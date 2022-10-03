>Seguros de Autos>Alabama

Car Insurance Requirements in Alabama (2024)

Alabama requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.

Whether you’re moving to Alabama or you’re a homegrown, new Alabama driver, you’ll need car insurance to protect you behind the wheel. Alabama law requires a minimum amount of car insurance coverage.

Here’s what you need to know about the state’s car insurance requirements, insurance rates, penalties for driving without proper coverage, and more.

Datos Breves

  • Alabama allows insurers to review your credit history when formulating rates during the underwriting process.

  • You’ll need a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage to drive legally in Alabama.

  • Insurance rates in Alabama are more affordable than in many other states, including Florida.

Alabama car insurance requirements

Alabama drivers must obtain a certain amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to meet state minimum insurance requirements.[1]

You may also need additional coverage if you have an existing auto loan, as lenders often require collision insurance and comprehensive insurance on financed vehicles.

Here are Alabama’s minimum car insurance requirements.

Bodily injury liability insurance

Bodily injury liability insurance can cover medical expenses for other drivers, their passengers, pedestrians, and your unrelated passengers if you’re found responsible for a car accident. For instance, if the other driver is brought to the emergency room by ambulance after the accident, your bodily injury insurance would compensate them for that expense.

This coverage can also pay for other things, such as legal costs if you’re sued after an accident. And it can cover lost wages for injured parties and funeral costs if someone dies due to injuries from the accident.

Alabama requires drivers to obtain at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person and $50,000 per accident.

Property damage liability insurance

You’ll also need property damage liability insurance to drive legally in Alabama. Like bodily injury liability coverage, this insurance offers financial protection if you’re at fault in an accident. It can pay for repairs to another driver’s vehicle after an accident or to an object like a mailbox, lamppost, garage door, or home. 

For instance, if you mistakenly put your car in reverse and back into the side of your friend’s home, your property damage liability insurance can compensate your friend for the damage.

You must have at least $25,000 in property damage liability insurance in Alabama.

Alabama car insurance laws

Alabama state legislators enacted the Mandatory Liability Insurance Law to help ensure the state’s drivers have proper auto insurance coverage.[2] People who are found driving without proper car insurance are subject to civil penalties, including fines and driver’s license and car registration suspensions. Fines can be costly, totaling over $1,000 for repeat offenders.

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Alabama?

Alabama law only requires you to obtain liability insurance, but you may want more coverage depending on your needs and preferences.

Many drivers opt for full-coverage insurance for added protection on the road. A full-coverage insurance policy typically includes bodily injury and property damage liability, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage.

Full-coverage car insurance often makes sense if you drive a new car and want help paying for any damage to it. Your lender may also require you to obtain full coverage if you’ve financed your vehicle.

People who drive an older-model, high-mileage vehicle might choose a liability insurance policy instead, especially if the full-coverage insurance premiums exceed the vehicle’s total value.

On average, Alabama drivers pay around $166 monthly for full-coverage car insurance. A liability-only policy averages $63 per month, but it also offers less protection.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Alabama

Drivers who opt for liability-only car insurance in Alabama pay around $63 per month, according to Insurify data. These low rates are offset by the fact that liability-only insurance offers limited protection, only compensating others for their injuries and damages if you’re found responsible for a car accident.

Here’s a look at how much liability-only auto policies cost from different insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA37
Auto-Owners37
State Farm37
Allstate40
COUNTRY Financial41
Travelers50
National General54
GEICO55
Direct Auto60
Nationwide63
State Auto64
Safeco65
Progressive67
Farmers68
AssuranceAmerica71
Clearcover73
Foremost78
Midvale Home & Auto91
Liberty Mutual97
Bristol West122
GAINSCO139
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Alabama

Full-coverage car insurance is more expensive than liability only, costing Alabama drivers an average of $166 per month. While it may cost more, it also provides more protection.

For instance, collision insurance can compensate you if your car is damaged in an accident and needs repairs. Comprehensive can cover the cost of fixing your car if it’s damaged due to a weather event, fire, burglary, or theft.

Here’s a look at the full-coverage rates Alabama insurers offer.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA69
Auto-Owners69
State Farm69
Allstate75
COUNTRY Financial76
Travelers94
GEICO102
Safeco114
Nationwide117
Clearcover122
National General123
Progressive125
Farmers127
AssuranceAmerica128
Direct Auto139
Midvale Home & Auto153
Liberty Mutual179
State Auto180
Foremost205
GAINSCO230
Bristol West286
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Alabama

If you drive without the required car insurance in Alabama, you may be subject to the following penalties:

  • Fines: You’ll pay a $500 fine the first time you’re caught driving without car insurance and $1,000 for each subsequent offense.

  • Suspensions: Your driver’s license may be suspended for up to six months if you’re caught driving without insurance on multiple occasions.

  • Reinstatement fees: You’ll pay a $200 fee to reinstate your car registration after your first offense and a $400 fee for each subsequent offense.[3]

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

In many cases, you may want more than just minimum liability coverage. Additional car insurance coverage is often a good idea because it provides added protection and more peace of mind.

Here are some optional types of insurance Alabama drivers might consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If your car is damaged in an accident, no matter who’s responsible, your collision insurance can pay for the vehicle damage. It can also cover repair costs whether you’re involved in a single- or multi-car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your car is damaged due to a natural event, like a hailstorm, your comprehensive insurance can compensate you for repairs. It also offers protection from things like fires, fallen tree limbs, burglary, and theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    While penalties for being caught without proper auto insurance are hefty in Alabama, that doesn’t mean all drivers have coverage. Suppose you’re involved in a crash with an at-fault driver who’s uninsured. In that case, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can compensate you for your car repairs or the cost of medical bills.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage, often called MedPay, can pay for your medical bills after a car accident. It can also cover funeral expenses if you die from your injuries.

Alabama car insurance requirements FAQs

If you’re still wondering about car insurance requirements in Alabama, here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about coverage.

  • Does Alabama require car insurance?

    Yes, car insurance is required in Alabama. The state mandates that drivers obtain a certain amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance.

  • What is the minimum car insurance coverage for Alabama?

    You’ll need a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and a minimum of $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Alabama?

    You may need car insurance to register your vehicle in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles will attempt to verify your insurance as part of the registration process. If they can’t verify it with your insurance company, they will likely ask you for proof of insurance.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Alabama?

    Car insurance generally follows the car in the state of Alabama, not the driver. This means if a friend uses your car and crashes it into a guardrail, your insurance will kick in to pay for repairs. Such an event also likely means higher car insurance rates for you.

  • What is considered full coverage in Alabama?

    A full-coverage car insurance policy in Alabama includes bodily injury and property damage liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance.

