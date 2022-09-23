Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Tennessee (2024)

What is SR-22 insurance in Tennessee, and when do you need it?

An SR-22 certificate isn’t technically insurance. It’s a document that high-risk drivers must have their insurers file with the state to prove they have adequate insurance.

Tennessee drivers with license suspension or revocation for violations like driving under the influence must file an SR-22 form. These forms are a certificate of financial responsibility that proves your auto policy meets the state’s minimum liability coverage requirements. You must maintain an SR-22 form for the entire suspension or revocation period.

If you need an SR-22 form, you must contact your insurance company to submit the form to the state on your behalf. As a condition of license reinstatement, you’ll need to file an SR-22 form following various violations in Tennessee, including DUIs, hit and runs, vehicle theft, and some unsatisfied judgments in court.[1]

How to get SR-22 insurance in Tennessee

If you need to file an SR-22 under Tennessee law, you’ll need to contact an insurance company licensed to provide auto insurance through the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.[2] An insurance company must file an SR-22 for you, as you can’t file it on your own. Securing an SR-22 form may require paying your insurance company for state filing fees and processing fees.

Many insurance companies in Tennessee provide SR-22 filing, including GEICO, Allstate, and Progressive. But prices can vary significantly from one company to another. Comparing insurance quotes from multiple companies is the best way to find affordable policies that meet your needs.

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Tennessee?

You need to maintain SR-22 insurance in Tennessee for the length of your license suspension or revocation period. The length of time Tennessee requires you to have SR-22 insurance depends on the specific suspension or revocation type. Some types of violations have longer revocation periods than others.

For example, Tennessee drivers convicted of a DUI may have their driving privileges revoked for a period of one to eight years. Tennessee drivers may need to maintain SR-22 insurance for between three and five years.