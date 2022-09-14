Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Not everyone has a perfect driving record, and if you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI on yours, your insurance premiums will probably go up. As a general rule, insurance companies believe that one incident could mean there will be more incidents to follow and hedge their bets by raising premiums. The good news is that, in most cases, if you can go a few years without an incident, those rates should come back down.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incidents affect your rates in Utica.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Utica takes speeding seriously. In recent years, the city has placed solar-powered smart speed-tracking devices in the city to get a sense of where the most speeding occurs.[5] If you get a speeding ticket in New York, your insurer may raise your rates. And if you have a ticket on your record already, you can expect to pay monthly rates similar to those listed below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you can expect your premiums to climb. Fortunately, however, your rates should decrease once the accident is off your record.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to pay in Utica with an accident on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Insurers view a DUI as the most serious of incidents, and if you have a DUI on your record, your rates will almost certainly go up. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether. The table below shows just how much you can expect to pay, on average, for your insurance premiums with a DUI on your record in Utica.