North Carolina car insurance requirements

If you want to drive legally in North Carolina, you must have the following coverages:[1]

$30,000 per person for bodily injury liability

$60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

$25,000 per accident for property damage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage equal to your liability coverage

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability insurance covers someone else’s injuries and medical expenses from accidents you cause. But it doesn’t cover your own injuries and medical expenses. It also helps pay for legal costs if someone sues you.

In North Carolina, you need policy limits of at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 for all persons in an accident.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability coverage pays for repairing or replacing someone else’s car or other property when you cause an accident. North Carolina law requires at least $25,000 for property damage liability.

Keep in mind that $25,000 is the absolute minimum requirement. If you do more than $25,000 in property damage, your insurance won’t cover the excess — you’re financially responsible for the rest.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you in case another driver doesn’t have any insurance or enough insurance to pay for your medical expenses or damages.

North Carolina requires uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage policy limits at the same amount as bodily injury and property damage coverage. So if you have $30,000 for bodily injury coverage and $25,000 for property damage coverage, you’ll have those same limits for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[2]