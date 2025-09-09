How customers feel about Microsoft Complete

Reviews of Microsoft Complete are mixed. Some customers say it’s well worth the expense, with one mentioning a painless return process and another reporting that they received a new device after sending in their Surface for battery issues. But others complain about claim denials and delayed repairs.

Reviewers on Reddit mention that Microsoft Complete was more useful when Microsoft had physical store locations. Customers say it was easy to visit a store to have a damaged device repaired or replaced on the spot. Since Microsoft closed all stores in 2020, many report that repair delays are common.

Customers also cite confusion about what the plan covers, detailing denied claims for Surface keyboards.

Where Microsoft Complete stands out

Microsoft Complete stands out for providing low-cost protection to Xbox and Surface users. While it doesn’t cover loss or theft, it protects your devices against accidental damage for two to four years.

Customers appreciate the following Microsoft Complete features:

Coverage for Xbox controllers

Protection against broken screens and accidental spills

No deductible on Xbox claims

Where Microsoft Complete falls short

Microsoft Complete limits coverage to accidental damage and doesn’t cover theft or loss. Customers also mention that the plan isn’t as easy to use without physical stores to repair their broken devices.

Common criticisms of Microsoft Complete include the following: