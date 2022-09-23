Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Most states require drivers to carry at least one type of car insurance — minimum liability coverage. But Massachusetts requires four types of insurance, which is likely one reason drivers in the Bay State pay more for car insurance than the national average.
The total average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts is $154 per month, according to Insurify data, compared to the national average of $158 per month. Your Massachusetts auto insurance costs can vary depending on several factors, including your driving record, city of residence, vehicle, age, and more.
Datos Breves
On average, Massachusetts drivers pay less for car insurance than the national average.
Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts.
Liability car insurance in Massachusetts is as cheap as $68 per month.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts?
The average cost of full-coverage auto insurance in Massachusetts is $209 per month, based on Insurify data. Liability-only coverage costs $99 per month, on average.
If you live and drive in Massachusetts, the state requires you to carry four types of compulsory auto insurance coverage. Insurance costs vary depending on where you live within the state, the type of vehicle you drive, and other factors.
Average Massachusetts car insurance rates by city
Insurance providers consider where you live when setting car insurance rates.[1] More populous areas, like big cities, and areas with higher traffic-crime rates generally have higher insurance costs because of the added risks of accidents and theft.
For example, the table below illustrates how population can affect car insurance costs. Boston’s population is more than five times the population of Lowell, so drivers in the state capital pay about 24% more for car insurance than Lowell residents do.
City
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Boston
$230
Lowell
$181
Springfield
$188
Worcester
$198
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Massachusetts car insurance rates by insurance company
Not only does your specific situation dictate insurance costs, but so does the insurer. Insurance companies carry their own underwriting requirements and other criteria when setting rates. Car insurance rates vary greatly between insurance companies within Massachusetts.
Below is a snapshot of auto insurance costs in Massachusetts from various car insurance companies. Travelers offers the lowest monthly quotes for both full-coverage and liability-only car insurance, based on Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Coverage
Midvale Home & Auto
108
68
Safeco
157
85
Liberty Mutual
272
121
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Massachusetts car insurance rates by age
A driver’s age can affect car insurance costs. Insurance for newer drivers, like teens and young adults under 25, generally costs more than for older, more experienced drivers because younger drivers have a statistically greater risk of getting into accidents.[2]
The following table illustrates how age affects car insurance costs for Massachusetts drivers. For example, teenagers generally pay about 96% more for car insurance than drivers in their 30s.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teenagers
$386
Under 25
$252
25–29
$185
30s
$135
40s
$127
50s
$105
60s
$94
70s
$93
80+
$101
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Massachusetts car insurance rates by gender
In Massachusetts, insurance companies are prohibited from considering certain identifying factors when underwriting policies, including the gender of the insured customer.[3] That doesn’t mean, though, that you’ll pay the same rates regardless of gender.
Women drivers pay, on average, about 6% less for full-coverage and liability-only insurance than men do.
Average Massachusetts car insurance rates by marital status
Similar to gender, Massachusetts prohibits insurance providers from factoring your marital status into underwriting decisions for car insurance policies.[3] Still, insurance costs can vary depending on your marital status.
“Married individuals may receive lower rates due to lower risk perception,” says Derham.
Married drivers might be more likely to insure multiple vehicles under the same policy, which could score them a discount. In Massachusetts, single drivers pay an average of $192 per month for full coverage and $152 for liability only, while married drivers pay $151 and $102, respectively, for the same policy types.
Average Massachusetts car insurance rates by driving record
Having a clean driving record could mean savings when it comes to car insurance. On the flip side, having negative marks on your driving record could mean paying higher car insurance premiums because of the added risk assumed by insurers.
Here’s a breakdown of the average car insurance rates in Massachusetts based on driving records. It’s worth noting that drivers with a clean record pay about 36% less for full coverage than drivers with an accident on their record, and 66% less than those with a DUI.
Quote Price by Driving Record
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Massachusetts car insurance rates by credit score
In some states, insurance companies may consider your credit when setting auto insurance rates. Insurers look at credit-based insurance scores to predict a driver’s insurance loss potential. Drivers with lower scores are generally more likely to file insurance claims, so insurers might charge them a higher premium as a result.[4] However, Massachusetts prohibits insurers from using credit scores to determine auto rates.[3]
Still, Massachusetts drivers with poor credit typically pay about 67% more for full-coverage car insurance than drivers with excellent credit, Insurify data shows.
Massachusetts minimum car insurance requirements
Massachusetts requires all drivers to carry insurance on vehicles registered in the state, including these four coverages:[5]
Bodily injury to others
Drivers must carry a minimum of $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident for bodily injury. This coverage protects you from legal liability if you accidentally injure or cause the death of another individual while driving. It doesn’t cover passengers in your vehicle or accidents that occur out of state.
Personal injury protection (PIP)
Massachusetts requires drivers to carry $8,000 per person, per accident for PIP. This insurance covers medical expenses for you and your passengers incurred as a result of an accident. It also pays for lost wages and other covered expenses up to the policy limit.
Bodily injury caused by uninsured auto
Drivers must have $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident for uninsured auto coverage. This protects drivers against losses caused by an uninsured or unidentified driver.
Property damage
Massachusetts requires property damage coverage of $5,000 per accident. Property damage coverage pays for damages to another person’s vehicle or property if you’re at fault for an accident.
Massachusetts car insurance FAQs
Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about Massachusetts car insurance.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts?
The average monthly car insurance premium in Massachusetts is $186 for full coverage and $149 for liability-only coverage. The exact quote you receive will depend on a variety of factors.
What factors affect car insurance costs in Massachusetts?
Insurance companies consider several factors when setting car insurance rates, including the vehicle you drive, where you live, your driving record, age, coverage type, credit score, and vehicle usage.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Massachusetts?
Yes, your location can affect car insurance rates. Heavily populated areas or areas with higher traffic rates often carry higher insurance costs because the chances of getting in an accident are higher. Urban areas with higher crime rates can also carry higher insurance rates. Less-populated rural areas with less traffic tend to have lower insurance rates.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Massachusetts?
The best insurance companies depend on your insurance needs. Insurance companies with the lowest coverage costs in Massachusetts include Travelers, Amica Mutual, and Midvale Home & Auto.
Is car insurance required in Massachusetts?
Yes. Massachusetts requires four types of compulsory auto insurance coverage when registering a vehicle within the state: bodily injury to others, personal injury protection, bodily injury caused by uninsured auto, and property damage.