Printer Warranty: Is Buying Extra Coverage Worth It?

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Manufacturer and extended warranties are designed to protect major purchases.[1] A printer warranty can reduce downtime and limit unexpected repair or replacement costs.
While a printer warranty might not benefit everyone, you may want to consider one if you often use your printer at home, own a small business, or do freelance work. We’ll examine how printer warranties work so you can decide whether you need one.
Quick Facts
A printer warranty can cost between $20 and $300, but exact costs depend on your printer, coverage length, and warranty provider.
A warranty typically covers manufacturer defects, mechanical and electrical failures, replacement parts, and malfunctions during everyday use.
Depending on the issue, a warranty may pay to repair or replace your printer.
Printer warranty vs. manufacturer’s warranty
New printers often come with a manufacturer’s warranty. These warranties cover material and manufacturer defects and typically last 12 months, starting when you buy the printer.
In contrast, a printer warranty is an extended warranty that protects your printer for a set period once the manufacturer’s warranty expires. Although printer warranties vary in length, many last between two and four years.
Printer warranties often cover manufacturer defects, mechanical or electrical failures, malfunctions, and replacement parts. Some also include technical support.
The following chart shows how a printer warranty compares to a manufacturer’s warranty:
Printer Warranty
Manufacturer’s Warranty
What is it?
Optional coverage you buy to extend protection
Standard coverage included by the printer’s manufacturer
Who usually provides it?
Retailer or a third-party provider
The manufacturer at the point of sale
Length of coverage
Typically 2, 3, or 4 years beyond the manufacturer’s coverage
1 year from the purchase date
What it covers
Internal overheating, material and workmanship defects, mechanical and electrical failures caused by everyday use, and power surges
Repairs or replacements due to material and workmanship defects
Cost
$20–$300, depending on printer type, warranty length, provider, and what it includes
Typically included in the printer’s purchase price
Repair service process
Make a service request, then drop off or send the printer to the repair facility. Some warranties include remote troubleshooting or in-home support.
File a request with the manufacturer. It may walk you through troubleshooting steps or advise you to drop off or ship the printer to an authorized repair center.
How an extended warranty for a printer works
If you want an extended warranty, you’ll typically buy it with your printer or soon after. Depending on the retailer or third-party warranty provider, you can usually buy extended coverage if the manufacturer’s warranty is active. Some extended warranties last longer than others, but one to three years beyond the manufacturer’s warranty is typical.
If your printer needs warranty service, you may be able to get on-site repairs through the retailer or a third-party provider. But some warranties require you to mail the printer to a service center. Depending on your coverage and the issue, the provider may repair or replace it.
Before you buy an extended warranty, be sure you understand the following:
Who will provide the repair service?
What documents (like a receipt) will you need for a claim?
Does the plan have a deductible or yearly reimbursement limit?
What a printer warranty covers
Not all printer warranties are the same, but most cover:
Manufacturer defects: Printers can quit working due to a manufacturer’s defect after the manufacturer’s warranty expires. A printer warranty can address the issue.
Mechanical and electrical failures: A printer warranty can cover issues like paper jams, failure to turn on, and software malfunctions.
Certain replacement parts: Most printer warranties clearly outline which parts they cover, such as rollers, control panels, and print heads.
Malfunctions during normal use: When your printer malfunctions even though you’re using it as intended, a printer warranty can provide a fix.
Some higher-tier plans even cover normal wear and tear, liquid spills, and damage or breakage from drops. Additionally, you may get access to technical support or troubleshooting via phone, email, or live chat.
What a printer warranty won’t cover
Similar to other types of warranties, a printer warranty doesn’t cover everything. These are some common exclusions:
Consumables: A printer warranty doesn’t cover ink, toner cartridges, paper, and other consumable supplies.
Improper usage: If your printer malfunctions because you didn’t follow instructions or used it in a way it wasn’t intended, you’ll likely have to pay for any repairs out of pocket.
Normal wear and tear: While some higher-level warranties might cover normal wear and tear, many printer warranties exclude it.
Physical damage: Although most warranties won’t cover damage from spills, drops, or other accidents, more expensive options may.
Keep in Mind
Homeowners and renters insurance can pay to repair or replace personal belongings — including a printer — but only if a covered event causes the damage or loss.[2] For instance, if you drop your printer and break it, a homeowners insurance policy won’t pay to repair or replace it. But if a house fire damages your printer, you would have coverage.
How much does a printer warranty cost?
Printer warranty costs vary widely, ranging between $20 and $300. Exact costs depend on the type of printer you choose, your coverage term, and the warranty company itself.
Laser printers are typically more expensive than inkjet printers and may have higher warranty costs. Additionally, some printer warranties come bundled with plans that include TVs, laptops, and other electronics as part of a home or multi-device warranty.[3]
Pros and cons of an extended warranty for printers
Before buying an extended warranty for your printer, it’s a good idea to consider the benefits and potential drawbacks.
Pros
Offers peace of mind, especially if you depend on your printer for daily tasks
Affordable options available
Some plans cover normal wear and tear
Cons
No guarantee you’ll use your warranty
Buying a warranty may cost more than replacing your printer
Many exclusions
Should you buy a printer warranty?
A warranty might be worthwhile if your printer is an essential part of your home office or small business — especially if it’s a high-end printer that’s expensive to repair or replace. But if you use your printer only occasionally, you might want to forgo the expense.
To determine whether a printer warranty makes sense, do the math. Figure out how much it would cost to buy a comparable new printer compared to what you’d pay to repair the old one. Consider how often you use your printer, your ability to cover out-of-pocket repair and replacement costs, and whether in-house repair service is available.
A printer warranty is usually a wise investment only for small-business owners, freelancers, or entrepreneurs with a high print volume. It may also be worth it if you work remotely and rely on your printer regularly or if a student in your household uses it for homework assignments.
Regardless of your situation, read the terms of any warranty you’re considering to understand what it covers and excludes. Then, weigh your costs before you sign on the dotted line.
Printer warranty FAQs
Answers to the following frequently asked questions about printer warranties can help you decide whether this coverage makes sense for you.
How do you file a claim on a printer warranty?
Most providers let you file a printer warranty claim via phone, email, or an online portal. Check your warranty company’s website or call the provider to learn more about your options.
How do you know if your printer is still under warranty?
To determine whether your printer is still under warranty, you can go to the manufacturer’s website and enter your printer’s serial number. Once it pulls the number up, you can see whether your warranty still applies. You can typically find your printer’s serial number in your owner’s manual or on the printer itself.
Will using non-brand ink void the warranty?
You can typically use non-brand ink in your printer without voiding the warranty. But if the ink causes a failure, your warranty likely won’t cover it.
What’s the average life of a printer?
The average printer lasts between three and five years. Routine maintenance can extend your printer’s lifespan.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.