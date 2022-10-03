>Seguros de Autos>Alabama

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Alabama (2024)

If you’ve committed a serious driving offense in Alabama, you might be required to file an SR-22 form with the state.

Ashley Cox
Editado por Ashley Cox
Ashley Cox, Managing Editor

Amber Benka
Revisado por Amber Benka
Amber Benka, Agente de seguros con licencia

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

An SR-22 certificate shows that a high-risk driver has at least the state-minimum required car insurance. Alabama requires drivers convicted of certain driving offenses, like speeding or driving without insurance, to have an SR-22 form on file with the state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Here’s what you need to know about SR-22 forms in Alabama.

Datos Breves

  • Insurance companies typically file an SR-22 certificate with the state on behalf of the insured driver.

  • Not all insurance companies provide SR-22 forms; if yours doesn’t, you’ll need to shop around for another insurer.

  • Having a serious infraction on your driving record — like driving without insurance or a DUI — can cause your car insurance rates to increase.[1]

What is SR-22 insurance in Alabama, and when do you need it?

SR-22 insurance isn’t actually an insurance policy. Rather, an SR-22 is a certification that an insurance company files on behalf of a driver who’s considered high-risk. An SR-22 certificate proves to the state that the high-risk driver has the minimum insurance required to legally operate a vehicle in the state.[2]

Only drivers who have received serious traffic violations — like driving under the influence, excessive speeding, or driving without insurance — must have an SR-22. High-risk drivers in Florida and Virginia may be required to submit a form called an FR-44. Both SR-22 and FR-44s are often required by court order.

How can you get an SR-22 in Alabama?

If you need an SR-22 in Alabama, start by contacting your insurer. Since insurance companies aren’t required to offer an SR-22, you’ll want to ask whether it offers this coverage. If not, you’ll need to shop around and compare rates from multiple companies to determine which one offers the best rates for you.

Make sure the company you choose has coverage options that fulfill your requirements. If you have questions about the SR-22 process, you can contact your insurance company or the Alabama DMV.

How long is an SR-22 required in Alabama?

On average, Alabama requires drivers to maintain SR-22 coverage for at least three years. The amount of time required for carrying an SR-22 policy may vary depending on where you live and the severity of your violation(s).

“Much depends on the reason behind why you were required to file an SR-22 in the first place and what state you live in,” says Amanda Moss, a licensed agent with A Plus Insurance. In most cases, drivers are normally required to keep an SR-22 on file for a minimum of three to five years. However, it can be as little as six months or as long as 10 years. The state will inform you on how long you need to have the SR-22 on file.”

Important Information

If you let your SR-22 coverage lapse at any point, your required coverage time may reset. To avoid lapses, you should plan to renew your coverage at least 45 days in advance.

How much is SR-22 insurance in Alabama?

The cost of an SR-22 policy varies. You’ll have to pay a filing fee to your insurance company — usually between $15 and $30 — when it files the SR-22 with the state.[2] You’ll also face higher car insurance rates based on your driving history.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Alabama

The cost of SR-22 insurance will vary depending on the company you choose. Drivers who need SR-22 coverage may have fewer insurer options than drivers without restrictions, so it’s especially important to comparison shop for the best option available to you.

For example, based on Insurify data, an Alabama driver who needs an SR-22 might pay 99% more for coverage with Bristol West than they would for a policy with Direct Auto

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Liability-Only QuoteAverage Monthly Full-Coverage Quote
USAA4889
Auto-Owners4889
State Farm4889
Allstate5297
COUNTRY Financial5398
Travelers64121
National General70158
GEICO71131
Direct Auto77179
Nationwide81151
Safeco84147
Progressive86161
Farmers88164
AssuranceAmerica91165
Clearcover94157
Foremost100264
Liberty Mutual125230
Bristol West157368
GAINSCO179296
Cheapest insurance companies in Alabama with SR-22 by city

Your insurance rates can also vary depending on your location. Rates can vary widely among different cities in the same state. For example, drivers with an SR-22 in Evergreen, Alabama, pay 83% less for coverage than drivers who live in Montgomery.

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
EvergreenDirect Auto$76
MillbrookNational General$97
BirminghamDirect Auto$132
MontgomeryDirect Auto$265
MillbrookBristol West$333
MontgomeryBristol West$451
How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Alabama

It’s essential to know that SR-22 documentation isn’t voluntary. Failure to obtain or maintain an SR-22 can result in fines and the suspension of driving privileges.

Drivers with SR-22s typically pay higher rates for coverage. Insurance companies view drivers with a spotty driving record as higher-risk and charge these drivers higher rates to help offset their risk. In addition, drivers will likely lose any good driving benefits or discounts they previously had with their insurer.

While you’ll be required to keep an SR-22 on file with the state for several years, you can take steps to help improve your driving record and lower insurance rates over time:

  • Review your driving record. You can request a copy of your driving record from your state DMV. Double-check how long convictions, tickets, and violations stay on your record in the state. You can ask the DMV to remove any old or outdated convictions.

  • Take a defensive driver course. Some states remove points from your driving record when you complete a defensive driving course. You’ll typically need to pay for the course through an approved source. Courses cost between $25 and $100 for drivers required to take the course by court order.

  • Seek any discounts possible. Since you’ll be paying higher rates with an SR-22, finding discounts (through work, school, or organizations) could help lower your monthly payment. Ask your insurance company if you qualify for any discounts, as some may require you to have a clean driving record.

  • Maintain safe driving habits. Take extra precautions to ensure you don’t receive any more violations. Time will help improve your driving record and lower your insurance premiums, but only if you avoid additional tickets.

Moss encourages drivers to be open with insurers when looking for a policy.

“The best thing a person can do is just be up front with your insurance agent, letting them know right off the bat that you need an SR-22 and/or don’t have a vehicle,” she says. “[Being up front] helps them easily find the best rate that will work for you and your circumstances.” 

Alabama SR-22 insurance FAQs

If you’re feeling overwhelmed about the prospect of requiring an SR-22, you likely have a few questions. Here’s some additional information about this insurance form.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Alabama?

    Alabama requires drivers to maintain an SR-22 for at least three consecutive years. If you allow your policy to lapse, the DMV can revoke your driving privileges, and your maintenance period could restart.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Alabama?

    Once you’ve completed your SR-22 period, the DMV should send you a letter notifying you that you’re eligible to remove the SR-22 from your insurance policy. You can also check your driving record or contact the DMV close to the fall-off period. Once you’re eligible, contact your insurance company to have it remove the SR-22 from your policy.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Alabama if you move?

    If you move to another state, you’ll still need an SR-22 policy, but you’ll need to abide by the new state’s requirements.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Alabama if you don’t have a car?

    Yes. If you plan to drive and you want to eventually remove the SR-22 restriction from your driving record, you’ll need to purchase a nonowner SR-22 policy. Your license will be invalid if you don’t have an SR-22 on file. Nonowner policies are typically less expensive than policies for active drivers.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. DrivingLaws.org. "SR-22 Insurance Information and Requirements."

