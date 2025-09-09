Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
When you purchase a new Microsoft Surface or Xbox device, you can buy Microsoft’s extended warranty and protection plan — Microsoft Complete.[1] Besides covering mechanical failures, Microsoft Complete protects against accident-related damages, such as broken screens or liquid spills.
With Surface laptops costing between $700 and $1,200, and Xbox consoles in the hundreds, repairs and replacements can be pricey. But is Microsoft Complete worth the cost? We break down what Microsoft Complete covers, its pricing, and what customers say about their claims experiences.
Quick Facts
Microsoft Complete is available only for Microsoft Surface and Xbox devices.
Coverage starts at $29 for Xbox devices and $129 for Surface laptops.
Xbox plans don’t have deductibles, but Surface device plans have a $49 deductible for each claim.
Our take on Microsoft Complete
Microsoft Complete is a basic device protection plan for Surface devices and Xbox consoles. Unlike a standard warranty that covers only hardware malfunctions or mechanical defects, Microsoft Complete protects against accident-related damage, such as drops and spills.
While coverage is relatively inexpensive, the protection is limited. Keep the following pros and cons in mind:
Pros
Covers accidental damages
Relatively low cost
Direct support from Microsoft
Cons
No coverage for loss or theft
Limit on number of claims customers can submit
Mixed customer reviews
How Microsoft Complete works
To get Microsoft Complete coverage, you must purchase it directly from Microsoft or through an authorized retailer like Best Buy. You can buy it when you purchase your Surface or Xbox, or within 45 days.[2] Coverage applies only to Microsoft Surface, Xbox console, and Xbox controllers.
Plans start at $29 for Xbox devices and $129 for Surface laptops. While Xbox console claims don’t have a deductible, you’ll pay $49 for each Surface claim.
Each plan is a one-time purchase that provides coverage for two to four years, and each device requires its own plan. When you purchase a Microsoft device, you can create an online account and register your device to keep track of repairs or service requests.
If you need to file a claim, you can use your online account to start the process.
What Microsoft Complete covers
Microsoft Complete covers the following for Surface and Xbox devices:
Cracked screens: If your device falls and the screen breaks, your Microsoft Complete policy will pay to repair or replace the glass.
Drops: Accidental drops happen. If you drop your console or laptop and it stops working, your coverage can help pay for repairs.
Extended warranty protection for hardware: Microsoft Complete extends the Microsoft warranty on your device’s hardware and components.
Power surges: If a power surge causes your device to malfunction, Microsoft Complete will cover the repairs.
Spills: Microsoft Complete will pay for repairs due to liquid damage, so you’re protected if your spilled coffee causes your laptop to quit working.
What doesn’t Microsoft Complete cover?
Microsoft Complete offers extended warranty protection and covers damages related to accidents. Its policies exclude the following:
Stolen or lost devices: While some protection plans cover accidental losses or theft, Microsoft Complete excludes those events.
Wear and tear: Microsoft Complete won’t cover wear and tear due to regular use.
Cosmetic damage: Microsoft Complete doesn’t cover scratches or other cosmetic damage to your devices.
Surface Duo or Surface Hub models: While Microsoft Complete protects most Surface devices and Xbox consoles, it won’t pay for damage to Surface Duo or Surface Hub models.
Microsoft caps its coverage for each device as follows:
Surface
Device: Two claims per plan
Power supply: One claim per plan
Surface-branded accessories included in the original packaging: One claim per accessory
Xbox
Console: One claim per plan
Power supply: One claim per plan
Xbox controllers included in original packaging: Two claims per plan for standard controllers and one per plan for Xbox Elite controllers
Microsoft Complete coverage plans and pricing
Microsoft Complete’s pricing varies based on the device’s purchase price and the coverage term. Customers can typically choose a plan length between two and four years.
Surface: Coverage with Microsoft Complete costs $129 for two years (base device) and $299 for four years (15-inch version). Each claim has a $49 deductible.
Xbox: Coverage for Xbox devices costs $49 for three years with no deductible.
