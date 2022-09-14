Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Utica, New York (2024)
CSAA offers Utica drivers the cheapest rates, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $140 per month.
Utica is centrally located in New York, but its auto insurance rates fall well below the state average. Average rates for car insurance in New York are $169 for full coverage and $145 for liability only. But Utica drivers pay $156 for full coverage and $106 for liability only, on average. You may be able to reduce those rates even more depending on the choices you make.
Here’s what you should know about getting cheap car insurance in Utica.
Rates in Utica are cheaper than the area surrounding New York City but more expensive than Rochester and Albany.
New York requires drivers to carry no-fault medical insurance, which adds to the cost of auto insurance premiums throughout the state.[1]
CSAA, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual are the three cheapest car insurance companies for Utica drivers.
Best car insurance companies in Utica
As you begin your search for car insurance, the quotes you receive will depend on factors such as your driving record, age, gender, marital status, and even your credit score. Comparing quotes from several companies can help you identify the best insurer for you, and the three companies listed below make an excellent starting point.
Best insurer for liability and full coverage: Travelers
4.3
JD Power
822
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$394/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$558/mo
Travelers Companies Inc. was founded in 1864. It was the first company to offer accident insurance and now offers just about every personal and commercial insurance product imaginable. It also offers some of the lowest rates for liability and full-coverage auto insurance in Utica.
Ventajas
Mobile app has high average reviews in the App Store[2]
Advertises 12 discounts for drivers
Robust auto insurance options for customizing coverage
Contras
Below-average Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer rating[3]
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
3.8
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
Liability Only
$157/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$195/mo
Safeco was founded in 1923. The company was called General Insurance Company of America but has been Safeco since 1968. The company is now a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual and offers numerous insurance products beyond auto, including homeowners, renters, umbrella, pet, and commercial insurance coverage.
Safeco is known for its extensive coverage options that move beyond what many other insurers offer to include rental car reimbursement, new-vehicle replacement, 24-hour roadside assistance, and more.
Ventajas
Offers cash back for claims-free periods and diminishing deductibles
Connects you with a Guaranteed Repair Network to help you get back on the road
Many options to customize your car insurance coverage
Contras
Below-average customer satisfaction ratings for auto insurance claims
Limited number of available discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
4.3
A.M. Best
A+
Liability Only
Liability Only
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$186/mo
Nationwide opened for business in 1926. It began as the Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance company and became Nationwide in 1955. Today, it offers motorcycle insurance, renters insurance, and pet insurance but specializes in auto insurance, home insurance, and life insurance.
While Nationwide’s rates are higher than some competitors, you can reduce your premiums by taking advantage of the company’s discount options, including SmartRide, multi-policy, SmartMiles, accident-free, and more.
Ventajas
Excellent reputation
Many additional optional coverages
Multiple discounts
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating[4]
Coverage not available in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, or Massachusetts
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified
Nationwide is not on your side
My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Utica
Liability-only car insurance protects you after an accident you cause by covering the repair and medical bills of the other party. But if your car is damaged, or you’re injured in an accident you cause, liability insurance won’t pay for those expenses.
Because liability insurance only covers one-half of an accident, rates are often cheaper. Below, you can see the average monthly rates for liability-only coverage in Utica.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
CSAA
98
Safeco
108
CSAA
111
Safeco
123
CSAA
141
Liberty Mutual
144
Safeco
156
Midvale Home & Auto
161
Liberty Mutual
164
Progressive
170
Midvale Home & Auto
183
Progressive
194
Liberty Mutual
207
CSAA
219
Erie
229
Midvale Home & Auto
232
USAA
238
Safeco
242
Progressive
245
Erie
260
USAA
272
Travelers
278
Bristol West
283
CSAA
304
Travelers
317
Bristol West
322
Liberty Mutual
322
Erie
330
Safeco
336
Midvale Home & Auto
361
Bristol West
408
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Utica
Full-coverage car insurance provides you the same protection as liability coverage, but it also covers injuries you sustain or damage to your vehicle in an accident you cause. This makes full coverage more expensive because it’s essentially covering all parties in an accident you cause. However, it could be a good option if you have a new car or a vehicle you’d struggle to replace if necessary.
Here’s a list of full-coverage quotes from insurers in Utica.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
CSAA
140
Safeco
149
CSAA
160
Safeco
170
Midvale Home & Auto
194
Liberty Mutual
199
CSAA
202
Safeco
215
Midvale Home & Auto
221
Liberty Mutual
227
Progressive
250
Midvale Home & Auto
280
Progressive
284
Liberty Mutual
288
CSAA
314
Bristol West
321
Safeco
335
Erie
336
USAA
349
Progressive
360
Bristol West
366
Erie
383
USAA
398
Travelers
408
Midvale Home & Auto
435
CSAA
436
Liberty Mutual
447
Bristol West
464
Safeco
464
Travelers
465
Erie
485
Car insurance requirements in New York
If you live in Utica you’ll need to have liability coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, and no-fault or personal injury protection insurance. Most states don’t require drivers to carry no-fault medical insurance, but New York does. If you were in a car accident, no matter whose fault it is, your car insurance would pay for the hospital bills and also replace your lost earnings and other expenses, such as medical care in the home.
