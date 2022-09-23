Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oklahoma
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you live in the Sooner State, you must purchase both bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage to drive legally. The minimum liability limits amount to 25/50/25.
Oklahoma drivers may also buy more insurance, such as collision and comprehensive coverages, for added financial protection. Regardless of what coverage you need, you should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Oklahoma
Rates start as low as $32 per month for liability coverage
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Oklahoma car insurance requirements
Oklahoma law requires drivers to maintain the following minimum limits of liability insurance:
You must have proof of insurance when registering your motor vehicle, and you may face penalties if you drive without proper coverage.[2][3][4]
Bodily injury liability
Driving a car comes with risk. Bodily injury liability insurance protects you if you cause a car accident and injure another driver. It pays for costs related to injury or death, but only for the other party.
Oklahoma car insurance mandates that drivers carry a minimum of $25,000 in bodily injury for one person and $50,000 per accident.[1] While this will keep you in good standing with the law, it may be woefully insufficient if you’re in a serious accident. Consider carrying higher limits to protect your finances more thoroughly.
Property damage liability
The other half of liability insurance coverage is property damage liability, which covers any damages you may cause to another’s property if you’re at fault.
If you damage another car in an accident, this coverage pays for the repair costs. While this type of insurance helps safeguard your financial liability, it doesn’t help cover any costs for your vehicle damage.
Like bodily injury coverage, Oklahoma’s minimum required limits are generally not enough — consider securing higher limits.[5]
Oklahoma Automobile Insurance Plan
Many drivers can find auto insurance coverage through traditional car insurance companies. However, some high-risk drivers with multiple offenses may have difficulty getting approved for an insurance policy.
Drivers who have trouble securing a car insurance policy may be able to get coverage through the Oklahoma Automobile Insurance Plan. These rates are typically higher and less flexible, but it’s better than not having any coverage. You can call 1 (405) 842-0844 to learn about options.[6]
Do you need more than the state-minimum coverage in Oklahoma?
It can be beneficial to get higher coverage limits than the minimum. Car accidents often result in very expensive vehicle damages, and medical bills can pile up alarmingly fast. Higher limits mean you’ll pay more each month, but you could save thousands of dollars in the event of an accident.
Drivers aren’t required to have more than the state-minimum coverage in Oklahoma. But some high-risk drivers may need more, and if you have a loan on your car, your lender will likely require you to carry full-coverage car insurance.
Full-coverage car insurance offers more advantages and protects you in various additional scenarios. These policies include comprehensive coverage and collision coverage along with the standard liability coverages. These protect against collisions and damage from weather and other unpredictable sources.
Good to Know
In Oklahoma, full-coverage car insurance costs roughly 2.3 times as much as liability coverage. The expense could be worth it if there’s a history of incidents on your driving record or if you have a new vehicle with financing. If your vehicle isn’t worth more than $1,000, buying full coverage may not make sense, according to the Oklahoma Department of Insurance.[1]
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Oklahoma
The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Oklahoma is $90, according to Insurify data. If you’re looking for car insurance in Oklahoma, here are average quotes for liability insurance from multiple insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
32
USAA
40
Allstate
44
Safeco
53
GEICO
64
Mercury
67
Farmers
68
Clearcover
76
Progressive
76
National General
80
Liberty Mutual
89
CSAA
90
Direct Auto
93
Shelter
96
Midvale Home & Auto
99
GAINSCO
102
The General
105
Hallmark
115
Foremost
125
Bristol West
148
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Oklahoma
Full-coverage car insurance includes additional coverage types, mainly collision and comprehensive. Since it covers more than liability coverage, it’s typically more expensive.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Oklahoma is $203 per month.
Below, you can see average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Oklahoma from different insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
61
USAA
76
Allstate
84
GEICO
121
Farmers
129
Mercury
133
Safeco
136
Clearcover
139
Progressive
143
Direct Auto
154
National General
163
Shelter
181
CSAA
191
Midvale Home & Auto
206
The General
224
Liberty Mutual
226
GAINSCO
234
Hallmark
249
Foremost
263
Bristol West
305
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Car Insurance in Oklahoma
Monthly liability rates start at $32
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Oklahoma
If you drive in Oklahoma without proof of insurance, you could face a number of consequences, including:
A fine: As part of the penalty for driving without insurance, you could pay a fine of up to $250.
Suspension: On top of that, you may have your driver’s license and registration suspended.
Jail: On a more serious note, you could end up with jail time of up to 30 days for driving without insurance in Oklahoma.[3]
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
While Oklahoma drivers must obtain the necessary liability coverage, they have many additional coverage options to consider. Here are some optional car insurance coverages you can add to your policy to strengthen your protection:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragepays for damages in any type of collision, whether it’s with a vehicle or another object.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coveragepays for non-collision damages related to incidents such as floods, vandalism, theft, and more.
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Oklahoma, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
Does Oklahoma require car insurance?
Yes. Oklahoma law requires drivers to carry a minimum level of liability coverage to drive legally. These minimums are $25,000 in bodily injury liability for one person, $50,000 in bodily injury per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability.[1]
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Oklahoma?
Yes. Oklahoma drivers must have car insurance to register a car in the state. Whether you’re buying a new vehicle or an old one, you need proof of insurance for the registration process.[2]
Do you need insurance to drive a car in Oklahoma?
Yes. You need insurance to drive a car in Oklahoma. You must obtain the state’s minimum liability coverage limits before getting on the road.[1]
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Oklahoma?
Insurance follows the car, not the driver, in Oklahoma. In other words, your car insurance will kick in even if someone else drives your car and gets into an accident, as long as you give that person prior approval.[1]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.