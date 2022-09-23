Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
To drive legally in Mississippi, you’re required to have a car insurance policy with $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]
Drivers in Mississippi may also purchase additional auto insurance if they want more thorough protection, such as collision and comprehensive coverage. But no matter what kind of coverage you buy, you should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Mississippi
Mississippi car insurance requirements
Per Mississippi law, all drivers must maintain liability insurance and carry proof of insurance in their vehicles. At a minimum, you must purchase the following:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury liability
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
$25,000 per accident for property damage liability[1]
Bodily injury liability
Bodily injury liability insurance covers medical bills for doctor visits, medications, surgeries, rehab, and lost wages for the driver and passengers in the other vehicle after an at-fault car accident. If you get involved in a lawsuit, it can also help pay for legal fees. Bodily injury coverage includes two types of limits: per-person limits and per-accident limits.
Per-person limits refer to the maximum amount your insurer will pay for each person injured in an accident. Per-accident limits, on the other hand, are the total amount your car insurance company will pay for all injured parties in a single accident.
Mississippi auto insurance laws require $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability insurance and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability.[1]
Property damage liability
Property damage liability insurance kicks in if you damage another car in an accident, paying for the repair costs of the other driver’s vehicle. While this type of insurance helps safeguard your financial liability, it doesn’t help cover any costs for your own vehicle’s damages.
In Mississippi, you must purchase $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]
Mississippi Automobile Insurance Plan
The Mississippi Automobile Insurance Plan has been around since 1948 to help high-risk drivers secure car insurance coverage. If you’re having trouble getting approved for an auto policy in the Magnolia State, you should check out this program.
To apply, you must show the following:
A valid Mississippi driver’s license
A vehicle registered in Mississippi
Proof that you’ve been unable to lock in auto insurance
Note that you’re not eligible for the Mississippi Automobile Insurance Plan if you have a balance on your premiums from your previous insurance company or if the state of Mississippi has any reason to believe you’re applying in bad faith.[2]
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Mississippi?
Liability-only insurance pays for property damage and injuries after an at-fault accident and is the cheapest type of car insurance you can purchase. Full-coverage car insurance is more expensive but includes comprehensive and collision coverage for additional protection.
You may want to consider full coverage if you drive a new or high-value car, commute frequently in heavy traffic, or can’t afford to pay for expenses out of pocket if you get into an accident. If you have a loan on your car, your lender will likely require you to carry full coverage.
If you don’t drive very often or feel confident that you can pay for damages out of pocket in the event of an accident, you can probably stick to liability-only coverage. You can upgrade to full-coverage insurance if your needs change.
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Mississippi
The average cost of liability-only auto insurance in Mississippi is $74 per month. Here’s a look at average monthly car insurance quotes in the Magnolia State from some top insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
36
USAA
37
Safeco
55
Allstate
58
GAINSCO
58
Progressive
59
Nationwide
61
GEICO
62
National General
66
Travelers
70
Shelter
90
Clearcover
92
Liberty Mutual
96
Direct Auto
99
Foremost
100
Dairyland
106
Midvale Home & Auto
108
Bristol West
113
The General
135
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Mississippi
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Mississippi is $198. Below, you’ll find average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance from some of the top insurers in Mississippi.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
70
USAA
72
Safeco
106
Allstate
114
Progressive
116
Nationwide
118
GEICO
120
Travelers
137
National General
154
Clearcover
157
GAINSCO
165
State Auto
175
Shelter
177
Midvale Home & Auto
187
Liberty Mutual
195
Direct Auto
211
Bristol West
241
The General
252
Foremost
253
Dairyland
254
Shop for Car Insurance in Mississippi
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Mississippi
Mississippi law states that you must carry minimum liability insurance to drive legally. If you’re unable to provide proof of auto insurance through a valid insurance ID card, you may face these consequences:
$1,000 fine
License suspension for one year or until you can show proof of insurance
SR-22 insurance, which you’ll be required to hold for three years if your license gets suspended for driving without insurance
A reinstatement fee of $100 and license renewal fees to get your license reinstated[1]
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
Depending on your situation, purchasing extra car insurance coverage in addition to the required liability insurance might be worthwhile. You have several optional car insurance policies and insurance products to explore if you’d like more financial protection:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage can be useful if your car sustains damage from a non-collision event, like a fire, theft, vandalism, or falling object.
Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Mississippi.
Is car insurance required in Mississippi?
Yes. Car insurance is required to drive a vehicle legally in Mississippi, per the Mississippi Insurance Department. You must have a minimum of $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $25,000 for property damage.
Is it illegal to drive in Mississippi without insurance?
Yes. It’s illegal to drive in Mississippi without insurance. You must show proof of adequate coverage if any law enforcement official asks for it.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Mississippi?
No. Mississippi is one of a handful of states that doesn’t require proof of insurance to register your vehicle.
Do you have to add your child to your car insurance in Mississippi?
If your child lives with you and drives, you must add them to your auto policy. Keep in mind that this will likely increase your car insurance premium.
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Mississippi?
Insurance follows the car instead of the driver in Mississippi. This means your liability coverage will come into play after an at-fault motor vehicle accident, no matter who’s driving your vehicle, as long as you gave that person permission.
III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
