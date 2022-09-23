Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Indiana (2024)

What is SR-22 insurance in Indiana, and when do you need it?

An SR-22 isn’t actually a type of insurance but a certificate of financial responsibility. Many states require certain drivers to file this form (or for their insurance company to file it on their behalf) to prove they meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements.

In Indiana, “an SR-22 is often required by the court for offenses like driving without insurance, causing multiple accidents, or DUIs,” says Jesse Cunningham, an insurance agent and owner of Mountain View Insurance Solutions.

Insurance violations that may require an SR-22 include driving without insurance and failing to file insurance with the Indiana BMV. Upon conviction, your driver’s license will be suspended and only reinstated once an insurance company files an SR-22 on your behalf.

If the BMV receives an SR-26 — which is the form that indicates your insurance has been canceled — on your behalf, your license will again be suspended.[1]

Indiana also requires SR-22s for drivers who have been granted specialized driving privileges. These privileges may be available to suspended drivers who can demonstrate a reason why they need relief.[2]

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Indiana?

Getting car insurance when you need an SR-22 isn’t all that different from shopping for insurance in any other situation. The difference is that you’ll have to let the insurance company know about your SR-22 requirement so it can file the form with the Indiana BMV. If you already have insurance when the requirement is imposed, you can simply contact your insurer to let them know.

Important Information It’s worth noting that not all insurance companies offer SR-22 certificates. If you need an SR-22 and your current insurance company (or the one you’re considering) doesn’t offer these forms, you’ll have to choose a different insurer.

How long is an SR-22 required in Indiana?

The length of time you’ll need an SR-22 depends on when you received your conviction. If you received your conviction before Dec. 31, 2021, you’ll need an SR-22 for three years for a first or second offense and five years for a third or subsequent offense. But if your conviction occurred on or after Dec. 31, 2021, you’ll only need an SR-22 for 180 continuous days.

It’s important to note that if your license has been suspended for driving without insurance, you can’t simply wait out the suspension to avoid needing an SR-22. These suspensions are indefinite as of Dec. 31, 2021. The only way to have your license reinstated is to have SR-22 coverage for 180 days.[1]

If you’re required to have an SR-22 for specialized driving privileges, then your requirement extends until the end of when your license would have otherwise been suspended.[2]

The amount of time depends on the offense, but suspensions eligible for specialized driving privileges can last up to 10 years.