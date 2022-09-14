>Seguros de Autos>New York

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Utica, New York (2024)

CSAA offers Utica drivers the cheapest rates, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $140 per month.

24 de abril de 2024

Utica is centrally located in New York, but its auto insurance rates fall well below the state average. Average rates for car insurance in New York are $169 for full coverage and $145 for liability only. But Utica drivers pay $156 for full coverage and $106 for liability only, on average. You may be able to reduce those rates even more depending on the choices you make.

Here’s what you should know about getting cheap car insurance in Utica.

Datos Breves

  • Rates in Utica are cheaper than the area surrounding New York City but more expensive than Rochester and Albany.

  • New York requires drivers to carry no-fault medical insurance, which adds to the cost of auto insurance premiums throughout the state.[1]

  • CSAA, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual are the three cheapest car insurance companies for Utica drivers.

Best car insurance companies in Utica

As you begin your search for car insurance, the quotes you receive will depend on factors such as your driving record, age, gender, marital status, and even your credit score. Comparing quotes from several companies can help you identify the best insurer for you, and the three companies listed below make an excellent starting point.

Best insurer for liability and full coverage: Travelers

Travelers Companies Inc. was founded in 1864. It was the first company to offer accident insurance and now offers just about every personal and commercial insurance product imaginable. It also offers some of the lowest rates for liability and full-coverage auto insurance in Utica.

Ventajas

  • Mobile app has high average reviews in the App Store[2]

  • Advertises 12 discounts for drivers

  • Robust auto insurance options for customizing coverage

Contras

  • Below-average Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer rating[3]

  • Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois

  • General coverage not available in all 50 states

Read our Travelers review
Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best insurer for customization: Safeco

Safeco was founded in 1923. The company was called General Insurance Company of America but has been Safeco since 1968. The company is now a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual and offers numerous insurance products beyond auto, including homeowners, renters, umbrella, pet, and commercial insurance coverage.

Safeco is known for its extensive coverage options that move beyond what many other insurers offer to include rental car reimbursement, new-vehicle replacement, 24-hour roadside assistance, and more.

Ventajas

  • Offers cash back for claims-free periods and diminishing deductibles

  • Connects you with a Guaranteed Repair Network to help you get back on the road

  • Many options to customize your car insurance coverage

Contras

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ratings for auto insurance claims

  • Limited number of available discounts

  • Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for discounts: Nationwide

Nationwide opened for business in 1926. It began as the Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance company and became Nationwide in 1955. Today, it offers motorcycle insurance, renters insurance, and pet insurance but specializes in auto insurance, home insurance, and life insurance.

While Nationwide’s rates are higher than some competitors, you can reduce your premiums by taking advantage of the company’s discount options, including SmartRide, multi-policy, SmartMiles, accident-free, and more.

Ventajas

  • Excellent reputation

  • Many additional optional coverages

  • Multiple discounts

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating[4]

  • Coverage not available in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, or Massachusetts

  • Certain features not available in every state

Read our Nationwide review
Richard - April 19, 2024
Verified

Overpricing the Customer

They are better than most, but a little pricey.
Janet - April 18, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is not on your side

My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Utica

Liability-only car insurance protects you after an accident you cause by covering the repair and medical bills of the other party. But if your car is damaged, or you’re injured in an accident you cause, liability insurance won’t pay for those expenses.

Because liability insurance only covers one-half of an accident, rates are often cheaper. Below, you can see the average monthly rates for liability-only coverage in Utica.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
CSAA98
Safeco108
CSAA111
Safeco123
CSAA141
Liberty Mutual144
Safeco156
Midvale Home & Auto161
Liberty Mutual164
Progressive170
Midvale Home & Auto183
Progressive194
Liberty Mutual207
CSAA219
Erie229
Midvale Home & Auto232
USAA238
Safeco242
Progressive245
Erie260
USAA272
Travelers278
Bristol West283
CSAA304
Travelers317
Bristol West322
Liberty Mutual322
Erie330
Safeco336
Midvale Home & Auto361
Bristol West408
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Utica

Full-coverage car insurance provides you the same protection as liability coverage, but it also covers injuries you sustain or damage to your vehicle in an accident you cause. This makes full coverage more expensive because it’s essentially covering all parties in an accident you cause. However, it could be a good option if you have a new car or a vehicle you’d struggle to replace if necessary.

Here’s a list of full-coverage quotes from insurers in Utica.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
CSAA140
Safeco149
CSAA160
Safeco170
Midvale Home & Auto194
Liberty Mutual199
CSAA202
Safeco215
Midvale Home & Auto221
Liberty Mutual227
Progressive250
Midvale Home & Auto280
Progressive284
Liberty Mutual288
CSAA314
Bristol West321
Safeco335
Erie336
USAA349
Progressive360
Bristol West366
Erie383
USAA398
Travelers408
Midvale Home & Auto435
CSAA436
Liberty Mutual447
Bristol West464
Safeco464
Travelers465
Erie485
Car insurance requirements in New York

If you live in Utica you’ll need to have liability coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, and no-fault or personal injury protection insurance. Most states don’t require drivers to carry no-fault medical insurance, but New York does. If you were in a car accident, no matter whose fault it is, your car insurance would pay for the hospital bills and also replace your lost earnings and other expenses, such as medical care in the home.

