Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia (2024)

You must carry bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage to drive in Virginia.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Virginia, like most states, requires you to carry a minimum level of liability car insurance. However, the minimum coverage requirements in Virginia differ from those in other parts of the country. That’s why it’s important to understand what’s expected in Virginia.

Here’s what you need to know to drive safely and legally in the Old Dominion.

Datos Breves

  • Virginia minimum liability requirements will increase from 30/60/20 to 50/100/25 starting in 2025.

  • Virginia allows drivers to pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle (UMV) fee to drive an uninsured vehicle on state roads at the driver’s own risk.

  • If you’re caught driving without insurance and haven’t paid the uninsured motor vehicle fee, your driving privileges will be suspended, as will your vehicle registration.

Virginia car insurance requirements

Today, Virginia only requires liability insurance; however, that liability requirement will change at the end of 2024.

Liability insurance is broken into two parts: bodily injury and property damage. Here are Virginia’s required minimums and when they take effect:

  • Policies effective through Dec. 31, 2024: Liability limits of 30/60/20

  • Policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025: Liability limits of 50/100/25[1]

Liability coverage comes with limits. These limits represent the maximum amount the policy will pay toward a claim. Bodily injury has two limits, the first is a per-person limit, and the second is a per-accident limit.

In Virginia, you must carry bodily injury coverage of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident and property damage coverage of $20,000. These requirements go through the end of 2024. After that, the limits will increase to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury and $25,000 in property damage.

A per-person limit is the maximum amount your policy will pay for each person involved in an accident. The per-accident limit reflects the total amount that your insurer will pay out in liability coverage per accident.

This means that if you’re carrying the state-minimum coverage levels and cause a car accident that injures two people, the total amount your insurance company will pay for their medical expenses is $60,000. Each person is also limited to the per-person limit, and the total per-person amount can’t exceed the per-accident amount.

Property damage is the final aspect of liability coverage, and in Virgina, the required minimum is currently $20,000. This will go up to $25,000 in 2025.

Bodily injury liability

Liability coverage is broken into two coverage types. Bodily injury helps cover any medical bills related to another driver’s injuries that you’re responsible for after an accident with your vehicle.

Bodily injury will also step up to cover your legal bills if you’re sued as a result of the accident. Your insurer will cover the cost of a legal defense or pay any settlements or judgments, up to your coverage limits.

In many cases, state-mandated minimum coverage levels may not be enough coverage in the event of a serious accident. In these instances, once your coverage levels are exceeded, you’ll have to cover any additional expenses out of pocket.

Property damage liability

The other component of liability car insurance is property damage coverage.

This protection will pay to repair the other person’s vehicle if you’re at fault in an accident. It will also pay to repair damage to fences, mailboxes, garage doors, and any other property. Coverage limits apply to property damage as well.

Uninsured motor vehicle (UMV) fee

Virginia is a bit of an outlier in that it allows drivers to pay an annual $500 uninsured motor vehicle (UMV) fee to drive an uninsured vehicle on state roads at the driver’s own risk.[2] You must pay the fee when your plates are renewed.

However, keep in mind that if you’re at fault in an accident and uninsured, all the repair costs and any medical and legal bills stemming from the accident will fall to you.

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Virginia?

State-minimum liability coverage is available as stand-alone coverage or as part of a full-coverage policy. However, in most cases, the state-required minimums aren’t enough coverage to properly protect you.

If you’re carrying a liability-only policy, you can choose the state-minimum limits or higher coverage limits depending on your needs. Here are a couple situations where carrying the state minimums might makes sense:

  • You drive an old vehicle. If you would replace your vehicle instead of repairing it after an accident, carrying a liability-only policy might make sense. A liability-only policy will protect you if you injure someone or damage their property, and your premium will be lower since you aren’t carrying collision or comprehensive coverage.

  • You can’t afford additional coverage. Carrying the state-minimum required coverage can be risky, but if your budget is limited, it may be your only option. If you’re responsible for a serious accident, the state-required minimums can be quickly eaten up by hospital bills, and once your coverage levels are reached, any additional costs will have to be covered out of pocket.

If you’re seeking additional coverage, consider full coverage. A full-coverage policy includes liability and adds collision and comprehensive protection.

In all, a full-coverage policy may make sense for you if:

  • You lease or have a loan to pay for your vehicle. If your vehicle is leased or you have a car loan, your lender will probably require full coverage on the vehicle. Technically, your lender owns the vehicle until you make that last payment, and it’ll want the vehicle repaired or replaced if it’s damaged or destroyed.

  • You can’t afford to replace your vehicle. Even if you don’t have a loan on your vehicle, you may still find it difficult to replace if it were lost in an accident. Carrying full-coverage insurance ensures your vehicle is repaired or replaced after a covered incident.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Virginia

The average cost of a liability-only policy in Virginia is $93 per month.

Liability-only insurance won’t pay to repair your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident, but it will help cover the costs of hospital bills for the other party if you caused the accident. It will also pay to repair the other person’s vehicle when you’re at fault.

Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for liability-only insurance from leading insurers in Virginia.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners39
State Farm40
Mercury52
GEICO53
USAA53
Chubb59
Clearcover60
Erie61
Safeco66
Nationwide69
State Auto73
Midvale Home & Auto74
Progressive82
Allstate83
Elephant84
Direct Auto84
Liberty Mutual92
National General96
GAINSCO102
AssuranceAmerica103
Dairyland106
Travelers112
CSAA125
Bristol West135
The General153
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Virginia

In Virgina, the average cost of a full-coverage policy is $168 per month. Full coverage includes liability coverage as well as collision and comprehensive, which will pay to repair your vehicle if it’s damaged.

If your vehicle is leased or you have a car loan, your lender will usually require full coverage on the vehicle to protect their investment until you have paid off the loan.

Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for full-coverage insurance from leading insurers in Virginia.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners66
State Farm68
GEICO91
USAA91
Chubb100
Clearcover102
Erie104
Mercury112
Nationwide113
Safeco113
Midvale Home & Auto120
State Auto139
Travelers141
Allstate143
Elephant147
Direct Auto149
AssuranceAmerica156
Liberty Mutual157
Progressive158
National General187
CSAA197
GAINSCO237
Bristol West266
Dairyland268
The General279
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Virginia

The penalties for driving without insurance or not paying the UMV fee can be severe. According to the Virginia DMV, if your insurance coverage terminates during your registration period, you must do one of the following:

  • Reinsure the vehicle. You’ll need to put a new insurance policy in place and provide proof to the DMV before driving. To reactivate your plates and registration, you need to provide proof of insurance and have no outstanding financial obligations to the DMV. If your insurance can’t be verified, your driving privileges and vehicle registration may be suspended.

  • Pay the uninsured motor vehicle fee. Virginia drivers are allowed to pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee, which allows them to drive on the road without insurance at their own risk. It should be noted that if you’re responsible for an accident, you’ll have to cover all costs out of pocket.

  • Deactivate or surrender your plates. If you can’t get insurance coverage or pay the uninsured motorist fee, you can deactivate your plates on Virginia’s DMV website or permanently surrender them to the DMV.[3]

Important Information

If you’re caught driving without insurance and haven’t paid the uninsured motor vehicle fee, your driving privileges will be suspended, as will your vehicle registration. To have them reinstated, you must pay a $600 fee and file an SR-22 financial responsibility insurance certificate. You’ll need to file this certificate for three years as well as pay a $145 reinstatement fee.

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

Virginia drivers are required to carry liability insurance, but there are a number of other coverages you should consider, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged or destroyed in a collision with another vehicle or an object such as a tree or fence. Collision coverage comes with a deductible that you must pay before your insurer covers the balance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged by something other than a collision. Comprehensive insurance covers incidents such as theft, vandalism, fire, natural disasters, and falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage will typically pay the costs of roadside issues such as towing, tire changes, jump-starts, lockouts, and fuel delivery.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage is usually an add-on to your policy and will pay for the cost of a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired after a claim. This coverage usually has a daily rental price cap, so you can’t rent a Ferrari while your Toyota is in the shop. In most cases, the rental coverage is limited to 30 days.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage is optional in Virginia but is required in some states. It will help cover medical bills for you and your passengers after a car accident. This coverage can be used regardless of who’s at fault.

Virginia car insurance requirements FAQs

If you’re looking for more information about the minimum car insurance requirements in Virginia, this additional information might be helpful.

  • Does Virginia require car insurance?

    Yes, drivers are required to carry liability insurance in the state of Virginia. Minimum coverage levels are currently 30/60/20, which translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $20,000 in property damage liability. Minimum coverage levels will increase to 50/100/25 in 2025.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Virginia?

    Yes, most drivers show proof of insurance when registering a vehicle in Virginia. However, unlike most states, Virginia allows drivers to pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle (UMV) fee that lets uninsured drivers register a car and legally drive on the road at their own risk. This does mean you’ll have to pay out of pocket for any costs related to an accident.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Virginia?

    Like in most other states, insurance follows the car in Virginia. This means that if you let someone borrow your car and they cause an accident, your car insurance will be the primary coverage for the accident, not the insurance of the person who borrowed your vehicle.

  • What is the new law in Virginia about car insurance?

    Changes in Virginia’s UM/UIM coverage took effect for all policies dated after July 1, 2023. “UM/UIM” stands for “uninsured/underinsured motorist” coverage. UM/UIM will help cover your costs if you’re injured in an accident where the other driver is at fault and isn’t carrying any car insurance or their coverage levels are too low to cover your damages.

    Changes were made to the underinsured portion of this coverage. Prior to the changes, your UIM coverage was calculated by subtracting the at-fault driver’s liability limits from your UIM coverage. This means if you were carrying $100,000 in UIM coverage and the at-fault driver only had $50,000 in liability coverage, you would only have access to $50,000 to cover your injuries.

    The change allows both coverages to be “stacked,” which means you now have access to the full amount of your UIM coverage as well as the other driver’s liability insurance. Using the example above, you would now have $150,000 to help cover your medical bills related to the accident.

Sources

  1. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  2. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Uninsured Motor Vehicle (UMV) Fee."
  3. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Deactivate Plates."

