Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

In many cases, a car insurance company will raise your rates if you’ve been involved in some sort of traffic incident. This incident could be a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or being convicted of DUI.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each of these incidents can affect the rates you’ll pay for car insurance.

Shop for Car Insurance in Boston, Massachusetts Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates through Insurify Código postal View My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket will usually cause your car insurance rates to go up. However, you may be able to escape a rate hike if it’s your first offense. Here, you can see how a speeding ticket will affect your quotes in Boston.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Allstate $148 $97 Travelers $159 $106 Amica $216 $139 Liberty Mutual $463 $278 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

An at-fault accident may trigger an increase in your car insurance premium. But in Massachusetts, you have the opportunity to appeal an at-fault determination.[6] And some companies offer accident forgiveness coverage that ensures your rate won’t increase after a single accident.

Here, you can see the monthly quotes you can expect with an at-fault accident on your record.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Allstate $138 $90 Travelers $148 $99 Amica $201 $129 Liberty Mutual $430 $258 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

While many states use the terms DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated), in Massachusetts this violation is called an OUI (operating under the influence). Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is among the most serious incidents in the eyes of insurers.

If you’re cited for OUI, your insurer will almost certainly raise your rates and may drop you altogether. If that weren’t enough, you might also face jail time, fines, and revocation of your driver’s license, as well as legal fees.

The following table provides some insight into the monthly rates you can expect to receive with an OUI conviction on your record.