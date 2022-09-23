Rideshare insurance requirements in Virginia

Virginia laws for rideshare insurance vary depending on what phase of use you’re in with the rideshare app. Here’s what you need to know.

Phase 1

When you drive your vehicle for personal use with the rideshare app turned off, your personal auto policy covers your vehicle. You must meet the state’s ordinary minimum coverage requirements applicable to all drivers of personal vehicles.[2]

This includes $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $20,000 per accident for property damage liability, and equal amounts of uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[3]

Phase 2

This phase begins the moment you log into a TNC’s digital platform and ends when you accept a request to transport a passenger. During this time, Virginia requires a minimum of $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Rideshare drivers can buy insurance to meet this requirement as long as the TNC verifies the policy is in effect and covers ridesharing. Otherwise, the TNC can maintain the necessary insurance on the driver’s behalf.

Phase 3

The moment you accept a pre-arranged ride on a TNC platform, this phase begins. And it lasts until the ride is complete or you complete the transaction on the TNC’s digital platform. Drivers must have a minimum of $1 million in liability insurance for death, bodily injury, and property damage. Rideshare drivers or the TNC can fulfill this requirement as outlined in Phase 2.