Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Indiana (2024)

An SR-22 requirement is likely to increase your car insurance premiums in Indiana, but you can still find ways to save money on your policy.

Erin Gobler
Escrito porErin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  • Más de 5 años de experiencia en redacción financiera 

  • Certificado de planificación financiera por la Universidad de Boston

Erin es escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales. Sus artículos exploran inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más.

Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

If you commit a serious driving offense in Indiana, the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles may require you to get an SR-22 certificate, which serves as proof that you meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements. Needing an SR-22 may increase the cost of your insurance premiums and could even make it more difficult to find coverage. The good news is many insurers in Indiana offer this type of coverage.

Datos Breves

  • You may need to have an SR-22 in Indiana after certain court convictions and insurance violations.

  • In most cases, you’ll only need an SR-22 for 180 days in Indiana, but the state may require it for longer if you have specialized driving privileges after a suspension.

  • Not all insurance companies offer SR-22 certificates; if your current insurer doesn’t offer them, you’ll need to find one that does.

What is SR-22 insurance in Indiana, and when do you need it?

An SR-22 isn’t actually a type of insurance but a certificate of financial responsibility. Many states require certain drivers to file this form (or for their insurance company to file it on their behalf) to prove they meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements.

In Indiana, “an SR-22 is often required by the court for offenses like driving without insurance, causing multiple accidents, or DUIs,” says Jesse Cunningham, an insurance agent and owner of Mountain View Insurance Solutions.

Insurance violations that may require an SR-22 include driving without insurance and failing to file insurance with the Indiana BMV. Upon conviction, your driver’s license will be suspended and only reinstated once an insurance company files an SR-22 on your behalf.

If the BMV receives an SR-26 — which is the form that indicates your insurance has been canceled — on your behalf, your license will again be suspended.[1]

Indiana also requires SR-22s for drivers who have been granted specialized driving privileges. These privileges may be available to suspended drivers who can demonstrate a reason why they need relief.[2]

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Indiana?

Getting car insurance when you need an SR-22 isn’t all that different from shopping for insurance in any other situation. The difference is that you’ll have to let the insurance company know about your SR-22 requirement so it can file the form with the Indiana BMV. If you already have insurance when the requirement is imposed, you can simply contact your insurer to let them know.

Important Information

It’s worth noting that not all insurance companies offer SR-22 certificates. If you need an SR-22 and your current insurance company (or the one you’re considering) doesn’t offer these forms, you’ll have to choose a different insurer.

How long is an SR-22 required in Indiana?

The length of time you’ll need an SR-22 depends on when you received your conviction. If you received your conviction before Dec. 31, 2021, you’ll need an SR-22 for three years for a first or second offense and five years for a third or subsequent offense. But if your conviction occurred on or after Dec. 31, 2021, you’ll only need an SR-22 for 180 continuous days.

It’s important to note that if your license has been suspended for driving without insurance, you can’t simply wait out the suspension to avoid needing an SR-22. These suspensions are indefinite as of Dec. 31, 2021. The only way to have your license reinstated is to have SR-22 coverage for 180 days.[1]

If you’re required to have an SR-22 for specialized driving privileges, then your requirement extends until the end of when your license would have otherwise been suspended.[2]

The amount of time depends on the offense, but suspensions eligible for specialized driving privileges can last up to 10 years.

How much is SR-22 insurance in Indiana?

You’ll pay a small fee to file an SR-22 with the Indiana BMV. While your insurance company will pay this fee when it files the form, it’ll typically then charge you for that amount. This fee is usually around $25, though it may vary depending on the state and the insurance company. The insurance company may charge you this fee up front or add it to your policy premium.

