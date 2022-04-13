Best Life Insurance in Georgia 2021 | Compare Quotes

Best Life Insurance Companies in Georgia

There are hundreds of life insurance companies in the United States that offer both term and whole life insurance policies. These are some of the top-rated companies that offer a variety of products to help you protect your loved ones.

#1 State Farm

With a composite score of 96 from Insurify’s proprietary rating system, State Farm has an A.M. Best financial rating of A++ and is a household name throughout Georgia. Its term life insurance comes with a variety of riders that offer additional coverage to policyholders. Waiver of premiums and child protection are common riders that young people should consider when buying a life insurance policy.

#2 MassMutual

Many term life and permanent life insurance options are available from MassMutual. It has an A++ rating from A.M. Best and an Insurify score of 94. Both 10- and 20-year term life policies are available. It’s whole life policies have a variety of dividend options, and universal life has a selection of riders so that you get the exact coverage you need.

#3 Nationwide

For those interested in term life insurance, this is where Nationwide shines. It has an Insurify composite score of 85 and offers term lengths ranging from 10 to 30 years. Coverage is available to Georgia residents from 18 to 80 years of age. It offers child protection and spouse protection riders.

#4 Prudential

Prudential, which has a composite score of 83, has many options for riders on policies with term lengths of 10, 15, 20, and 30 years. Further protect your future by choosing an accidental death benefit or a living/accelerated death benefit for either term or universal life policies. The latter comes with flexible premiums, plus a variety of riders that maximize the cash value of the policy.

#5 New York Life

For those who want coverage later in life, New York Life underwrites policies for individuals up to 60 years old. Rated A++ by A.M. Best, it’s earned a composite score of 85 from Insurify. Term policies feature level premiums, meaning they will never go up during the life of your policy. In addition to the usual riders like child protection and accidental death, it offers long-term care and disability riders—two that most of its competitors do not.