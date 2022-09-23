>Seguros de Autos>Arizona

Rideshare Insurance in Arizona (2024)

In Arizona, you must have the minimum liability coverage while driving in the different phases of ridesharing.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

If you’re considering becoming a rideshare driver in Arizona or already are one, it’s important to understand the logistics of rideshare insurance. While companies like Uber and Lyft offer coverage, you might need more protection.

Arizona law requires drivers who drive for transportation network companies (TNCs) or rideshare companies to maintain the minimum coverage during the different phases of the rideshare process.

Here’s a breakdown of the rideshare-app phases, how much coverage you’ll need, and whether your TNC company or personal auto insurance will cover you.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners and Mile Auto offer the cheapest rideshare insurance policies in Arizona.

  • Your personal auto insurance policy may not provide sufficient coverage in certain rideshare phases, so it’s important to check that you have enough coverage from your rideshare company to meet Arizona’s minimum requirements.[1]

  • Purchasing a rideshare insurance endorsement may help fill coverage gaps in your rideshare company’s insurance policy.

Rideshare insurance requirements in Arizona

As a rideshare driver, your minimum liability coverage from your personal auto insurance policy may not cut it. 

“Many rideshare drivers do not have enough coverage, either because they are unaware of the minimum-coverage requirements or because they choose a policy with lower limits in order to save money,” says John Espenschied, owner of Insurance Brokers Group.

Arizona requires that you have coverage for each phase of the rideshare process, such as driving with the app off, driving with the app on while waiting for a ride request, and driving with a passenger.

It’s worth noting that your insurance company may not provide auto coverage when your app is on but you’re not transporting any passengers. So, you’ll need to ensure your TNC offers enough coverage in that phase to meet Arizona’s minimum insurance requirements.

Phase 1: Driving for personal use with rideshare app turned off

In this phase, you’re offline and not currently accepting passengers, so your personal auto insurance should suffice. However, if you drive for a rideshare company, it’s vital to notify your insurance company so it can help you purchase adequate rideshare coverage.

Arizona requires all drivers to have the following minimum liability coverage in this phase:[2]

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage liability

If you choose to purchase uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, the policy limits must be $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability.

Phase 2: Rideshare app is on while waiting for a ride request

Even if you’re not carrying passengers, you’ll still need coverage as long as your app is on and you’re waiting to receive passengers’ requests.

In this phase, Arizona requires the following coverage limits, either through the TNC’s insurance or your personal policy:[3]

  • $25,000 bodily injury coverage for one person

  • $50,000 bodily injury coverage for two or more people

  • $20,000 for property damage

Uber provides $50,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, $100,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident, and $25,000 in property damage coverage per accident during phase two.[4] Meanwhile, Lyft offers $25,000 in bodily injury coverage, $50,000 in bodily injury per accident, and $20,000 in property damage per accident.[5]

While TNCs provide drivers with the minimum liability coverage needed to rideshare in Arizona, you may want more coverage. Uber and Lyft only offer liability coverage. Rideshare insurance from your personal auto insurance company may provide more coverage — like comprehensive, collision, and underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage — during this phase.

If you want to purchase more coverage from your insurance company, ensure that you’re opting for a rideshare endorsement instead of a commercial policy. 

Many rideshare drivers use a commercial policy, which can be more expensive than a non-commercial policy,” says Espenschied.

Phase 3: Driving to pick up a passenger and transporting them

In phase three, your rideshare app is on, and you’re actively driving a passenger or on your way to them. In this case, your personal auto insurance coverage doesn’t apply, but the rideshare company’s coverage does.

Arizona requires rideshare drivers to have at least $250,000 for bodily injury and an endorsement for uninsured motorist coverage during phase three.[3] In this phase, Lyft and Uber provide the following coverage for Arizona rideshare drivers:[4] [5]

  • $1 million in bodily and property liability coverage

  • First-party insurance, which may include underinsured/uninsured motorist, personal injury protection, and medical payments coverage

  • Comprehensive and collision coverage up to the actual cash value of your vehicle (with a $2,500 deductible)

Uber and Lyft requirements in Arizona 

Uber and Lyft are popular among drivers who want to make money driving others to their destinations. However, it’s crucial that you understand and abide by the rideshare company’s guidelines. Otherwise, your account may be subject to deactivation. You may even face legal repercussions for any injuries or damages during a trip.

Rideshare car requirements

Before driving for either Uber or Lyft, you should ensure your vehicle meets the company’s requirements. Although the following are the minimum vehicle requirements, Uber and Lyft may have additional requirements for driving larger cars and transporting more passengers.

  • 16-year-old vehicle or newer

  • Four-door vehicle

  • Must be in good condition and have no sign of cosmetic damage

  • No commercial branding

  • 2007 or newer car for drivers in Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson

  • 2009 or newer in all other Arizona cities

  • Four-door vehicle

  • Five to eight seats, including driver’s seat

  • Good condition

  • Must not have a title that indicates that it’s salvaged, non-repairable, rebuilt, or classified equivalently

  • Must not be a commercial vehicle (a taxi, stretch limousine, or non-Express Drive rental vehicle)

Rideshare driver requirements 

Uber and Lyft also have requirements you must meet to drive for them.

