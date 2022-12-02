How Security Deposit Insurance Works

What is security deposit insurance?

Security deposit insurance can help you get approval for a rental unit if you can’t pay the security deposit. Instead of making a large up-front security deposit to your landlord, you can make smaller monthly payments to the insurance company. If there’s any damage to the unit, unpaid rent, or other charges at move-out, the landlord can file a claim for those costs.

Not all property managers offer security deposit insurance, and when they do, they have the final say on which insurance company they use. It generally isn’t up to the renters, like it is when buying a renters insurance policy.[2] It’s also typically optional; if you have the cash, you can pay the security deposit up front.

You may see two different types of security deposit insurance. With a “true” security deposit insurance company, the landlord simply files a claim to get reimbursed for covered charges, and that’s it — renters don’t owe any more money.

But many of these policies aren’t real insurance policies at all. Even though they’re marketed as security deposit insurance, they’re actually surety bonds — the same type that jail bondsmen use. If your property manager files a claim, the insurance company will come after you to repay the funds, just like you’d have to pay the full bail price if you skip court.[1]

Traditional security deposit vs. security deposit insurance

Property managers require new tenants to pay refundable security deposits to cover any damage to the unit after they move out, trash removal fees, unpaid rent, or other costs. Typically, security deposits are about one month’s rent, but that can vary widely depending on where you live, your monthly rent, and more.

Property managers are subject to strict local laws regarding what they can do with these traditional security deposits, including when they have to return them to tenants.

In contrast, no such laws protect you when you opt for security deposit insurance.[1]

The money you pay to the insurance company also isn’t refundable; you don’t ever get that money back. If your property manager files a claim, it’s also possible for the insurance company to send you a bill for those charges if you purchase a surety-bond type policy.[3]