The table below highlights pricing for different devices:
Device
Purchase Price
Microsoft Complete
Deductible
Surface Pro Laptop, Copilot+ PC, 12-inch
$799.99
$129 for two years
$179 for three years
$239 for four years
$49
Surface Laptop, Copilot+ PC, 13-inch
$899.99
$129 for two years
$179 for three years
$239 for four years
$49
Surface Laptop, Copilot+ PC, 15-inch
$1,199.99
$149 for two years
$219 for three years
$299 for four years
$49
Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition
$729.99
$49 for three years
$0
Xbox Series S 1TB
$429.99
$29 for three years
$0
Small-business customers have other options for coverage. Customers buying Microsoft Complete for Business can opt for a basic plan or Microsoft Complete for Business Plus. The Business Plus plan includes extra benefits, like next-business-day service and storage device recovery.
Business Plus plans are more expensive, costing as much as $379 per device for a two-year plan. With business plans, there’s no deductible.
How customers feel about Microsoft Complete
Reviews of Microsoft Complete are mixed. Some customers say it’s well worth the expense, with one mentioning a painless return process and another reporting that they received a new device after sending in their Surface for battery issues. But others complain about claim denials and delayed repairs.
Reviewers on Reddit mention that Microsoft Complete was more useful when Microsoft had physical store locations. Customers say it was easy to visit a store to have a damaged device repaired or replaced on the spot. Since Microsoft closed all stores in 2020, many report that repair delays are common.
Customers also cite confusion about what the plan covers, detailing denied claims for Surface keyboards.
Where Microsoft Complete stands out
Microsoft Complete stands out for providing low-cost protection to Xbox and Surface users. While it doesn’t cover loss or theft, it protects your devices against accidental damage for two to four years.
Customers appreciate the following Microsoft Complete features:
Coverage for Xbox controllers
Protection against broken screens and accidental spills
No deductible on Xbox claims
Where Microsoft Complete falls short
Microsoft Complete limits coverage to accidental damage and doesn’t cover theft or loss. Customers also mention that the plan isn’t as easy to use without physical stores to repair their broken devices.
Common criticisms of Microsoft Complete include the following:
Original receipt required for claims
Delays in receiving replacement devices
Limit on number of claims you can submit
How to file a device insurance claim with Microsoft Complete
Follow these steps to file a claim under the terms of the Microsoft Complete program:
1. Contact customer support
You can contact customer service by submitting your information online and requesting a callback. You can also start the claims process online. Sign in to your Microsoft account and select your device. Click on the dropdown arrow next to “manage” and choose “repair my device.”[3]
2. Provide information
Next, provide details about the issues your device is having and how the problem occurred. Based on that information, Microsoft may ask you to mail your device to a repair depot center or take the device to an authorized repair center. If you need to mail in your device, package it carefully to protect it during shipping.
3. Submit the device for repairs
You’ll need to provide the repair center with the following details:
A copy of your proof of purchase
A written description of the problem you’re experiencing
A copy of your claim service request number
Depending on the damage, Microsoft may authorize repairs or issue you a replacement device.
Microsoft Complete device insurance FAQs
These answers to frequently asked questions can help you decide whether Microsoft Complete is worth the added cost.
Is Microsoft Complete device insurance worth it?
It depends. If you plan to buy a Microsoft Surface or Xbox, Microsoft Complete can protect it against accidental damage. But it doesn’t cover everything, including accidental loss or theft, so another electronic or device warranty may be a better choice.
Can you add Microsoft Complete after purchasing your device?
Yes. You can purchase Microsoft Complete from Microsoft or an authorized retailer within 45 days of purchasing your device.
Does Microsoft Complete cover batteries?
No. Microsoft Complete doesn’t cover batteries or replacement batteries.
How long is the Microsoft warranty?
Microsoft devices typically come with a one-year hardware limited warranty. The warranty covers mechanical breakdowns and technical support.
Microsoft. "Microsoft Complete for Surface: Accident Protection Claims Process."