  • Be of the minimum driving age

  • Valid U.S. driver’s license

  • One year of driving experience (three years if you’re younger than 25)

  • Proof of insurance and registration

  • Smartphone that can run the Uber app

  • Completed online driver screening

  • Be at least 25 years old

  • Valid U.S. driver’s license

  • Proof of insurance and registration

  • Smartphone that can run the Lyft app

  • Completed online driver screening

How much does Arizona rideshare insurance cost?

In Arizona, the average monthly cost of a full-coverage policy with a rideshare endorsement is $252, and the cost is $183 for a liability-only policy with a rideshare endorsement. However, Insurify data indicates it may be possible to find much cheaper rates with the right insurer. For example, Auto-Owners provides the cheapest liability-only coverage for rideshare drivers, at an average of $60 a month, but many other insurers in the state have average rates of less than $100 a month.

The table below illustrates the average cost of a liability-only rideshare policy for eight of the cheapest rideshare insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Auto-Owners684.0
Mile Auto763.5
State Farm844.5
GEICO864.2
Root923.9
USAA934.5
Safeco1033.8
Metromile1123.3
National General1193.1
Allstate1404.2
Mercury1443.6
Travelers1444.3
Progressive1443.9
Direct Auto1503.3
Dairyland1623.3
COUNTRY Financial1634.2
American Family1644.3
The Hartford1690.0
Farmers1703.8
GAINSCO1723.3
The General1763.3
Nationwide1894.3
Liberty Mutual1923.8
Infinity2040.0
AssuranceAmerica2122.2
Bristol West2142.2
Commonwealth Casualty2452.7
Foremost3103.5
Types of rideshare insurance coverage

Understanding what coverages your auto policy includes while driving for a rideshare company can help you find the best rideshare insurance. Here are the typical rideshare insurance coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Liability coverage

    Arizona legally requires you to have coverage that pays for other parties’ injuries and property damage if you’re at fault in an accident. Your personal auto insurance or rideshare company insurance will provide this coverage, depending on the phase you’re in.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    This insurance fills coverage gaps if you’re involved in an accident where the other driver is at fault and uninsured or underinsured. Your rideshare company will offer this coverage in phase three, but you may have to get a rideshare policy from your insurer for this coverage in phases one and two.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    This insurance will pay for repairs for your vehicle if you were involved in a collision-related accident. During phase three, your rideshare company will provide this coverage. However, for phases one and two, you may need to obtain a rideshare policy from your insurance company to receive coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This insurance will pay for repairs for your vehicle if you were involved in a non-collision-related incident, like theft, weather damage, or vandalism. While the rideshare company will offer this coverage during phase three, getting a rideshare policy from your insurance company may be necessary to have this coverage during phases one and two.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/26eb27a188/rideshare-coverage.svg

    Deductible options

    You must pay a deductible before your rideshare or insurance company compensates your claim. Uber and Lyft require a $2,500 deductible for collision and comprehensive coverage-related claims.

Arizona rideshare insurance FAQs

These are some of the most popular questions that rideshare drivers in Arizona may have about their insurance coverage and requirements.

  • Do you need rideshare insurance in Arizona?

    If you drive for a rideshare company in Arizona, yes, you must have the minimum required liability coverage. Coverage may come from either the rideshare company you drive for or your auto insurance company. The type of policy that goes into effect depends on the phase you’re in while ridesharing.[3]

  • Do Uber drivers in Arizona have to carry commercial auto insurance?

    No. Arizona only requires drivers to carry rideshare insurance and their personal auto insurance policy.[3]

  • Do you really need rideshare insurance if you have personal auto insurance?

    Most likely. Your insurer may not offer coverage while your rideshare app is on, whether you’re waiting for passengers, going to pick one up, or carrying one.[1] Getting rideshare insurance can provide coverage where your personal policy and the rideshare company’s insurance have gaps.

  • What happens if you get into an accident while ridesharing without insurance?

    You may be financially liable for all injuries and damages you cause if you don’t have insurance and are at fault in an accident while ridesharing. In Arizona, you may also face fines of $500 to $1,000, license suspension or revocation, vehicle impoundment, and lawsuits.[6]

  • Do DoorDash and Uber Eats count as rideshare for insurance?

    Not in Arizona. Your insurance company may charge higher insurance premiums if you deliver food for DoorDash, UberEats, or other delivery platforms, since you’re driving your vehicle more often.[7] Furthermore, some insurers require rideshare coverage even for delivery services.

    However, Arizona’s rideshare insurance laws only mention transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft, not delivery services. UberEats and DoorDash provide drivers with insurance coverage through the platform while the app is on and during active deliveries, but drivers must still maintain their personal auto insurance policies.