But there are exceptions. If you were in a wreck due to drinking and driving, your no-fault insurance likely wouldn’t pay for your expenses.
The table below spells out the minimum car insurance requirements you’ll need to meet in Utica.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 for bodily injury and $50,000 for death for a person involved in an accident
$50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
Reasonable and necessary accident-related medical and rehabilitation expenses (in accordance with established fee schedules)
80% of lost earnings from work, up to a maximum payment of $2,000 per month for up to three years from the date of the accident
Up to $25 a day, for up to a year from the date of the accident, to reimburse other reasonable and necessary expenses (such as household help and transportation expenses to/from medical treatment) resulting from the auto accident
A $2,000 death benefit (in addition to the $50,000 basic no-fault limit), payable to the estate of a person eligible for no-fault benefits who’s killed in a motor vehicle accident
But these requirements are just the minimum. They’ll prevent you from getting in trouble with the law, but there are plenty of situations that minimum coverage won’t protect you from, such as your car getting stolen or a tree landing on your parked car during a storm.
For those cases, you may want to also purchase:
Comprehensive coverage
This covers you if your vehicle is damaged due to something that has nothing to do with a car wreck. For instance, if your car is stolen or damaged by an animal crossing the road, comprehensive insurance would pay for the repairs or for your vehicle to be replaced.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle when it’s damaged by another vehicle or an object. Remember, liability insurance covers the damage to the other vehicle in an accident, and if you hit a telephone pole or a tree, you’d have to pay for your own damages if you didn’t have collision coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Not everyone has a perfect driving record, and if you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI on yours, your insurance premiums will probably go up. As a general rule, insurance companies believe that one incident could mean there will be more incidents to follow and hedge their bets by raising premiums. The good news is that, in most cases, if you can go a few years without an incident, those rates should come back down.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incidents affect your rates in Utica.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Utica takes speeding seriously. In recent years, the city has placed solar-powered smart speed-tracking devices in the city to get a sense of where the most speeding occurs.[5] If you get a speeding ticket in New York, your insurer may raise your rates. And if you have a ticket on your record already, you can expect to pay monthly rates similar to those listed below.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA
165
116
Safeco
185
134
CSAA
189
131
Safeco
212
153
CSAA
239
167
Liberty Mutual
245
177
Safeco
268
194
Liberty Mutual
280
202
Progressive
297
202
Progressive
337
230
Liberty Mutual
355
255
CSAA
371
259
Bristol West
372
328
USAA
396
270
Safeco
417
301
Erie
423
288
Bristol West
424
373
Progressive
427
291
USAA
451
308
Travelers
472
321
Erie
482
327
CSAA
515
359
Bristol West
538
473
Travelers
538
366
Liberty Mutual
551
397
Safeco
577
418
Erie
611
416
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you can expect your premiums to climb. Fortunately, however, your rates should decrease once the accident is off your record.
Here’s a look at what you can expect to pay in Utica with an accident on your record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA
175
123
Safeco
194
140
CSAA
200
139
Safeco
221
160
CSAA
253
177
Liberty Mutual
254
184
Safeco
279
203
Liberty Mutual
290
209
Progressive
307
209
Progressive
349
238
Liberty Mutual
368
264
Bristol West
378
333
CSAA
393
274
USAA
411
280
Erie
429
292
Bristol West
431
379
Safeco
435
314
Progressive
442
301
USAA
469
320
Travelers
488
332
Erie
489
332
Bristol West
546
480
CSAA
546
381
Travelers
556
379
Liberty Mutual
571
411
Safeco
603
437
Erie
619
421
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Insurers view a DUI as the most serious of incidents, and if you have a DUI on your record, your rates will almost certainly go up. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether. The table below shows just how much you can expect to pay, on average, for your insurance premiums with a DUI on your record in Utica.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA
201
141
Safeco
214
155
CSAA
230
159
Safeco
244
177
Liberty Mutual
286
207
CSAA
290
203
Safeco
309
224
Liberty Mutual
326
236
Progressive
359
244
Progressive
408
279
Liberty Mutual
414
297
Erie
437
298
CSAA
451
315
Bristol West
461
406
Safeco
481
348
Erie
498
338
USAA
501
342
Progressive
517
352
Bristol West
526
462
USAA
572
391
Travelers
586
399
CSAA
626
437
Erie
630
429
Liberty Mutual
642
462
Bristol West
666
586
Safeco
666
483
Travelers
668
455
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Auto insurers calculate premiums by looking at many different factors, and age is a particularly important one. If you’re 75 or older, your premiums will usually be higher than those of middle-aged people. This is because seniors are generally involved in more accidents and suffer more severe injuries when in a crash.
