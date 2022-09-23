Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maryland
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $105/mes para solo responsabilidad y $154/mes para cobertura total en Maryland.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you drive for a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft, rideshare insurance — a type of commercial insurance policy — can be useful. In Maryland, rideshare drivers must carry rideshare insurance.
Below, you’ll find information on rideshare regulations in Maryland and how much you can expect to pay for rideshare insurance in the Old Line State.
Datos Breves
Maryland requires rideshare insurance for anyone working for a transportation network company (TNC), like Uber or Lyft.[1]
Uber and Lyft offer $1 million in liability insurance coverage for Maryland drivers, but these drivers still need to purchase their own insurance policies.
Liability-only rideshare insurance costs an average of $158 per month in Maryland.
How much does Maryland rideshare insurance cost?
Rideshare insurance in Maryland costs an average of $195 per month for liability-only coverage and $309 per month for full coverage. Remember that these are averages. Your rideshare insurance rates will vary based on factors like your age, gender, vehicle type, driving history, and insurance company.
In Maryland, USAA, Safeco, and GEICO offer the lowest rideshare insurance rates. Here’s a look at the average quotes in Maryland for the top rideshare insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
USAA
165
4.5
Safeco
174
3.8
GEICO
197
4.2
State Farm
214
4.5
Liberty Mutual
241
3.8
Erie
242
4.4
Progressive
258
3.9
CSAA
262
3.5
Elephant
276
3.8
Travelers
288
4.3
Direct Auto
306
3.3
Nationwide
325
4.3
Allstate
381
4.2
GAINSCO
565
3.3
Bristol West
575
2.2
Rideshare insurance requirements in Maryland
Rideshare insurance can help protect Maryland drivers working for TNCs like Uber and Lyft. Coverage applies in three phases, including:
Phase 1: This is when you’re driving for personal use and your rideshare app is turned off. Your personal auto coverage is in effect and will pay for any accidents or incidents covered on your policy. In Maryland, the state’s required insurance for this phase is $30,000 per person for bodily injury, $60,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $15,000 for property damage liability.[2]
Phase 2: Phase 2 occurs when you’ve turned on your rideshare app but haven’t received a ride request. If your personal car insurance policy doesn’t provide coverage during this time, your rideshare company’s insurance will apply and serve as secondary coverage. It’s a good idea to make sure your personal auto insurance policy offers sufficient coverage.
Phase 3: During phase 3, you’re either en route to pick up a passenger or driving them to their destination. Uber and Lyft provide $1 million in liability coverage.[3]
Uber and Lyft requirements in Maryland
Both Uber and Lyft have certain vehicle and driver requirements you must meet before you can start working as a rideshare driver in Maryland. Here’s what you need to know about minimum requirements for drivers and vehicles in the state.
Rideshare car requirements
Uber and Lyft require that the vehicles their drivers use meet the following criteria:
Must have four doors and be 12 years old or newer
Must be in decent condition with no cosmetic damage
Must pass a vehicle inspection and can’t be commercially branded[3]
Rideshare driver requirements
Uber and Lyft also have requirements for Maryland residents who want to become drivers on their platforms.
Must have at least a year of driving experience, or three years if younger than 25
Must have a valid driver’s license in Maryland or another state
Must pass a driver screening test
Must own a smartphone and download the Lyft app
Must give consent for a Transportation Network Operator (TNO) license and Lyft will apply for you[5]
Types of rideshare insurance coverage
Here are the different types of rideshare insurance coverage you might want to explore:
Liability coverage
If you cause an accident while driving for a rideshare company, this type of coverage kicks in. It’s made up of bodily injury liability coverage, which pays for medical expenses and legal fees if you injure someone, and property damage liability coverage, which helps repair or replace someone else’s property that you damage.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage offers protection if you get into an accident with a party who is at fault but doesn’t have insurance or lacks sufficient coverage. It helps cover expenses like your medical bills, lost wages, and other damages.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damages to your vehicle if you’re involved in a collision, no matter who’s responsible for it.
You should also consider how high you want to set your deductible — the amount you must pay out of pocket before your insurance company covers the rest. Lower deductibles lead to higher premiums but reduce your financial burden after a claim. Higher deductibles result in lower premiums but require you to dish out more out of pocket in the event of a claim.
Rideshare insurance FAQs
If you plan to drive for Uber or Lyft in Maryland, you’ll need to make sure you have sufficient coverage for your personal and professional vehicle uses. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about rideshare insurance in Maryland.
Do you need rideshare insurance in Maryland?
Yes, you need a rideshare insurance policy to provide rideshare service in Maryland. The rideshare company must provide you with the minimum-required TNC liability insurance, but it may come with high deductibles and coverage gaps. Rideshare insurance can supplement your TNC policy.
Do Uber drivers in Maryland have to carry commercial auto insurance?
Yes. Maryland Uber drivers need commercial auto insurance in the form of rideshare insurance.
Do you really need rideshare insurance if you have personal auto insurance?
It depends. Whether you need rideshare insurance depends on your car insurance company. Some insurers won’t cover vehicles used for rideshare services, while others may cover them but at a higher rate. Check with your insurance company about your situation.
What happens if you get into an accident while ridesharing without insurance?
In Maryland, you might be personally responsible for any injuries or damages if you get into an accident while ridesharing but don’t have insurance. This can lead to serious legal and financial consequences.
Does DoorDash count as rideshare for insurance?
No. DoorDash isn’t a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft. But it does offer some insurance coverage for its drivers while they’re making deliveries.[6]
How does a rideshare insurance claim work?
In the event of a rideshare insurance claim, you’ll need to get in touch with both your personal insurance company and the ridesharing platform you drive for. The insurance companies will then process your claim based on the terms and coverage of the rideshare insurance policy.
