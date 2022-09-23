>Seguros de Autos>Washington

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Washington (2024)

SR-22 forms with your car insurance can increase your rates, but you can shop around to find the best price for you.

Anna Baluch
Escrito porAnna Baluch
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Amber Benka
Revisado porAmber Benka
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Washington

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $51/mes para cobertura total en Washington.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

If you’ve committed a serious driving violation in Washington, you may have to file an SR-22 form for insurance. An SR-22 confirms that you have the minimum liability insurance to drive legally in the Evergreen State. Here’s what you need to know about SR-22s in Washington.

Datos Breves

  • You may need an SR-22 form after a DUI, DWI, speeding ticket, or multiple accidents on your record.

  • An SR-22 verifies that you meet the minimum insurance requirements in the state.

  • You need to contact your insurance company to file an SR-22 form.

What is SR-22 insurance in Washington, and when do you need it?

An SR-22 is not a car insurance policy. It’s a form that car insurance companies send to the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) to verify financial responsibility and that the driver meets the state’s minimum insurance requirements.[1] Generally, drivers who need SR-22 forms for insurance have serious driving violations on their records, which corresponds to higher rates.[2] 

The minimum liability coverage requirements in Washington include:[3]

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage liability

The Complete Guide to SR-22 Insurance

The Complete Guide to SR-22 Insurance

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Washington?

You typically need an SR-22 form in Washington if you’re convicted of a DUI, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, or driving without insurance. To receive one, contact your insurance company to request the form.

Your insurer will then provide you with an SR-22 form or file it with the Washington State DOL on your behalf. If your current insurance company doesn’t offer SR-22 forms, you might need to shop around and find a different insurer.

“Washington requires insurance companies to digitally file your SR-22 with the state if you require one, so it’s actually fairly simple, as long as you can find a company that will offer you SR-22 coverage. Most large insurance companies do this,” explains Ben Michael, founder and managing partner of Michael & Associates.

Alternatives to filing an SR-22 form with the state include finding coverage through the Washington Automobile Assigned Risk Plan, depositing $60,000 to the State Treasury, or getting a surety bond through a licensed company.[1]

Keep Reading: What Does DUI Mean?

How long is an SR-22 required in Washington?

Fortunately, Washington doesn’t require you to have an SR-22 form indefinitely. In most cases, you only need the form on file with the state for three years.[1] But depending on your situation and violation, you may need an SR-22 form for longer. It’s in your best interest to confirm with the courts just how long you need an SR-22 form to prevent lapses in paperwork.

How much is SR-22 insurance in Washington?

If you need to file an SR-22 form in Washington, your car insurance company may charge a filing fee. Progressive states that this fee is approximately $25, but it can vary depending on the company. Generally speaking, having an SR-22 on your car insurance in Washington will cost more than if you had a clean record.

People who need SR-22 forms usually have serious convictions or coverage lapses on their records and, thus, are high-risk drivers. The higher the risk someone poses to a car insurance company, the higher their rates. In Washington, the average monthly cost for car insurance for people who need an SR-22 form is between $205 and $290, according to Insurify data.

Since rates vary by insurance company, you should do your research and shop around to find the best deal.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Washington

Even though insurance may be more expensive with an SR-22 form in Washington, it’s still possible to lower your premiums. Search for companies that specialize in car insurance for high-risk drivers and have discounts you qualify for.

The table below shows the insurance companies that offer the cheapest rates on SR-22 insurance in Washington.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
The General$205
Kemper$212
National General$224
Safeco$239
Bristol West$249
Direct Auto$290
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest insurance companies in Washington with SR-22 by city

Average monthly quotes can start at $168 per month but increase to $356 per month, depending on your location and the insurance company.

The table below shows the average monthly quotes of car insurance for drivers with SR-22s in Washington in three popular cities.

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
SeattleDirect Auto$168
SeattleBristol West$182
SeattleKemper Specialty$199
SpokaneThe General$201
SeattleNational General$225
SeattleThe General$256
VancouverBristol West$356
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Washington

If you need to file an SR-22 form, you’re likely a high-risk driver in Washington, which can increase your future premiums. However, you can lower your rate and improve your driving record while under SR-22 insurance. Here’s how you can potentially lower your future premiums:

  • Don’t cancel your SR-22 form early. In Washington, you typically need to keep an SR-22 on file for three years. If you cancel your car insurance before this period is over, you’ll have to restart the process. Therefore, hold on to your SR-22 insurance until you verify you no longer need it.

  • Shop around. Not all insurance companies that offer SR-22s provide the same rates. Do your research and compare your options. You might have to switch insurers to lock in the best deal.

  • Drive responsibly. Do your best to drive carefully and avoid future convictions. More driving offenses and convictions can lead to a license suspension and more expensive rates, and it can increase the time you need an SR-22 form filed with the Washington State DOL.

Washington SR-22 insurance FAQs

When it comes to SR-22s, there’s a lot to know. Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about SR-22 insurance in the Evergreen State. If you need more information on what can affect your insurance rates, check out Insurify’s guides on how long an accident stays on your record and why your car insurance might be so high.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Washington?

    Washington usually requires that you keep an SR-22 for three years. If there’s any lapse in coverage, this three-year period will reset. For this reason, don’t cancel your policy too early because it could lead to a license suspension or revocation.[1]

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Washington?

    To remove your SR-22 in Washington, you must wait three years (or longer if your specific case warrants it).[1] After three years, you can reach out to your insurance company, which can remove the SR-22 from your insurance policy.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Washington if you move?

    Unfortunately, SR-22 insurance doesn’t directly transfer between states. If you move out of Washington, it’ll be your responsibility to get a new car insurance policy in your new state and file an SR-22 form in the new state. Do your due diligence, and educate yourself on the SR-22 or FR-44 laws before you move.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Washington if you don’t have a car?

    If you don’t own a car in Washington but would like a car insurance policy because you hope to continue driving, you need to purchase nonowner SR-22 insurance. Nonowner SR-22 insurance makes sense if you frequently rent or borrow cars.

Sources

  1. Washington State Department of Licensing. "Financial responsibility (SR-22)."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. "Washington state's mandatory auto/motorcycle insurance law."
