Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Iowa (2024)

You may need to file an SR-22 in Iowa if you have a serious driving infraction on your record.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Iowa

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $22/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Iowa.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Both SR-22 and FR-44 forms serve as proof that you meet your state’s car insurance minimums after a serious driving infraction. But different states require different forms, and only Florida and Virginia require FR-44 forms.

In Iowa, you need to file an SR-22 form with the state if you commit a serious driving offense and need to reinstate your driver’s license and car registration.[1] Here’s what to know about SR-22 car insurance in Iowa, how SR-22s affect your insurance costs, and where to get the coverage you need.

Datos Breves

  • If you receive notice that your license will be suspended or revoked in Iowa, you’ll need to file an SR-22.

  • Your insurance premiums will most likely increase due to your driving infractions.

  • An SR-22 needs to stay in place for two years following a suspension.[2]

What is SR-22insurance in Iowa, and when do you need it?

While SR-22 forms serve as proof of insurance, they aren’t actually insurance coverage. You may need to file an SR-22 form to reinstate your license after major offenses on the road, such as reckless driving or driving without insurance. An SR-22 proves you have the minimum car insurance coverage your state requires.

Your insurer may need to file an SR-22 form in Iowa on your behalf if you’re convicted of any of the following offenses and the state suspended or revoked your license:[1]

  • DUI or DWI

  • Reckless driving

  • Driving without insurance

  • Failure to report an accident

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Iowa?

You may be able to file an SR-22 form through your insurance company in Iowa. Contact your current insurer and ask it to add an SR-22 form to your policy, which the company will then file with the state on your behalf.

Not all insurers provide this option, though. If your insurer doesn’t provide SR-22 forms, you’ll likely need to buy a policy with a different insurer to get an SR-22 filing. It can be frustrating if your existing car insurance company doesn’t offer SR-22s — but many insurers do, so you won’t necessarily need to spend significant time finding a new company.

How long does Iowa require SR-22 insurance?

Iowa requires an SR-22 on file for two years after your license suspension. Some states require that you have an SR-22 for a longer time period.

Unfortunately, this two-year time frame requirement is fairly strict in Iowa, and it can only be terminated in the event of your death, if you’re not able to drive any longer, or if you surrender your license plates and driver’s license to the Iowa Department of Transportation.[2]  

How much is an SR-22 in Iowa?

You’ll typically have to pay a filing fee if you need an SR-22 form in Iowa. Though filing fees vary by state and car insurance company, you can expect to pay around $25 to file an SR-22 form.

Remember, though, that an SR-22 isn’t actually insurance coverage. While you’ll likely pay a nominal filing fee, your insurance premiums could increase significantly with serious infractions on your driving record. Filing the SR-22 itself likely won’t result in higher insurance costs, but the reasons behind the filing probably will.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Iowa

If you’re searching for relatively affordable SR-22 insurance in Iowa, you have a few options. These options probably won’t be as affordable as they would with a clean driving record. While the average liability-only monthly quote for SR-22 coverage in Iowa is around $87, you could pay as little as $29 depending on your car insurance company, according to Insurify data.

Here’s a look at liability coverage options and costs from different Iowa insurers after an SR-22 filing.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Auto-Owners304.0
USAA324.5
GEICO344.2
American Family374.3
Allstate394.2
Farmers443.8
Safeco523.8
Nationwide594.3
Travelers594.3
Progressive703.9
Dairyland723.3
Bristol West802.2
Direct Auto873.3
Liberty Mutual883.8
The General1223.3
Foremost1323.5
Cheapest insurance companies in Iowa with SR-22 by city

Your location in Iowa can also affect the cost of your car insurance coverage. For instance, drivers in Cedar Rapids pay slightly lower rates on average than drivers in Des Moines. An average SR-22 car insurance policy with Nationwide in Des Moines is $65 a month, which is $5 more expensive than the same policy in Cedar Rapids, where it’s $60 a month, on average.

