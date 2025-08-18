Printer Warranty: Is Buying Extra Coverage Worth It?

Should you buy a printer warranty?

A warranty might be worthwhile if your printer is an essential part of your home office or small business — especially if it’s a high-end printer that’s expensive to repair or replace. But if you use your printer only occasionally, you might want to forgo the expense.

To determine whether a printer warranty makes sense, do the math. Figure out how much it would cost to buy a comparable new printer compared to what you’d pay to repair the old one. Consider how often you use your printer, your ability to cover out-of-pocket repair and replacement costs, and whether in-house repair service is available.

A printer warranty is usually a wise investment only for small-business owners, freelancers, or entrepreneurs with a high print volume. It may also be worth it if you work remotely and rely on your printer regularly or if a student in your household uses it for homework assignments.

Regardless of your situation, read the terms of any warranty you’re considering to understand what it covers and excludes. Then, weigh your costs before you sign on the dotted line.