The table below shows what you may pay, on average, for your insurance premiums in Utica.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
107
77
Progressive
119
81
Safeco
122
88
Liberty Mutual
124
89
Progressive
136
93
Liberty Mutual
141
102
Safeco
154
112
Progressive
172
117
Liberty Mutual
179
129
Erie
182
124
Bristol West
200
177
Erie
207
141
USAA
213
145
Bristol West
228
201
Safeco
240
173
Travelers
243
165
USAA
243
166
Erie
263
179
Travelers
277
189
Liberty Mutual
278
200
Bristol West
290
255
Safeco
332
241
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Many young drivers are skilled, but insurers still charge this group higher premiums than older, more experienced motorists. Fortunately, teen drivers have ways to reduce high insurance premiums, like staying on their parents’ policy. Driving a car that your insurer considers a safe model may lower premiums as well, and your insurer may give a student discount for good grades.
If you’re a teenager, or you have a teenager driving in Utica, this table shows what you can expect to pay, on average, for your insurance premiums.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA
237
166
Safeco
268
194
CSAA
271
188
Safeco
306
221
Liberty Mutual
338
245
CSAA
343
239
Liberty Mutual
386
279
Safeco
387
281
Progressive
452
308
Liberty Mutual
490
352
Progressive
514
351
CSAA
533
371
Bristol West
538
475
USAA
582
397
Safeco
603
436
Bristol West
614
540
Erie
618
421
Progressive
651
443
USAA
663
453
Erie
704
478
CSAA
740
516
Travelers
741
505
Liberty Mutual
760
548
Bristol West
778
684
Safeco
835
605
Travelers
844
576
Erie
892
607
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Utica
The rate you’ll pay for car insurance in Utica depends on many factors, some of which are out of your control. Comparing prices is an effective way to judge one insurer against another. But it isn’t the only thing you can do to lower your rates.
Here are some strategies you’ll want to keep in mind as you look for cheap car insurance:
Think about what you’re paying for. Liability-only coverage is less expensive than full coverage, but don’t entirely dismiss the latter option. For instance, if you’ve just purchased a new, expensive car or truck, liability insurance won’t cover repairs or replacement of the vehicle in many instances. Find the most affordable coverage that meets your needs instead of shopping solely based on price.
Consider your deductible. You may be tempted to choose a high deductible to lower your premiums, but keep in mind that you must pay your deductible before your insurer will supply coverage. If paying a high deductible would be tricky, you may want to pay higher monthly premiums and keep your deductible lower.
Look for deals. Asking your insurer or insurance agent if you can be steered to any discounts that will bring your rates down is always a smart idea. You can also inquire with your employer or other associations you’re affiliated with to see if they have any discount agreements with particular insurers.
Utica car insurance quotes by credit tier
Most states, including New York, allow insurers to consider credit scores when pricing insurance premiums. Auto insurers have concluded that a person’s credit score is a sign of how likely they are to file a claim. As such, motorists who have excellent or good credit scores pay far lower insurance premiums than drivers with poor credit scores.
The table below shows how Utica drivers’ credit scores can affect their insurance premiums.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Utica?
It’s more expensive to pay for car insurance in Utica, New York, than in many other parts of the country. The U.S. national car insurance average is $103 for liability-only coverage, and full coverage costs $210.
Utica drivers pay $106 for liability-only coverage and $156 for full coverage, on average.
It’s always hard to pinpoint the exact reasons any community has high insurance rates. But the city is near the Adirondack Mountains (mountainous terrain is always rough on a car). The crime rate, which by many accounts is higher than the national average, also probably factors in.
Car insurance in Utica, New York, is one of the cheaper cities in the state to have car insurance, according to Insurify data.
Many other New York cities with far higher populations have average car insurance rates that are much higher than Utica’s. For instance, in Yonkers, you’ll pay $274 a month for full-coverage car insurance, a 76% jump over Utica. In Brooklyn, you’ll pay $314 a month — a 101% difference over Utica.
More cities in New York
The table below shows how car insurance in Utica compares to other cities across the Empire State. On average, drivers pay $156 a month for full-coverage car insurance in Utica.
City
Average Monthly Quote
Compared to Utica
Buffalo
$207
33%
Long Island City
$570
265%
New York
$378
142%
Rochester
$143
-8%
Schenectady
$129
-17%
Staten Island
$532
241%
Syracuse
$160
3%
Yonkers
$274
76%
Utica car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Utica, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Utica?
Car insurance in Utica averages out to $106 per month for liability-only coverage and $156 for full coverage. While these rates are higher than the national average, they’re lower than those paid in many other communities in New York.
What are the best car insurance companies in Utica?
Travelers, Safeco, and Nationwide rank as the top insurers in New York. Travelers and Nationwide both have solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, at 4.2 and 4.1, respectively. Travelers and Safeco are also the only two insurers offering average monthly rates at or below $200. Finally, all these insurers offer several discounts and optional coverage options.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Utica?
Car insurance in Utica is affected by many things, including its close proximity to the Adirondack Mountains. The city also has a higher-than-average crime rate and a higher cost of living than many other communities across the country.
How much car insurance do you need in New York?
In New York, you must maintain minimum bodily injury liability coverage amounting to $25,000 for bodily injury and $50,000 for death for a person involved in an accident. You must also carry $50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident. You must also carry property damage liability of $10,000 for property damage for a single accident. Finally, you must also carry personal injury protection coverage amounting to reasonable and necessary accident-related medical and rehabilitation expenses.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.