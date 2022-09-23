Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Iowa (2024)

What is SR-22insurance in Iowa, and when do you need it?

While SR-22 forms serve as proof of insurance, they aren’t actually insurance coverage. You may need to file an SR-22 form to reinstate your license after major offenses on the road, such as reckless driving or driving without insurance. An SR-22 proves you have the minimum car insurance coverage your state requires.

Your insurer may need to file an SR-22 form in Iowa on your behalf if you’re convicted of any of the following offenses and the state suspended or revoked your license:[1]

DUI or DWI

Reckless driving

Driving without insurance

Failure to report an accident

Find SR-22 Insurance in Iowa Código postal See My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Iowa?

You may be able to file an SR-22 form through your insurance company in Iowa. Contact your current insurer and ask it to add an SR-22 form to your policy, which the company will then file with the state on your behalf.

Not all insurers provide this option, though. If your insurer doesn’t provide SR-22 forms, you’ll likely need to buy a policy with a different insurer to get an SR-22 filing. It can be frustrating if your existing car insurance company doesn’t offer SR-22s — but many insurers do, so you won’t necessarily need to spend significant time finding a new company.

How long does Iowa require SR-22 insurance?

Iowa requires an SR-22 on file for two years after your license suspension. Some states require that you have an SR-22 for a longer time period.

Unfortunately, this two-year time frame requirement is fairly strict in Iowa, and it can only be terminated in the event of your death, if you’re not able to drive any longer, or if you surrender your license plates and driver’s license to the Iowa Department of Transportation.[2]