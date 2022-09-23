Oregon car insurance requirements

The state of Oregon requires drivers to purchase a few different coverage types. Oregon drivers must meet the following minimum car insurance requirements:

Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $20,000 per accident

Personal injury protection (PIP): $15,000 per person

Uninsured motorist: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Bodily injury liability

If you cause a car accident, your bodily injury liability covers the other driver’s medical treatment and expenses related to injuries from the accident. Bodily injury can also pay for some costs related to the other driver’s resulting pain and suffering and lost wages, as well as your legal costs.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability covers costs to repair any property that you damage in an at-fault car accident. Covered property includes other vehicles, houses, guardrails, mailboxes, and businesses. This coverage may also cover your legal costs for lawsuits filed against you related to the accident.

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Personal injury protection helps pay for your expenses after a car accident — such as lost wages, medical bills, and funeral costs — regardless of fault. PIP coverage extends to your injured passengers, too. The coverage can also apply if you aren’t driving. If a car hits you while you’re walking, PIP coverage could help pay for your medical expenses.

Uninsured motorist

Oregon requires its drivers to carry car insurance, but that doesn’t mean everyone does. Around 10.7% of motorists in Oregon are uninsured, making uninsured motorist coverage so important.[4] It protects you if a driver without car insurance hits you. Additionally, you could file an uninsured motorist claim if you’re ever the victim of a hit-and-run.

Uninsured motorist insurance covers your and your passengers’ injuries following a car accident. It also covers your vehicle damage if an uninsured driver hits you.