Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Tennessee (2024)

State Farm is the cheapest insurer for Tennessee drivers who need to file an SR-22 form.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

An SR-22 form proves that your auto policy meets state minimum requirements. Tennessee drivers with a suspended or revoked driver’s license due to a DUI, hit and run, or reckless driving charge may need to file an SR-22 with the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles.

On average, an SR-22 policy in Tennessee is $193 per month for full coverage and $89 for liability insurance. State Farm offers the cheapest SR-22 insurance in the state, starting from $22 per month for liability-only insurance.

Here’s what you should know about finding affordable SR-22 insurance in Tennessee, including how it affects rates and the importance of comparing quotes.

Datos Breves

  • Average SR-22 insurance rates in Tennessee range from $22$145 per month for liability-only policies and $47$278 for full-coverage insurance.

  • The length of time you must maintain an SR-22 depends on the violation type that led to license suspension or revocation.

  • You must have a licensed insurance company file your SR-22 form with the state of Tennessee.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Tennessee

If you need to file an SR-22, the violation that caused it will usually result in higher insurance premiums. Using an insurance-comparison site can help you compare quotes from multiple insurers in one place.

The table below includes some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Tennessee with an SR-22. The monthly quotes listed below reflect average monthly insurance costs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2553
USAA3064
GEICO3470
Travelers3590
Auto-Owners3573
Erie3779
Mile Auto4580
Allstate4699
Farmers51107
Safeco54116
Nationwide63127
Progressive68143
Chubb73153
Dairyland83234
National General83192
Liberty Mutual92188
Elephant97154
Direct Auto104234
GAINSCO119315
The General139233
Bristol West168407
Foremost177335
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

What is SR-22 insurance in Tennessee, and when do you need it?

An SR-22 certificate isn’t technically insurance. It’s a document that high-risk drivers must have their insurers file with the state to prove they have adequate insurance.

Tennessee drivers with license suspension or revocation for violations like driving under the influence must file an SR-22 form. These forms are a certificate of financial responsibility that proves your auto policy meets the state’s minimum liability coverage requirements. You must maintain an SR-22 form for the entire suspension or revocation period.

If you need an SR-22 form, you must contact your insurance company to submit the form to the state on your behalf. As a condition of license reinstatement, you’ll need to file an SR-22 form following various violations in Tennessee, including DUIs, hit and runs, vehicle theft, and some unsatisfied judgments in court.[1]

How to get SR-22 insurance in Tennessee

If you need to file an SR-22 under Tennessee law, you’ll need to contact an insurance company licensed to provide auto insurance through the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.[2] An insurance company must file an SR-22 for you, as you can’t file it on your own. Securing an SR-22 form may require paying your insurance company for state filing fees and processing fees.

Many insurance companies in Tennessee provide SR-22 filing, including GEICO, Allstate, and Progressive. But prices can vary significantly from one company to another. Comparing insurance quotes from multiple companies is the best way to find affordable policies that meet your needs.

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Tennessee?

You need to maintain SR-22 insurance in Tennessee for the length of your license suspension or revocation period. The length of time Tennessee requires you to have SR-22 insurance depends on the specific suspension or revocation type. Some types of violations have longer revocation periods than others.

For example, Tennessee drivers convicted of a DUI may have their driving privileges revoked for a period of one to eight years. Tennessee drivers may need to maintain SR-22 insurance for between three and five years.

How much is SR-22 insurance in Tennessee?

The amount you’ll pay for insurance with an SR-22 varies depending on your state, city, and insurance company. SR-22 insurance rates in Tennessee depend on various factors, including your driving record and the type of coverage you wish to purchase. For example, a full-coverage policy will cost more than a liability-only policy.

Related filing and license reinstatement fees will vary depending on the violation that resulted in your license suspension or revocation. Tennessee has a $50 state-filing fee for SR-22 forms, and reinstatement fees range between $65 and $103. For example, Tennessee charges a $103 reinstatement fee if a DUI conviction results in the revocation of your driving privileges.

Depending on the type of violation, you may also need to pay a failure to surrender license fee if applicable.

Learn More: How to Get Car Insurance With a Suspended License

Cheapest insurance companies in Tennessee with SR-22 by city

The amount you pay for insurance in Tennessee when you have an SR-22 can vary depending on your ZIP code. Factors that may affect SR-22 rates in your city include the population density, car accident rates, and vehicle theft rates in your area.

Here are the average monthly liability-only quotes for drivers with an SR-22 in several Tennessee cities.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
CityAverage Quote: Liability Only
Jackson83
Franklin86
Knoxville87
Chattanooga95
Clarksville102
Nashville104
Memphis132
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Tennessee

Having an SR-22 doesn’t directly affect your driving record. But the violation that led to you needing to file an SR-22 in the first place will. For example, if you need an SR-22 because of a DUI conviction, your rates will increase significantly.

The good news is the negative effects won’t last indefinitely. By practicing safe driving habits and maintaining a clean driving record, your auto insurance rates should improve with time.

Here are some tips to help lower your car insurance premium while you still have an SR-22 form filed with the DMV:

  • Increase your deductible. Raising the deductible on your auto insurance policy will reduce your monthly premium. Note that increasing your deductible means you’ll need to pay more money out of pocket before your insurance will start to cover losses.

  • Shop around. The cost of SR-22 insurance policies can vary significantly depending on the auto insurance company. Comparing quotes from a few different companies is a good idea, as it can help you find the right coverage at an affordable rate.

  • Bundle insurance policies. Buying multiple insurance policies from the same insurer may reduce your car insurance premium. For example, some companies offer a discount when you bundle your auto policy with a home or renters insurance policy.

  • Pay for your coverage in full. Some insurance companies may offer a discount on your auto policy if you pay the total cost of car insurance up front instead of splitting it up into monthly payments. If you have the cash, this can be an easy way to save on car insurance.

  • Adjust your coverage. Decreasing your auto insurance coverage can help lower your bill. For example, if you have an older vehicle, downgrading to liability coverage from full coverage may help reduce your premium.

Tennessee SR-22 insurance FAQs

The following information can answer your remaining questions and navigate the process of filing SR-22 insurance in Tennessee and reinstating your license after suspension or revocation.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Tennessee?

    You generally need to maintain SR-22 insurance for three to five years under Tennessee state law, depending on the type of violation. More serious offenses, such as DUIs, may have longer revocation periods and therefore longer SR-22 holding requirements.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Tennessee?

    You’ll generally have to wait until your suspension or revocation period ends to remove an SR-22 in Tennessee. Once you no longer need to have an SR-22, you can contact your car insurance company to cancel it.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Tennessee if you move?

    If you move to another state, you can request an out-of-state waiver to meet the SR-22 requirement in Tennessee. If the state approves your waiver, you won’t need to maintain SR-22 insurance in Tennessee while youre living in a different state.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Tennessee if you don’t have a car?

    It’s possible. You may still need SR-22 insurance in Tennessee if you plan on driving someone else’s car. To operate safely on the road, consider purchasing a non-owner car insurance policy that meets the state minimum-coverage requirements.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

