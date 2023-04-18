Nicholas Hatherley
A licensed insurance agent with Insurify since May 2022, Nicholas has five years experience in the insurance industry. He previously held agent positions with Progressive, Root, and Assurance. Nicholas studied architecture at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. Outside of helping others with insurance, he builds motorcycles and enjoys camping and the outdoors with his wife and two children.
Experience
- Progressive
- Root
- Assurance
Education
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Credentials
- Property and Casualty Insurance