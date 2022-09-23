Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Iowa (2024)

Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Both SR-22 and FR-44 forms serve as proof that you meet your state’s car insurance minimums after a serious driving infraction. But different states require different forms, and only Florida and Virginia require FR-44 forms.
In Iowa, you need to file an SR-22 form with the state if you commit a serious driving offense and need to reinstate your driver’s license and car registration.[1] Here’s what to know about SR-22 car insurance in Iowa, how SR-22s affect your insurance costs, and where to get the coverage you need.
Datos Breves
If you receive notice that your license will be suspended or revoked in Iowa, you’ll need to file an SR-22.
Your insurance premiums will most likely increase due to your driving infractions.
An SR-22 needs to stay in place for two years following a suspension.[2]
What is SR-22insurance in Iowa, and when do you need it?
While SR-22 forms serve as proof of insurance, they aren’t actually insurance coverage. You may need to file an SR-22 form to reinstate your license after major offenses on the road, such as reckless driving or driving without insurance. An SR-22 proves you have the minimum car insurance coverage your state requires.
Your insurer may need to file an SR-22 form in Iowa on your behalf if you’re convicted of any of the following offenses and the state suspended or revoked your license:[1]
DUI or DWI
Reckless driving
Driving without insurance
Failure to report an accident
How can you get SR-22 insurance in Iowa?
You may be able to file an SR-22 form through your insurance company in Iowa. Contact your current insurer and ask it to add an SR-22 form to your policy, which the company will then file with the state on your behalf.
Not all insurers provide this option, though. If your insurer doesn’t provide SR-22 forms, you’ll likely need to buy a policy with a different insurer to get an SR-22 filing. It can be frustrating if your existing car insurance company doesn’t offer SR-22s — but many insurers do, so you won’t necessarily need to spend significant time finding a new company.
How long does Iowa require SR-22 insurance?
Iowa requires an SR-22 on file for two years after your license suspension. Some states require that you have an SR-22 for a longer time period.
Unfortunately, this two-year time frame requirement is fairly strict in Iowa, and it can only be terminated in the event of your death, if you’re not able to drive any longer, or if you surrender your license plates and driver’s license to the Iowa Department of Transportation.[2]
How much is an SR-22 in Iowa?
You’ll typically have to pay a filing fee if you need an SR-22 form in Iowa. Though filing fees vary by state and car insurance company, you can expect to pay around $25 to file an SR-22 form.
Remember, though, that an SR-22 isn’t actually insurance coverage. While you’ll likely pay a nominal filing fee, your insurance premiums could increase significantly with serious infractions on your driving record. Filing the SR-22 itself likely won’t result in higher insurance costs, but the reasons behind the filing probably will.
Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Iowa
If you’re searching for relatively affordable SR-22 insurance in Iowa, you have a few options. These options probably won’t be as affordable as they would with a clean driving record. While the average liability-only monthly quote for SR-22 coverage in Iowa is around $87, you could pay as little as $29 depending on your car insurance company, according to Insurify data.
Here’s a look at liability coverage options and costs from different Iowa insurers after an SR-22 filing.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Auto-Owners
30
4.0
USAA
32
4.5
GEICO
34
4.2
American Family
37
4.3
Allstate
39
4.2
Farmers
44
3.8
Safeco
52
3.8
Nationwide
59
4.3
Travelers
59
4.3
Progressive
70
3.9
Dairyland
72
3.3
Bristol West
80
2.2
Direct Auto
87
3.3
Liberty Mutual
88
3.8
The General
122
3.3
Foremost
132
3.5
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest insurance companies in Iowa with SR-22 by city
Your location in Iowa can also affect the cost of your car insurance coverage. For instance, drivers in Cedar Rapids pay slightly lower rates on average than drivers in Des Moines. An average SR-22 car insurance policy with Nationwide in Des Moines is $65 a month, which is $5 more expensive than the same policy in Cedar Rapids, where it’s $60 a month, on average.