How Much Is Car Insurance? Average Costs

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Indiana

Needing an SR-22 may increase your insurance premiums. But it’s still possible to find cheap car insurance, even with an SR-22 requirement. For example, Auto-Owners offers policies starting at $35 a month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Auto-Owners334.0
State Farm354.5
USAA384.5
GEICO394.2
American Family534.3
Clearcover563.2
Progressive663.9
Travelers704.3
National General723.1
Farmers733.8
Dairyland783.3
Direct Auto833.3
Allstate834.2
GAINSCO893.3
Nationwide924.3
Safeco933.8
The General953.3
Elephant963.8
Liberty Mutual983.8
CSAA1073.5
Bristol West1162.2
Foremost1373.5
AssuranceAmerica1542.2
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest insurance companies in Indiana with SR-22 by city

The cost of car insurance with an SR-22 may also vary by city. For example, a policy from GEICO costs $9 more per month in Indianapolis than in Lafayette.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
City NameInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
ElkhartAuto-Owners31
LafayetteAuto-Owners31
MuncieAuto-Owners31
Terre HauteAuto-Owners31
LafayetteState Farm32
MuncieState Farm32
South BendAuto-Owners32
ElkhartState Farm33
Terre HauteState Farm33
EvansvilleAuto-Owners34
Fort WayneAuto-Owners34
LafayetteUSAA34
MuncieUSAA34
South BendState Farm34
ElkhartUSAA35
LafayetteGEICO35
MuncieGEICO35
Terre HauteUSAA35
ElkhartGEICO37
EvansvilleState Farm37
Fort WayneState Farm37
South BendUSAA37
Terre HauteGEICO37
IndianapolisAuto-Owners38
South BendGEICO38
EvansvilleUSAA39
Fort WayneUSAA39
EvansvilleGEICO40
IndianapolisState Farm40
Fort WayneGEICO42
IndianapolisUSAA43
IndianapolisGEICO44
LafayetteAmerican Family48
LafayetteClearcover48
MuncieAmerican Family48
MuncieClearcover48
Terre HauteAmerican Family49
Terre HauteClearcover49
ElkhartAmerican Family50
ElkhartClearcover50
South BendAmerican Family51
South BendClearcover51
EvansvilleAmerican Family54
EvansvilleClearcover54
Fort WayneAmerican Family55
Fort WayneClearcover55
IndianapolisAmerican Family60
IndianapolisClearcover60
LafayetteProgressive60
MuncieProgressive60
Terre HauteProgressive61
ElkhartProgressive62
LafayetteTravelers64
MuncieTravelers64
LafayetteNational General65
MuncieNational General65
South BendProgressive65
Terre HauteTravelers65
ElkhartTravelers66
Terre HauteNational General66
ElkhartNational General67
LafayetteFarmers67
MuncieFarmers67
Terre HauteFarmers67
EvansvilleProgressive68
South BendTravelers68
ElkhartFarmers70
Fort WayneProgressive70
South BendNational General70
LafayetteDairyland71
MuncieDairyland71
Terre HauteDairyland71
ElkhartDairyland72
EvansvilleTravelers72
South BendFarmers72
EvansvilleNational General73
Fort WayneTravelers73
Fort WayneNational General75
IndianapolisProgressive75
EvansvilleFarmers76
LafayetteAllstate76
MuncieAllstate76
South BendDairyland76
Fort WayneFarmers77
LafayetteDirect Auto77
MuncieDirect Auto77
Terre HauteAllstate77
ElkhartAllstate78
Terre HauteDirect Auto78
ElkhartDirect Auto79
EvansvilleDairyland79
IndianapolisTravelers79
Fort WayneDairyland81
IndianapolisNational General81
LafayetteGAINSCO81
MuncieGAINSCO81
Terre HauteGAINSCO81
South BendAllstate82
ElkhartGAINSCO83
IndianapolisFarmers83
South BendDirect Auto83
LafayetteNationwide84
LafayetteSafeco84
MuncieNationwide84
MuncieSafeco84
Terre HauteNationwide84
EvansvilleAllstate85
Terre HauteSafeco85
ElkhartNationwide87
EvansvilleDirect Auto87
Fort WayneAllstate87
IndianapolisDairyland87
LafayetteThe General87
MuncieThe General87
South BendGAINSCO87
ElkhartSafeco88
Fort WayneDirect Auto88
LafayetteElephant88
LafayetteLiberty Mutual88
MuncieElephant88
MuncieLiberty Mutual88
Terre HauteThe General88
Terre HauteElephant89
Terre HauteLiberty Mutual89
ElkhartElephant90
ElkhartLiberty Mutual90
ElkhartThe General90
EvansvilleGAINSCO90
South BendNationwide90
Fort WayneGAINSCO92
South BendSafeco92
EvansvilleNationwide94
IndianapolisAllstate94
South BendElephant94
South BendLiberty Mutual94
South BendThe General94
EvansvilleSafeco95
IndianapolisDirect Auto95
Fort WayneNationwide96
EvansvilleThe General98
Fort WayneSafeco98
EvansvilleElephant99
EvansvilleLiberty Mutual99
LafayetteCSAA99
MuncieCSAA99
Fort WayneThe General100
IndianapolisGAINSCO100
Terre HauteCSAA100
Fort WayneElephant101
Fort WayneLiberty Mutual101
ElkhartCSAA103
IndianapolisNationwide104
IndianapolisSafeco105
LafayetteBristol West106
MuncieBristol West106
South BendCSAA106
Terre HauteBristol West107
IndianapolisThe General109
ElkhartBristol West110
IndianapolisElephant110
IndianapolisLiberty Mutual110
EvansvilleCSAA112
Fort WayneCSAA114
South BendBristol West114
EvansvilleBristol West120
Fort WayneBristol West122
IndianapolisCSAA123
LafayetteForemost125
MuncieForemost125
Terre HauteForemost126
ElkhartForemost129
IndianapolisBristol West132
South BendForemost134
LafayetteAssuranceAmerica138
MuncieAssuranceAmerica138
Terre HauteAssuranceAmerica139
EvansvilleForemost140
ElkhartAssuranceAmerica143
Fort WayneForemost143
South BendAssuranceAmerica149
IndianapolisForemost155
EvansvilleAssuranceAmerica156
Fort WayneAssuranceAmerica159
IndianapolisAssuranceAmerica172
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Indiana

