What is SR-22 insurance in Washington, and when do you need it?

An SR-22 is not a car insurance policy. It’s a form that car insurance companies send to the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) to verify financial responsibility and that the driver meets the state’s minimum insurance requirements.[1] Generally, drivers who need SR-22 forms for insurance have serious driving violations on their records, which corresponds to higher rates.[2]

The minimum liability coverage requirements in Washington include:[3]

$25,000 per person for bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

$10,000 per accident for property damage liability

The Complete Guide to SR-22 Insurance

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Washington?

You typically need an SR-22 form in Washington if you’re convicted of a DUI, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, or driving without insurance. To receive one, contact your insurance company to request the form.

Your insurer will then provide you with an SR-22 form or file it with the Washington State DOL on your behalf. If your current insurance company doesn’t offer SR-22 forms, you might need to shop around and find a different insurer.

“Washington requires insurance companies to digitally file your SR-22 with the state if you require one, so it’s actually fairly simple, as long as you can find a company that will offer you SR-22 coverage. Most large insurance companies do this,” explains Ben Michael, founder and managing partner of Michael & Associates.

Alternatives to filing an SR-22 form with the state include finding coverage through the Washington Automobile Assigned Risk Plan, depositing $60,000 to the State Treasury, or getting a surety bond through a licensed company.[1]

How long is an SR-22 required in Washington?

Fortunately, Washington doesn’t require you to have an SR-22 form indefinitely. In most cases, you only need the form on file with the state for three years.[1] But depending on your situation and violation, you may need an SR-22 form for longer. It’s in your best interest to confirm with the courts just how long you need an SR-22 form to prevent lapses in paperwork.