The table below shows how your location and the car insurance company you choose in Iowa could affect your car insurance costs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
City NameInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Cedar RapidsAuto-Owners32
DavenportAuto-Owners32
Sioux CityAuto-Owners32
Des MoinesAuto-Owners33
Cedar RapidsUSAA34
Council BluffsAuto-Owners34
DavenportUSAA34
Sioux CityUSAA34
Des MoinesUSAA36
Cedar RapidsGEICO37
Council BluffsUSAA37
DavenportGEICO37
Sioux CityGEICO37
Cedar RapidsAmerican Family39
DavenportAmerican Family39
Des MoinesGEICO39
Sioux CityAmerican Family39
Council BluffsGEICO40
Des MoinesAmerican Family40
Cedar RapidsAllstate41
DavenportAllstate41
Sioux CityAllstate41
Council BluffsAmerican Family43
Des MoinesAllstate44
Council BluffsAllstate45
Cedar RapidsFarmers48
DavenportFarmers48
Sioux CityFarmers48
Des MoinesFarmers50
Council BluffsFarmers52
Cedar RapidsSafeco56
DavenportSafeco56
Sioux CitySafeco56
Des MoinesSafeco59
Council BluffsSafeco62
Cedar RapidsNationwide65
Cedar RapidsTravelers65
DavenportNationwide65
DavenportTravelers65
Sioux CityNationwide65
Sioux CityTravelers65
Des MoinesNationwide67
Des MoinesTravelers67
Council BluffsNationwide70
Council BluffsTravelers70
Cedar RapidsProgressive77
DavenportProgressive77
Sioux CityProgressive77
Cedar RapidsDairyland78
DavenportDairyland78
Sioux CityDairyland78
Des MoinesProgressive80
Des MoinesDairyland81
Council BluffsProgressive83
Council BluffsDairyland84
Cedar RapidsBristol West87
DavenportBristol West87
Sioux CityBristol West87
Des MoinesBristol West91
Council BluffsBristol West94
Cedar RapidsDirect Auto96
Cedar RapidsLiberty Mutual96
DavenportDirect Auto96
DavenportLiberty Mutual96
Sioux CityDirect Auto96
Sioux CityLiberty Mutual96
Des MoinesDirect Auto99
Des MoinesLiberty Mutual99
Council BluffsDirect Auto103
Council BluffsLiberty Mutual103
Cedar RapidsThe General133
DavenportThe General133
Sioux CityThe General133
Des MoinesThe General139
Cedar RapidsForemost143
DavenportForemost143
Sioux CityForemost143
Council BluffsThe General144
Des MoinesForemost150
Council BluffsForemost155
How an SR-22 affects driving record and future rates in Iowa

A major driving infraction typically precedes an SR-22 filing requirement, which will result in higher insurance costs. 

If you're classified as a high-risk driver, you may have a few options for reducing your insurance costs,” says John Espenschied, insurance expert and owner of Insurance Brokers Group in St. Louis, Missouri. “One [option] is to simply wait it out — many insurers will only consider your driving history for the past three to five years, so if you maintain a clean record during that time, you may eventually be reclassified as a lower-risk driver.”

While your insurance rates in Iowa will likely increase if you have to file an SR-22, you could lower your premiums over time by taking the following steps:

  • Drive responsibly. While the driving incidents preceding your SR-22 filing are in the past, you can work toward maintaining a safe driving record in the present. Avoiding future infractions is a good step toward lower insurance costs.

  • Take a defensive driving course. To help with maintaining a safe record, consider taking an approved defensive driving course. Courses like these may also help you lower your insurance premiums once completed.

  • Bundle coverage. Many insurers offer lower premiums if you bundle your coverage. For instance, if you have renters or homeowners insurance with one company, consider bundling your auto policy with the same company.

  • Ask about discounts. Look for car insurance discounts for paying your premiums in full, automatic payments, low mileage, paperless statements, and more to lower your premiums with SR-22 insurance.

Iowa SR-22 FAQs

If you’re required to get SR-22 insurance in Iowa, you may be confused about the process. Here’s some additional information about Iowa SR-22 requirements that can help.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Iowa?

    You must have an SR-22 on file in Iowa for two years after your last license suspension. The only exceptions are if you surrender your license and plates, become physically incapable of driving a car, or if you pass away.[2]

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Iowa?

    Your SR-22 will remain in place for two years following your last license suspension. When that time is up, you’ll receive a form in the mail from the Iowa Department of Transportation indicating that you no longer need your SR-22. Once you have this form, you can contact your insurance company to confirm your SR-22 requirements have been met.[2]

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Iowa if you move?

    If you move out of Iowa, you may need an SR-22 form in your new state. But since state requirements related to SR-22s vary, it’s best to contact your new state’s department of motor vehicles to determine if you need a new SR-22 filing.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Iowa if you don’t have a car?

    It depends. You may still need an SR-22 in Iowa if you don’t have a car — known as nonowner SR-22 insurance. Maintaining this proof of insurance is a requirement for reinstating your license after a serious driving violation.

    If you surrender your license and license plates to the Iowa Department of Transportation, you may not need an SR-22. Per Iowa laws, this is one exception to the two-year rule for SR-22 filings.[2]

Sources

  1. Iowa Department of Transportation. "Iowa's Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Law."
  2. The Iowa Legislature. "761—640.6(321A) Proof of financial responsibility.."
