South Carolina car insurance requirements

Auto insurance policies in South Carolina must include this coverage with the following minimum limits:

Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $10,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist coverage bodily injury: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist coverage property damage: $50,000 per accident[1]

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability insurance pays for the other driver’s expenses when you cause a car accident. The other driver and any passengers can file a claim to cover their medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Your insurance company will also pay a lawyer to represent you, with no policy limits.

South Carolina drivers must have a car insurance policy with at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person and $50,000 per accident.[1]

Property damage liability

Property damage liability insurance pays for any damage you cause to someone else’s property in an accident. This includes damage to another vehicle as well as property, such as buildings and fences.

In South Carolina, drivers must carry at least $25,000 of property damage liability insurance per accident.[1]

Uninsured motorist

Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your own medical bills and property damage expenses when an uninsured driver hits you or you’re the victim of a hit-and-run.

Each insurance policy must include uninsured motorist coverage of at least $25,000 in bodily injury coverage per person and $50,000 per accident, plus $25,000 in property damage coverage. There’s usually a $200 deductible, but it may be refunded if the insurance company receives payment from the uninsured motorist.[1]

Underinsured motorist

Underinsured motorist coverage kicks in when another driver causes an accident but doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your property damage and medical bills. Insurance companies in South Carolina are required to offer underinsured motorist coverage, but drivers don’t have to buy it.[1]