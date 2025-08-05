Camera insurance for photography businesses

If you’re a professional photographer or videographer, insuring your camera equipment is more than a precaution. It’s essential protection for your livelihood. Renters and homeowners policies might not offer enough coverage for high-value gear or equipment used for business purposes, which is why many professionals turn to business insurance or a business owner’s policy.

These policies often include commercial property coverage for gear and liability coverage if someone sustains an injury during a shoot or on your premises.[2]

Camera equipment insurance for businesses can cover damage, loss, or theft that occurs on location, in transit, or at your studio. For example, if someone steals your lens at a wedding venue or your camera is damaged during a travel shoot, your policy can help cover repair or replacement costs.

Be sure to keep receipts and a detailed inventory to make claims easier and ensure you’re covered for the full replacement value of your gear.

Does homeowners or renters insurance cover cameras?

A standard homeowners or renters policy usually covers personal electronics, including cameras. But coverage often has limits, which may be less than what you need, and may not include certain types of damage.

What’s more, if you use your camera for business purposes, it’ll likely be excluded from your homeowners or renters insurance policy.