The table below shows how your location and the car insurance company you choose in Iowa could affect your car insurance costs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
City Name
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Cedar Rapids
Auto-Owners
32
Davenport
Auto-Owners
32
Sioux City
Auto-Owners
32
Des Moines
Auto-Owners
33
Cedar Rapids
USAA
34
Council Bluffs
Auto-Owners
34
Davenport
USAA
34
Sioux City
USAA
34
Des Moines
USAA
36
Cedar Rapids
GEICO
37
Council Bluffs
USAA
37
Davenport
GEICO
37
Sioux City
GEICO
37
Cedar Rapids
American Family
39
Davenport
American Family
39
Des Moines
GEICO
39
Sioux City
American Family
39
Council Bluffs
GEICO
40
Des Moines
American Family
40
Cedar Rapids
Allstate
41
Davenport
Allstate
41
Sioux City
Allstate
41
Council Bluffs
American Family
43
Des Moines
Allstate
44
Council Bluffs
Allstate
45
Cedar Rapids
Farmers
48
Davenport
Farmers
48
Sioux City
Farmers
48
Des Moines
Farmers
50
Council Bluffs
Farmers
52
Cedar Rapids
Safeco
56
Davenport
Safeco
56
Sioux City
Safeco
56
Des Moines
Safeco
59
Council Bluffs
Safeco
62
Cedar Rapids
Nationwide
65
Cedar Rapids
Travelers
65
Davenport
Nationwide
65
Davenport
Travelers
65
Sioux City
Nationwide
65
Sioux City
Travelers
65
Des Moines
Nationwide
67
Des Moines
Travelers
67
Council Bluffs
Nationwide
70
Council Bluffs
Travelers
70
Cedar Rapids
Progressive
77
Davenport
Progressive
77
Sioux City
Progressive
77
Cedar Rapids
Dairyland
78
Davenport
Dairyland
78
Sioux City
Dairyland
78
Des Moines
Progressive
80
Des Moines
Dairyland
81
Council Bluffs
Progressive
83
Council Bluffs
Dairyland
84
Cedar Rapids
Bristol West
87
Davenport
Bristol West
87
Sioux City
Bristol West
87
Des Moines
Bristol West
91
Council Bluffs
Bristol West
94
Cedar Rapids
Direct Auto
96
Cedar Rapids
Liberty Mutual
96
Davenport
Direct Auto
96
Davenport
Liberty Mutual
96
Sioux City
Direct Auto
96
Sioux City
Liberty Mutual
96
Des Moines
Direct Auto
99
Des Moines
Liberty Mutual
99
Council Bluffs
Direct Auto
103
Council Bluffs
Liberty Mutual
103
Cedar Rapids
The General
133
Davenport
The General
133
Sioux City
The General
133
Des Moines
The General
139
Cedar Rapids
Foremost
143
Davenport
Foremost
143
Sioux City
Foremost
143
Council Bluffs
The General
144
Des Moines
Foremost
150
Council Bluffs
Foremost
155
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How an SR-22 affects driving record and future rates in Iowa
A major driving infraction typically precedes an SR-22 filing requirement, which will result in higher insurance costs.
“If you're classified as a high-risk driver, you may have a few options for reducing your insurance costs,” says John Espenschied, insurance expert and owner ofInsurance Brokers Group in St. Louis, Missouri. “One [option] is to simply wait it out — many insurers will only consider your driving history for the past three to five years, so if you maintain a clean record during that time, you may eventually be reclassified as a lower-risk driver.”
While your insurance rates in Iowa will likely increase if you have to file an SR-22, you could lower your premiums over time by taking the following steps:
Drive responsibly. While the driving incidents preceding your SR-22 filing are in the past, you can work toward maintaining a safe driving record in the present. Avoiding future infractions is a good step toward lower insurance costs.
Take a defensive driving course. To help with maintaining a safe record, consider taking an approved defensive driving course. Courses like these may also help you lower your insurance premiums once completed.
Bundle coverage. Many insurers offer lower premiums if you bundle your coverage. For instance, if you have renters or homeowners insurance with one company, consider bundling your auto policy with the same company.
Ask about discounts. Look for car insurance discounts for paying your premiums in full, automatic payments, low mileage, paperless statements, and more to lower your premiums with SR-22 insurance.
Iowa SR-22 FAQs
If you’re required to get SR-22 insurance in Iowa, you may be confused about the process. Here’s some additional information about Iowa SR-22 requirements that can help.
How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Iowa?
You must have an SR-22 on file in Iowa for two years after your last license suspension. The only exceptions are if you surrender your license and plates, become physically incapable of driving a car, or if you pass away.[2]
How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Iowa?
Your SR-22 will remain in place for two years following your last license suspension. When that time is up, you’ll receive a form in the mail from the Iowa Department of Transportation indicating that you no longer need your SR-22. Once you have this form, you can contact your insurance company to confirm your SR-22 requirements have been met.[2]
What happens to your SR-22 in Iowa if you move?
If you move out of Iowa, you may need an SR-22 form in your new state. But since state requirements related to SR-22s vary, it’s best to contact your new state’s department of motor vehicles to determine if you need a new SR-22 filing.
Do you need an SR-22 in Iowa if you don’t have a car?
It depends. You may still need an SR-22 in Iowa if you don’t have a car — known as nonowner SR-22 insurance. Maintaining this proof of insurance is a requirement for reinstating your license after a serious driving violation.
If you surrender your license and license plates to the Iowa Department of Transportation, you may not need an SR-22. Per Iowa laws, this is one exception to the two-year rule for SR-22 filings.[2]
Jess es una escritora de finanzas personales que lleva más de una década creando contenidos financieros y empresariales. Su trabajo se ha publicado en Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost entre otros. Antes de trabajar haciendo freelance a tiempo completo, Jess fue editora en Investopedia, The Balance y FinanceBuzz. Conéctase con ella en LinkedIn.
