About Cammie's expertise

Cammie Maurer began her insurance career in 2016 as an independent life insurance agent at Primerica. She earned her Property and Casualty License in 2017 and spent several years at GEICO analyzing customers’ insurance needs to address coverage gaps and recommend appropriate coverage. She also coached teams on successful sales techniques.

In 2024, Cammie joined the Insurify team as an insurance agent. She specializes in affordable auto policies, bundling, and helping customers maximize their savings. Cammie takes pride in being a customer advocate, using her insurance knowledge to teach customers about their options in simple, easy-to-understand terms. She believes this approach takes away the skepticism associated with insurance and replaces it with understanding and confidence.

Cammie also makes sure Insurify’s articles break down insurance topics in straightforward language, making them accessible and easy to understand.