every state and in Washington, D.C. It offers a range of health insurance plans, including many relatively affordable options. While the company boasts a top-tier digital platform, many customers report negative experiences.
Available in every state
Top-tier digital experience
Excellent financial strength
Poor rating on Trustpilot
Poor BBB customer reviews
Scrutiny surrounding denied claims
Blue Cross/Blue Shield (BCBS)
Blue Cross/Blue Shield is a popular insurer and is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. With an above-average customer satisfaction rating and strong financial stability, it’s a common choice for many people. But it has a below-average digital experience and poor customer reviews.
Above-average customer satisfaction
Available in all 50 states and D.C.
Excellent financial strength rating
Below-average digital experience
Poor Trustpilot rating
Poor BBB customer reviews
Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser serves customers in 8 states, including California and Colorado, offering a wide selection of health insurance plans. The company boasts both an above-average digital experience and an above-average customer satisfaction rating. But it receives poor customer reviews.
Above-average digital experience
Above-average customer satisfaction
Fewer-than-expected complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Available in only 8 states
Poor Trustpilot rating
Poor BBB customer reviews
Types of health insurance plans and networks
With so many health plan options, it’s easy to get confused. Before you purchase your next health insurance plan, it’s important to understand the plan types so you can pick one that best suits your needs:[2]
HMO (health maintenance organization): An HMO often requires you to choose a primary care physician who can provide referrals to see specialists. You’ll often need to stay in-network for care.
PPO (preferred provider organization): A PPO allows you to see both in-network and out-of-network providers without a referral. While out-of-network care may cost more, you won’t need a referral to see a specialist.
EPO (exclusive provider organization): Like a PPO, EPOs don’t require you to get a referral to see a provider. But you’ll need to stick with in-network doctors.
POS (point of service): POS plans typically require you to have a primary care doctor who provides referrals for specialist visits. But unlike an HMO, you can often get out-of-network care if you need it.
HDHP (high-deductible health plan): HDHPs come with lower monthly premiums and higher deductibles. You can often pair an HDHP with a health savings account (HSA), which allows you to save money tax-free for medical expenses.[3]
Before choosing any of these plan types, confirm that your preferred healthcare providers are in-network. Otherwise, you might need to find a new doctor who’s in the provider network for the duration of the plan.
Factors that affect your health insurance premium
Health insurance premiums can vary widely across insurers. Some of the factors that affect your costs include:
Age
Older people typically pay more for health insurance than younger people.
Tobacco use
If you use tobacco, insurers will likely charge you higher premiums.
Location
Where you live can have a big influence on your costs, with expenses varying widely across state lines.
Policy type
The type of plan you choose will reflect different levels of coverage, which can lead to different price points.
How you get coverage
You’ll typically face a lower out-of-pocket premium through an employer-sponsored plan, sometimes called group health insurance, as opposed to going through the health insurance marketplace.
Individual or family enrollment
Individual plans tend to cost less than family coverage.
While insurance companies can take many factors into account when determining health insurance premiums, some details are off-limits. For example, federal laws prohibit insurers from considering your gender, health status, or medical history when determining premiums.[4]
How to choose a health insurance company that’s right for you
Selecting the right health insurance company for your needs can involve some legwork. Here are some things you can do to make sure the process goes as efficiently as possible:
Estimate your annual healthcare usage and prescription costs.
If you’re buying on the marketplace, get multiple quotes for health insurance, or compare your employer’s group health insurance options.
Check the size of the provider network and find out if your doctor is on the list of in-network providers. Additionally, confirm that the types of services you want are covered. For example, you can confirm a plan covers mental health, telehealth, or preventive care services before signing up for it.
Compare the total cost of the plan. Look beyond the premium to factor in out-of-pocket costs, like copays and co-insurance.
Check National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and NAIC scores to see how an insurance company stacks up.
Consider the provider’s digital tools, claims process, customer service options, and any healthcare perks it offers.
Complete your enrollment.
Typically, you’ll need to make any changes to your health insurance plan during a designated open enrollment period. For employer-sponsored health plans, open enrollment is usually in the fall. If you’re buying through the open marketplace, open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15 each year.[5]
To buy health insurance or make changes to your plan outside of the open enrollment period, you’ll need to have a qualifying life event. Such events include getting married, having a baby, and losing your job.
How to save on health insurance costs
Paying for healthcare expenses can add up quickly. But you can lower your costs using the strategies below:
Use HSA or FSA funds. If you have a health savings account (HSA) or a flexible spending account (FSA) available, making tax-free contributions and using the funds to cover qualified health expenses can help stretch your budget.
Opt for generic medications. Even if you have prescription drug coverage, paying for medication can get expensive. If approved by your doctor, consider purchasing generic medications over name brands to save significantly.
Consider what’s covered. When choosing a health insurance plan, see what preventive care services or wellness programs it covers. For example, plan benefits might include an annual physical and gym membership.
Consider the costs. The premium is just the beginning of the costs you’ll face. It’s also helpful to understand what you’ll face in copays or co-insurance costs before getting a medical bill.
Shop around for coverage. Take the time to shop around for policies across multiple insurers. You may find more affordable coverage options, especially if you don’t have access to an employer-sponsored plan.
Explore Medicare and Medicaid options. If you qualify for Medicare or Medicaid, seek out insurance policies that meet the program requirements. For many people, this could lead to big savings.
Consider tax deductions. When you have a year in which your household’s medical expenses exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income, you might qualify for a tax deduction.[6]
Health insurance companies FAQs
If you have additional questions about the best health insurance companies, check out the additional information below.
What’s the best medical insurance in the U.S.?
The best medical insurance company depends on your situation and location. Some of the top medical insurance companies in the country include UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, Aetna, Cigna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and Kaiser Permanente.
What are the top 10 insurance companies?
The 10 largest health insurance companies in the U.S. are UnitedHealthcare, Elevance Health, Kaiser Permanente, Centene Corporation, Humana, CVS Health, Cigna Healthcare, Health Care Service Corporation, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and Molina Healthcare.
What’s the best affordable health insurance?
The right health insurance plan for your budget varies based on your situation. Consider exploring your options through Healthcare.gov to find the most affordable plan for you.
How much does health insurance cost?
Your cost for health insurance will vary based on your situation. For example, you may pay around $100–$150 per month for an individual employer-sponsored health plan. But you may pay $400–$500 more per month if paying for an individual plan without an employer-sponsored option.