Unfortunately, SR-22 insurance can significantly increase your monthly car insurance premiums. But according to Cunningham, that has more to do with the underlying offense than it does with the requirement for an SR-22 certificate.

“Typically, the insurance company charges you the court filing fee but does not increase insurance rates due to the SR-22 requirement,” Cunningham says. “Rather, it’s the driving offense that leads to the SR-22 requirement that increases premiums.”

Let’s say you get a DUI in Indiana and qualify for specialized driving privileges. You’ll be required to submit an SR-22 to maintain those driving privileges. Your insurance company will pass along the fee to file the form.

But the bigger impact on your insurance costs will be the DUI itself. While the average increase in insurance premiums after a DUI varies depending on where you live and your other circumstances, the average increase nationwide is about $264 per month, according to Insurify data.

Luckily, you still have a few ways to save money on insurance:[3]

  • Shop around for coverage. The quotes you get for SR-22 insurance could vary significantly from one company to the next. Make sure to shop around with several companies to make sure you’re getting the best premium.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts for everything from bundling your policies to driving a new car to paying your premiums up front.

  • Raise your deductible. The higher your deductible — meaning the out-of-pocket amount you’re responsible for paying after you file a claim — the lower your premium. Just make sure to set your deductible at an amount you can afford if you’re in an accident and need to file a claim.

  • Drive safely. While driving safely won’t eliminate your requirement for an SR-22, it will keep your premiums from increasing even more and can help lower them in the future.

Indiana SR-22 insurance FAQs

SR-22 requirements can be confusing, especially since they vary from state to state. Below, you’ll find a bit more information about SR-22 requirements in Indiana.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Indiana?

    If you need an SR-22 for an insurance violation, you’ll be required to maintain it for 180 days. If you need an SR-22 due to specialized driving privileges, you’ll need to maintain it until the end of your suspension period.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Indiana?

    The only way to get rid of an SR-22 in Indiana is to maintain it for the full amount of time required by law. Once that amount of time has passed, you can contact your insurance company and let it know your SR-22 period is over.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Indiana if you move?

    If you’re required to have an SR-22 certificate in Indiana and you move to another state, you’re generally still held to the same requirement. You may need to maintain your SR-22 filing in Indiana and also file an SR-22 in your new state of residence.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Indiana if you don’t have a car?

    Even if you don’t own a car, you may still need an SR-22 certificate in Indiana. The state requires that drivers hold SR-22 insurance to regain their driving privileges, regardless of whether they have a car. If you don’t own a car but wish to reinstate your driving privileges, you can purchase nonowner SR-22 insurance.

Sources

  1. Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "Points, Suspension, and Insurance Requirements."
  2. Indiana.gov. "Driving Privileges."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
Más información
