Our take on SquareTrade

SquareTrade can offer peace of mind to electronics owners with high-value devices. The company states that some claims are eligible for instant approval, which increases convenience — especially for people who rely on their laptop or smartphone for work or school.[1]

But its terms and conditions don’t provide explicit details on the extent of coverage, and many former policyholders express frustration with delayed claims service, inadequate customer service, and feeling misled by the specifics of the warranty.

SquareTrade provides warranty coverage for a number of electronic devices, including:

Smartphones

Laptops/desktop CPUs

iPads/tablets

Appliances

TVs/home theaters

Cameras

MP3 players/gaming gear

Fitness trackers/smart watches

EV chargers

Allstate Protection Plans’ pricing through SquareTrade varies depending on the item and its value. Most electronics have options for two-, three-, or four-year accident or protection plans. You pay a monthly premium for phone protection plans, but other plans have an up-front cost.

Some plans also allow you to choose or waive a deductible. For example, laptop plans can range from $80 to $550 depending on the item’s value, contract length, and deductible.[2] The longer the plan and the lower the deductible, the more your policy will cost.

One perk is that customers can purchase a SquareTrade policy when they buy their electronics from a partner retailer. Partnerships include:

Abt AJ Madison Amazon American Home Shield B&H Big Lots Bose Celcom Costco eBay Exchange Mobile Center Famous Tate Fleet Farm Fred Meyer Frontdoor Grand Appliance H20 Wireless Home Depot HSN Menards Newegg NFM Office Depot Porch Pottery Barn Purchasing Power Pure Talk QVC Reebleoq Rejuvenation Sam’s Club Smith’s Staples Target Walmart