But there are exceptions. If you were in a wreck due to drinking and driving, your no-fault insurance likely wouldn’t pay for your expenses.

The table below spells out the minimum car insurance requirements you’ll need to meet in Utica.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 for bodily injury and $50,000 for death for a person involved in an accident
  • $50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident
Property damage liability
  • $10,000 per accident

Personal injury protection (PIP)

 

  • Reasonable and necessary accident-related medical and rehabilitation expenses (in accordance with established fee schedules)
  • 80% of lost earnings from work, up to a maximum payment of $2,000 per month for up to three years from the date of the accident
  • Up to $25 a day, for up to a year from the date of the accident, to reimburse other reasonable and necessary expenses (such as household help and transportation expenses to/from medical treatment) resulting from the auto accident
  • A $2,000 death benefit (in addition to the $50,000 basic no-fault limit), payable to the estate of a person eligible for no-fault benefits who’s killed in a motor vehicle accident

But these requirements are just the minimum. They’ll prevent you from getting in trouble with the law, but there are plenty of situations that minimum coverage won’t protect you from, such as your car getting stolen or a tree landing on your parked car during a storm. 

For those cases, you may want to also purchase:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This covers you if your vehicle is damaged due to something that has nothing to do with a car wreck. For instance, if your car is stolen or damaged by an animal crossing the road, comprehensive insurance would pay for the repairs or for your vehicle to be replaced.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle when it’s damaged by another vehicle or an object. Remember, liability insurance covers the damage to the other vehicle in an accident, and if you hit a telephone pole or a tree, you’d have to pay for your own damages if you didn’t have collision coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Not everyone has a perfect driving record, and if you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI on yours, your insurance premiums will probably go up. As a general rule, insurance companies believe that one incident could mean there will be more incidents to follow and hedge their bets by raising premiums. The good news is that, in most cases, if you can go a few years without an incident, those rates should come back down.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incidents affect your rates in Utica.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Utica takes speeding seriously. In recent years, the city has placed solar-powered smart speed-tracking devices in the city to get a sense of where the most speeding occurs.[5] If you get a speeding ticket in New York, your insurer may raise your rates. And if you have a ticket on your record already, you can expect to pay monthly rates similar to those listed below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA165116
Safeco185134
CSAA189131
Safeco212153
CSAA239167
Liberty Mutual245177
Safeco268194
Liberty Mutual280202
Progressive297202
Progressive337230
Liberty Mutual355255
CSAA371259
Bristol West372328
USAA396270
Safeco417301
Erie423288
Bristol West424373
Progressive427291
USAA451308
Travelers472321
Erie482327
CSAA515359
Bristol West538473
Travelers538366
Liberty Mutual551397
Safeco577418
Erie611416
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you can expect your premiums to climb. Fortunately, however, your rates should decrease once the accident is off your record.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to pay in Utica with an accident on your record.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA175123
Safeco194140
CSAA200139
Safeco221160
CSAA253177
Liberty Mutual254184
Safeco279203
Liberty Mutual290209
Progressive307209
Progressive349238
Liberty Mutual368264
Bristol West378333
CSAA393274
USAA411280
Erie429292
Bristol West431379
Safeco435314
Progressive442301
USAA469320
Travelers488332
Erie489332
Bristol West546480
CSAA546381
Travelers556379
Liberty Mutual571411
Safeco603437
Erie619421
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Insurers view a DUI as the most serious of incidents, and if you have a DUI on your record, your rates will almost certainly go up. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether. The table below shows just how much you can expect to pay, on average, for your insurance premiums with a DUI on your record in Utica.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA201141
Safeco214155
CSAA230159
Safeco244177
Liberty Mutual286207
CSAA290203
Safeco309224
Liberty Mutual326236
Progressive359244
Progressive408279
Liberty Mutual414297
Erie437298
CSAA451315
Bristol West461406
Safeco481348
Erie498338
USAA501342
Progressive517352
Bristol West526462
USAA572391
Travelers586399
CSAA626437
Erie630429
Liberty Mutual642462
Bristol West666586
Safeco666483
Travelers668455
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Auto insurers calculate premiums by looking at many different factors, and age is a particularly important one. If you’re 75 or older, your premiums will usually be higher than those of middle-aged people. This is because seniors are generally involved in more accidents and suffer more severe injuries when in a crash.

The table below shows what you may pay, on average, for your insurance premiums in Utica.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Safeco10777
Progressive11981
Safeco12288
Liberty Mutual12489
Progressive13693
Liberty Mutual141102
Safeco154112
Progressive172117
Liberty Mutual179129
Erie182124
Bristol West200177
Erie207141
USAA213145
Bristol West228201
Safeco240173
Travelers243165
USAA243166
Erie263179
Travelers277189
Liberty Mutual278200
Bristol West290255
Safeco332241
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Many young drivers are skilled, but insurers still charge this group higher premiums than older, more experienced motorists. Fortunately, teen drivers have ways to reduce high insurance premiums, like staying on their parents’ policy. Driving a car that your insurer considers a safe model may lower premiums as well, and your insurer may give a student discount for good grades.

