Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Boston, Massachusetts (2024)
Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Boston, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $50 per month.
Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Rush hour in Boston can be a headache, and that’s without taking into account some of the region’s frustrating rotaries. In 2022, traffic navigation company TomTom parked Boston at fourth on its list of the worst U.S. metro areas for the amount of time that drivers waste in traffic.[1]
Fortunately, while there’s plenty to worry about in Boston traffic, your car insurance doesn’t have to be one of those concerns. That’s because, on average, car insurance in Boston costs about $189 per month. Compare this to New York, where residents pay an average of more than $400 a month, and there’s plenty to like about the local average rates.
GEICO, USAA, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest car insurance in Boston, according to Insurify data. But drivers should compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the best coverage at an affordable price.
Datos Breves
The statewide average for full-coverage car insurance in Massachusetts is $209 per month, and liability-only averages $99.
Massachusetts drivers must carry four types of auto insurance.
The percentage of fault in a Massachusetts accident determines if a driver is at fault.
Best car insurance companies in Boston
The best car insurance company for you is the one that meets your unique needs. For instance, it might be the one that offers the best rates for your teen driver. Or it might supply discounts that other insurance companies don’t offer.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo
Owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, GEICO is the second-largest car insurance company in the U.S. Berkshire Hathaway purchased GEICO in 1996, six decades after it was founded. The company insures more than 27 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
884
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo
Founded in 1922, USAA caters to members and former members of the U.S. military, along with their spouses and children. USAA sells several types of insurance, including car insurance, and also offers banking services. It’s the country’s fifth-largest car insurance company.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
878
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$138/mo
Established in 1931 by executives at the Sears retail chain, Allstate is the fourth-largest car insurance company in the U.S. Aside from operating under the Allstate brand name, Allstate owns the insurance company National General. In addition to car insurance, Allstate sells products like life, health, cancer, and disability insurance.
Ventajas
Highest-rated car insurance company in New England
Above-average customer satisfaction with auto claims process[4]
Pay-per-mile coverage is available in Massachusetts
Contras
Cheaper options available in Boston
Below-average score for satisfaction with insurance shopping experience[3]
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Boston
Massachusetts requires drivers to carry liability coverage. This includes bodily injury to others, bodily injury caused by an uninsured auto, and property damage.
Overall, liability coverage pays for other peoples’ medical expenses and damage you cause in a car accident. It doesn’t cover damage to your car or injuries suffered by you or your passengers.
Because of its limited coverage, you’ll generally find liability-only coverage rates to be far less expensive. Here, you can see average monthly quotes from several top insurers in Boston.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
GEICO
$36
USAA
$36
Allstate
$76
Travelers
$84
Amica
$109
Liberty Mutual
$219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Boston
Full-coverage car insurance can provide more financial peace of mind than liability-only coverage. While liability coverage applies to just the damage you cause to other peoples’ property or bodily injuries you cause, full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage and also covers damage to your own car and passengers.
Here you can see a list of average monthly quotes for full coverage in Boston.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
GEICO
$55
USAA
$55
Allstate
$117
Travelers
$125
Amica
$170
Liberty Mutual
$364
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Massachusetts
Your coverage must meet the following minimum requirements in Massachusetts:
Bodily injury liability
$20,000 per person
$40,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$8,000 per person, per accident
Bodily injury caused by uninsured motorist
$20,000 per person
$40,000 per accident
Kristen Gryglik, senior sales representative at Comparion Insurance Agency in Boston, cautions that meeting only the state’s minimum requirements for liability coverage might be inadequate. “Insurers recommend higher limits to bulk up coverage in case you’re involved in a serious crash,” she says.
For example, if you cause a crash that results in $30,000 of unpaid medical bills for the other driver, and you only have the state’s required $20,000 of bodily injury coverage, you could be on the hook for the remaining $10,000.
Good to Know
Optional coverage includes collision and comprehensive. If you finance or lease a car, the lender or leasing company might require you to purchase collision and comprehensive coverages, though.
Collision coverage pays for damage when your car hits an object, such as a telephone pole or a fence. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car caused by something other than a collision. For instance, it covers run-ins with deer or the theft of an airbag.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In many cases, a car insurance company will raise your rates if you’ve been involved in some sort of traffic incident. This incident could be a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or being convicted of DUI.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each of these incidents can affect the rates you’ll pay for car insurance.
Shop for Car Insurance in Boston, Massachusetts
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates through Insurify
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
A speeding ticket will usually cause your car insurance rates to go up. However, you may be able to escape a rate hike if it’s your first offense. Here, you can see how a speeding ticket will affect your quotes in Boston.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Allstate
$148
$97
Travelers
$159
$106
Amica
$216
$139
Liberty Mutual
$463
$278
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
An at-fault accident may trigger an increase in your car insurance premium. But in Massachusetts, you have the opportunity to appeal an at-fault determination.[6] And some companies offer accident forgiveness coverage that ensures your rate won’t increase after a single accident.
