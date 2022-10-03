Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Alabama (2024)

What is SR-22 insurance in Alabama, and when do you need it?

SR-22 insurance isn’t actually an insurance policy. Rather, an SR-22 is a certification that an insurance company files on behalf of a driver who’s considered high-risk. An SR-22 certificate proves to the state that the high-risk driver has the minimum insurance required to legally operate a vehicle in the state.[2]

Only drivers who have received serious traffic violations — like driving under the influence, excessive speeding, or driving without insurance — must have an SR-22. High-risk drivers in Florida and Virginia may be required to submit a form called an FR-44. Both SR-22 and FR-44s are often required by court order.

How can you get an SR-22 in Alabama?

If you need an SR-22 in Alabama, start by contacting your insurer. Since insurance companies aren’t required to offer an SR-22, you’ll want to ask whether it offers this coverage. If not, you’ll need to shop around and compare rates from multiple companies to determine which one offers the best rates for you.

Make sure the company you choose has coverage options that fulfill your requirements. If you have questions about the SR-22 process, you can contact your insurance company or the Alabama DMV.

How long is an SR-22 required in Alabama?

On average, Alabama requires drivers to maintain SR-22 coverage for at least three years. The amount of time required for carrying an SR-22 policy may vary depending on where you live and the severity of your violation(s).

“Much depends on the reason behind why you were required to file an SR-22 in the first place and what state you live in,” says Amanda Moss, a licensed agent with A Plus Insurance. In most cases, drivers are normally required to keep an SR-22 on file for a minimum of three to five years. However, it can be as little as six months or as long as 10 years. The state will inform you on how long you need to have the SR-22 on file.”