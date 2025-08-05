Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Camera insurance protects your photography and videography equipment from accidental damage, water exposure, and more.
It’s ideal for enthusiasts and professionals who rely on their gear daily or while traveling. But it can also be a good fit for amateur photographers who want to protect their investment.
Whether you’re thinking about buying camera insurance or you simply want to learn more to determine if it’s right for you, here’s what you need to know.
Quick Facts
Camera insurance typically covers theft, accidental damage, water damage, and other risks to your equipment.
Professional photographers often need business-specific insurance to protect high-value gear and cover liability during shoots.
Camera insurance can cost anywhere from $2 to more than $100 per month, depending on your coverage needs and the insurer.
What is camera insurance?
Camera insurance is a type of coverage that helps protect your photography or videography equipment, such as cameras, lenses, lighting, tripods, and accessories.
Your coverage can protect you financially from risks like theft, accidental damage, and even weather-related incidents. Whether you’re a hobbyist with a few lenses or a professional carrying thousands of dollars in gear, camera insurance can provide financial protection if something goes wrong.
Your coverage terms will vary based on the policy and the insurer you choose. But in general, camera insurance covers various perils, such as theft, accidental drops, water damage, power surges, vandalism, fire damage, and lost items.
The types of equipment that camera insurance may cover include:
DSLR cameras
Point-and-shoot cameras
Video cameras
Lenses and lens filters
LCD screens
External flashes
Shutter mechanisms
Batteries and chargers
Tripods
Camera bags
Stabilizers
Gimbals
External microphones
Important Information
If you have a higher-end camera or use your equipment for a photography business, you may need specialized or additional coverage rather than as an add-on to your existing residential coverage.
For example, freelancers and small-business owners should look into a commercial policy for more robust coverage.
Camera insurance for photography businesses
If you’re a professional photographer or videographer, insuring your camera equipment is more than a precaution. It’s essential protection for your livelihood. Renters and homeowners policies might not offer enough coverage for high-value gear or equipment used for business purposes, which is why many professionals turn to business insurance or a business owner’s policy.
These policies often include commercial property coverage for gear and liability coverage if someone sustains an injury during a shoot or on your premises.[2]
Camera equipment insurance for businesses can cover damage, loss, or theft that occurs on location, in transit, or at your studio. For example, if someone steals your lens at a wedding venue or your camera is damaged during a travel shoot, your policy can help cover repair or replacement costs.
Be sure to keep receipts and a detailed inventory to make claims easier and ensure you’re covered for the full replacement value of your gear.
Does homeowners or renters insurance cover cameras?
A standard homeowners or renters policy usually covers personal electronics, including cameras. But coverage often has limits, which may be less than what you need, and may not include certain types of damage.
What’s more, if you use your camera for business purposes, it’ll likely be excluded from your homeowners or renters insurance policy.
Cost of camera insurance
Camera insurance premiums depend on the insurance company, the type of camera, the value of your gear, your deductible, coverage levels, and whether it’s a personal or commercial policy.
Based on our research, we found insurers offering quotes ranging from as little as $2 to an upward of $100 per month.
Because rates can vary significantly from one insurance company to another, it’s important to shop around and compare several quotes to ensure you get the best possible deal.
Where to buy camera insurance
You can purchase camera insurance in a few different ways, depending on your needs. Some insurance companies, like Worth Ave. Group (offered through Progressive), sell stand-alone camera insurance policies, so you aren’t limited to your homeowners or renters insurance policy’s limits.
But if you’re an amateur photographer with less expensive gear, it may make sense to rely on your homeowners or renters policy. Insurers like Lemonade even allow you to “schedule” your camera equipment to get additional coverage beyond your standard personal property limits.
For professionals, commercial business owner’s policies are available through companies like Progressive Commercial and The Hartford. These policies often bundle equipment protection with liability coverage, offering broader protection for business-related risks.
Is camera insurance worth it?
Camera insurance can offer peace of mind, especially if you rely on your equipment professionally or own high-value gear. Whether it’s worth the cost depends on your gear’s value, how you use it, and what kind of protection you already have.
For example, camera insurance may be worth getting if:
You own expensive gear that would be costly to repair or replace.
You travel frequently or shoot in outdoor or unpredictable environments.
You’re a professional photographer or videographer and can’t afford to lose access to your equipment.
Replacement costs for a single item could put a dent in your budget.
On the other hand, camera insurance might not be necessary if:
Your gear is entry level and valued at less than $1,000.
You already have sufficient coverage through a homeowners or renters policy.
You’re comfortable self-insuring and could easily replace lost or damaged items out of pocket.
You rarely use your camera or only shoot in low-risk, controlled environments, like your home or studio.
Camera insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for camera insurance, the additional information below can help as you research your coverage options.
Camera insurance can cost as little as $2 per month for minor coverage. In contrast, some professional policies can cost an upward of $100 per month.
Camera insurance isn’t required. But if your gear is costly or essential for your income, standard homeowners or renters insurance may not be enough. In this case, special coverage is recommended.
It depends. To determine if camera insurance is right for you, consider your budget, available savings, the value of your equipment, how often you use it, and whether it produces income.
Yes. Whether you have homeowners, renters, or specialized camera insurance, your policy will typically cover theft. But the payout may vary depending on the type of policy you have and its limits.
