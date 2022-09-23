>Seguros de Autos>Illinois

Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois (2024)

You must meet the 25/50/20 minimum car insurance requirements to drive in Illinois.

Erin Gobler
Escrito porErin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  Más de 5 años de experiencia en redacción financiera 

  Certificado de planificación financiera por la Universidad de Boston

Erin es escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales. Sus artículos exploran inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.

Nearly every state in the U.S. requires drivers to carry auto insurance to legally operate a vehicle, and Illinois is no different.

Before taking your vehicle on the road, it’s crucial to understand the coverage requirements in your state. Failure to properly insure your car can result in penalties such as fines and suspension of your vehicle registration.

Illinois car insurance requirements

Illinois requires all drivers to carry liability car insurance. It comprises bodily injury and property damage insurance, and the state sets specific coverage limits for each. Illinois also requires all drivers to have uninsured motorist coverage, which fewer than half of states require.[1]

Bodily injury liability coverage

Bodily injury liability coverage pays for costs that result from injuries to other people when you’re at fault for a car accident. Bodily injury coverage may also cover other passengers in your car who aren’t members of your household.

Illinois requires all drivers to have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage.[1] But you can carry higher limits for each if you want more thorough coverage.

Property damage liability coverage

Property damage liability coverage pays for damages to other people’s property when you’re at fault for an accident. Covered property can include other peoples’ vehicles, fences, signs, and more. However, it doesn’t cover your own vehicle or personal property.

Illinois drivers must have at least $20,000 per accident of property damage coverage.[1] However, as with bodily injury liability coverage, it may be wise to buy more. Given that the average new car price is more than double the minimum requirements in Illinois, you could easily find yourself on the hook for damages above and beyond your insurance limits.[2]

Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your own injuries and those of your household members if you’re in an accident where the person at fault is an uninsured driver or if they drive away without taking responsibility for the accident. Illinois requires all drivers to carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of uninsured motorist coverage.[1]

Good to Know

Illinois also requires underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage for drivers who purchase higher limits of uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage. Underinsured motorist coverage pays the difference between your uninsured motorist coverage limits and the liability coverage limits of the at-fault driver.[1]

Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan

The Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan (ILAIP) provides insurance to drivers who otherwise couldn’t purchase it. Insurers deny some high-risk drivers because of violations on their driving histories, like driving without insurance, DUIs, and more.[3]

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Illinois?

Illinois’ minimum insurance requirements represent the absolute least amount of coverage you need to drive legally. But you may want to consider carrying more coverage, especially if you drive frequently, as damages in an accident can easily exceed the minimum liability requirements in Illinois.

If you want more protection, consider collision and comprehensive coverage. These two coverages, along with liability coverage, make up full-coverage car insurance. Full coverage pays for damages to your vehicle after collisions with vehicles and other objects, theft or vandalism, inclement weather, and other covered incidents.

If you drive an older vehicle that isn’t worth much or you could afford to replace it out of pocket if it’s totaled, you might only need liability coverage. But if you drive a more valuable vehicle or can’t afford to replace it, it’s probably worth paying more for full coverage. Additionally, most auto lenders require that you carry full coverage as long as you have a loan on your vehicle.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Illinois

Liability-only car insurance is the cheapest type of policy on the market. It includes the state’s minimum insurance requirements but doesn’t provide additional protections for your own vehicle. In Illinois, the average cost of liability coverage is $79 per month. Below are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only car insurance in Illinois.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners28
State Farm30
GEICO40
Hugo40
COUNTRY Financial42
Progressive45
Erie45
USAA48
Mile Auto48
American Family52
Mercury57
Safeco59
Nationwide62
Clearcover65
Travelers66
Farmers71
Direct Auto72
Allstate74
Midvale Home & Auto83
State Auto86
Dairyland87
GAINSCO88
Elephant90
The General95
Liberty Mutual98
Bristol West106
Foremost138
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Illinois

Full-coverage insurance is more expensive than liability-only coverage, but it also provides more protection. The average cost of full coverage in Illinois is $183 per month. Below are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Illinois for full coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners46
State Farm50
GEICO67
Mile Auto68
COUNTRY Financial70
Erie77
USAA82
Hugo83
American Family88
Mercury96
Safeco98
Travelers104
Clearcover104
Nationwide111
Progressive114
Farmers119
Allstate125
Midvale Home & Auto132
Direct Auto147
State Auto157
Liberty Mutual158
Elephant163
GAINSCO197
Dairyland235
The General253
Bristol West257
Foremost316
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Illinois

Driving without insurance is illegal in Illinois, and if you’re caught doing so, you’ll be subject to certain penalties:

  • Driving without insurance (first offense): You’ll need to pay a fine of at least $500. You’ll also have your vehicle registration suspended until you pay a reinstatement fee of $100 and provide proof of insurance.

  • Driving without insurance (repeat offenses): You’ll pay a fine of at least $500. You’ll also have your vehicle registration suspended for four months, at the end of which you must pay a $100 reinstatement fee and provide proof of insurance.

  • Driving without insurance and with a suspended vehicle registration: You’ll have to pay a fine of at least $1,000.

  • Driving without insurance (third or subsequent offense): In addition to the penalties outlined above, you’ll need to file an SR-22, proof of financial responsibility, for three years after the incident or have your license suspended.[4]

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

In addition to the liability and uninsured motorist coverages Illinois requires, you can add several other coverages to your policy. These optional coverages will increase your premiums but also provide additional protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after a collision with a vehicle or another object, like a tree or telephone pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle caused by non-collision incidents, such as weather, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP coverage pays for some medical expenses and lost income after a covered accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for your medical bills after a covered accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap coverage pays the difference between your remaining auto loan amount and the amount your insurer compensates you if your car is totaled.

Seguros de autos baratos en Chicago, Illinois 2024

Illinois car insurance requirements FAQs

Are you looking to buy car insurance in Illinois? Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the state’s car insurance requirements.

  • Is car insurance required in Illinois?

    Yes. Car insurance is required in Illinois. All drivers must have bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage to operate a vehicle legally in the state.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Illinois?

    Yes. You must provide proof of car insurance to register a vehicle in Illinois. Additionally, the state’s Electronic Liability Insurance Verification program verifies each vehicle’s coverage at least twice per year.[4]

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Illinois?

    Car insurance in Illinois follows the car, which means that if someone else drives your vehicle and causes an accident, your insurance should still cover it. However, your insurer may deny your claim if a member of your household drives your car regularly but isn’t listed on your auto insurance policy.

  • Can you drive a car without insurance if you just bought it in Illinois?

    No. Driving a car without insurance is never permissible, even if you just bought it. But if you already have an insurance policy, your insurer may grant you a grace period of between one week and 30 days to add your new vehicle to your policy.

  • When did Illinois make car insurance mandatory?

    Illinois’ state government made car insurance mandatory in 1988. A judge from southern Illinois ruled the law unconstitutional, but the state’s Supreme Court upheld it in 1991.[5]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Shopping Guide."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "Average New Car Price Sees Smallest Increase in a Decade."
  3. Automobile Insurance Plan Service Office. "Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan."
  4. The Office of the Illinois Secretary of State. "Mandatory Insurance."
  5. Chicago Tribune. "REQUIRED CAR INSURANCE ON ROAD TO VICTORY."