If you’re a teenager, or you have a teenager driving in Utica, this table shows what you can expect to pay, on average, for your insurance premiums.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA237166
Safeco268194
CSAA271188
Safeco306221
Liberty Mutual338245
CSAA343239
Liberty Mutual386279
Safeco387281
Progressive452308
Liberty Mutual490352
Progressive514351
CSAA533371
Bristol West538475
USAA582397
Safeco603436
Bristol West614540
Erie618421
Progressive651443
USAA663453
Erie704478
CSAA740516
Travelers741505
Liberty Mutual760548
Bristol West778684
Safeco835605
Travelers844576
Erie892607
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Utica

The rate you’ll pay for car insurance in Utica depends on many factors, some of which are out of your control. Comparing prices is an effective way to judge one insurer against another. But it isn’t the only thing you can do to lower your rates.

Here are some strategies you’ll want to keep in mind as you look for cheap car insurance:

  • Think about what you’re paying for. Liability-only coverage is less expensive than full coverage, but don’t entirely dismiss the latter option. For instance, if you’ve just purchased a new, expensive car or truck, liability insurance won’t cover repairs or replacement of the vehicle in many instances. Find the most affordable coverage that meets your needs instead of shopping solely based on price.

  • Consider your deductible. You may be tempted to choose a high deductible to lower your premiums, but keep in mind that you must pay your deductible before your insurer will supply coverage. If paying a high deductible would be tricky, you may want to pay higher monthly premiums and keep your deductible lower.

  • Look for deals. Asking your insurer or insurance agent if you can be steered to any discounts that will bring your rates down is always a smart idea. You can also inquire with your employer or other associations you’re affiliated with to see if they have any discount agreements with particular insurers.

Utica car insurance quotes by credit tier

Most states, including New York, allow insurers to consider credit scores when pricing insurance premiums. Auto insurers have concluded that a person’s credit score is a sign of how likely they are to file a claim. As such, motorists who have excellent or good credit scores pay far lower insurance premiums than drivers with poor credit scores.

The table below shows how Utica drivers’ credit scores can affect their insurance premiums.

Is car insurance more expensive in Utica?

It’s more expensive to pay for car insurance in Utica, New York, than in many other parts of the country. The U.S. national car insurance average is $103 for liability-only coverage, and full coverage costs $210.

Utica drivers pay $106 for liability-only coverage and $156 for full coverage, on average.

It’s always hard to pinpoint the exact reasons any community has high insurance rates. But the city is near the Adirondack Mountains (mountainous terrain is always rough on a car). The crime rate, which by many accounts is higher than the national average, also probably factors in.

Car insurance in Utica, New York, is one of the cheaper cities in the state to have car insurance, according to Insurify data.

Many other New York cities with far higher populations have average car insurance rates that are much higher than Utica’s. For instance, in Yonkers, you’ll pay $274 a month for full-coverage car insurance, a 76% jump over Utica. In Brooklyn, you’ll pay $314 a month — a 101% difference over Utica.

More cities in New York

The table below shows how car insurance in Utica compares to other cities across the Empire State. On average, drivers pay $156 a month for full-coverage car insurance in Utica.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Utica
Buffalo$20733%
Long Island City$570265%
New York$378142%
Rochester$143-8%
Schenectady$129-17%
Staten Island$532241%
Syracuse$1603%
Yonkers$27476%
Utica car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Utica, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Utica?

    Car insurance in Utica averages out to $106 per month for liability-only coverage and $156 for full coverage. While these rates are higher than the national average, they’re lower than those paid in many other communities in New York.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Utica?

    Travelers, Safeco, and Nationwide rank as the top insurers in New York. Travelers and Nationwide both have solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, at 4.2 and 4.1, respectively. Travelers and Safeco are also the only two insurers offering average monthly rates at or below $200. Finally, all these insurers offer several discounts and optional coverage options.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Utica?

    Car insurance in Utica is affected by many things, including its close proximity to the Adirondack Mountains. The city also has a higher-than-average crime rate and a higher cost of living than many other communities across the country.

  • How much car insurance do you need in New York?

    In New York, you must maintain minimum bodily injury liability coverage amounting to $25,000 for bodily injury and $50,000 for death for a person involved in an accident. You must also carry $50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident. You must also carry property damage liability of $10,000 for property damage for a single accident. Finally, you must also carry personal injury protection coverage amounting to reasonable and necessary accident-related medical and rehabilitation expenses.

Sources

  1. New York State Department of Financial Services. "Shopping for Auto Insurance."
  2. Apps.apple.com. "Travelers Mobile."
  3. Better Business Bureau. "Travelers Companies Inc.."
  4. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Claim Satisfaction Rises on Combination of Soaring Vehicle Values and Growth of Straight-Through-Processing Claims Management, J.D. Power Finds."
  5. CNYhomepage.com. "Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’."