Here, you can see the monthly quotes you can expect with an at-fault accident on your record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Allstate
$138
$90
Travelers
$148
$99
Amica
$201
$129
Liberty Mutual
$430
$258
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
While many states use the terms DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated), in Massachusetts this violation is called an OUI (operating under the influence). Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is among the most serious incidents in the eyes of insurers.
If you’re cited for OUI, your insurer will almost certainly raise your rates and may drop you altogether. If that weren’t enough, you might also face jail time, fines, and revocation of your driver’s license, as well as legal fees.
The following table provides some insight into the monthly rates you can expect to receive with an OUI conviction on your record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Allstate
$176
$115
Travelers
$189
$126
Amica
$257
$165
Liberty Mutual
$550
$331
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Seniors generally have the lowest car insurance rates of any age group. However, because of their heightened risk of being involved in a car crash, motorists in their 70s and beyond might pay more for coverage. Drivers typically start noticing their rates going up around the time they turn 75. In some states, though, insurers must give discounts to older drivers who complete a defensive driving course.
Here, you can see how insurance quotes shift for older drivers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Allstate
$69
$45
Travelers
$74
$49
Amica
$100
$65
Liberty Mutual
$215
$129
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Insurers typically charge higher premiums for young drivers because their inexperience makes them more likely to be involved in an accident. In fact, 16- to 19-year-olds run a greater risk of getting into a car crash than any other age group.[7]
To reduce the cost of car insurance for teens, parents can:
Keep a teen driver on their car insurance policy rather than have the teen maintain a separate policy.
Shop around for coverage, and obtain quotes from several insurers to find the best deal.
Look into good student discounts. Some insurers offer discounts, perhaps as high as 25%, for students who earn good grades.
Choose a vehicle that has good safety ratings and lower repair costs. For example, a mainstream sedan will likely be cheaper to insure than a luxury SUV.
The following table shows examples of monthly car insurance costs for Boston teens who obtain their own car insurance policies.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Allstate
$211
$138
Travelers
$227
$151
Amica
$308
$198
Liberty Mutual
$659
$396
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Boston
The price you pay for car insurance is a result of many factors, including your driving record, age, gender, location, the kind of car you drive, and more. Fortunately, you can save on your car insurance in many ways as well.
To find the cheapest car insurance in Boston:
Shop around. Obtaining quotes from at least three different companies puts you in a better position to find the right policy for you.
Check out discounts. You may be able to score a discount if you pay for a year’s worth of coverage up front, buy car insurance and homeowners insurance from the same company, or maintain a clean driving record.
Raise your deductible. Increasing your deductible should lower your premium. However, it also means you’ll pay more out of pocket when you file a claim.
Complete a defensive driving course. Some insurers will reduce your premium if you graduate from a course that teaches you how to drive defensively.
Find Car Insurance in Boston
Minimum coverage starts as low as $68/mo.
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Is car insurance more expensive in Boston?
Compared with the rest of the state, car insurance is more expensive in Boston. Locally, full coverage costs about $260 a month on average, which is far higher than the $136 a month in Somerville and $227 a month in Worcester. The statewide average is $180 a month.
Boston’s average cost is closer to the national average, though — $253 a month. And it’s significantly cheaper than the rates paid in New York. The higher rates in Boston, compared to the rest of Massachusetts, are likely due to Boston’s role as a large city, where accidents are more common, and its higher cost of car repairs.
More cities in Massachusetts
Motorists in six other large cities in Massachusetts pay less for car insurance than they do in Boston, the state’s oldest and largest city. For example, motorists in nearby Quincy pay an average of 36% less for full-coverage car insurance than their Boston counterparts do.
City
Average Monthly Quote
Compared to Boston
Lowell
$188
-26%
New Bedford
$205
-19%
Quincy
$163
-36%
Somerville
$136
-46%
Springfield
$177
-30%
Worcester
$227
-11%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Boston car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about car insurance in Boston, the answers presented below can help. Read on to find the information you need to make the best decision for you.
How much is car insurance in Boston?
The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Boston is $117 per month. Full coverage costs an average of $260 per month. While this makes Boston the most expensive city in Massachusetts, Bostonians still pay lower car insurance rates than residents of New York.
What are the best car insurance companies in Boston?
GEICO, USAA, and Allstate rank as the top insurers in Boston. All three offer rates below the average, with GEICO and USAA offering the lowest rates. Each insurer also boasts a commendable Insurify Quality Score, with GEICO scoring a 4.2, USAA a 4.3, and Allstate a 4.1. Lastly, each has been recognized for its customer satisfaction, mobile offerings, or financial stability.
Is car insurance more expensive in Boston?
Car insurance is more expensive in Boston than in the rest of the state, according to Insurify data. However, it’s cheaper than New York and several other major metro areas across the country.
Does Massachusetts let insurers use your credit score to set rates?
No. Massachusetts forbids insurers from reviewing your credit scores before setting your rates. In states where this is legal, people with lower credit scores are likely to pay higher rates than those with higher credit scores.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.