Rideshare Insurance in Massachusetts (2024)

If you’re a rideshare driver in Massachusetts or you’re considering becoming one, the state requires you to have a specialized type of insurance called rideshare coverage. Insurance companies specifically design this type of coverage for drivers who work with transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft.
How you use your vehicle determines the type of coverage you need. Here are the details of rideshare insurance in Massachusetts you need to know so that you can protect yourself on the road.
Rideshare insurance requirements in Massachusetts
“Rideshare insurance is required in Massachusetts for drivers who work for Lyft, Uber, and other rideshare companies,” says Jon Morgan, CEO of consulting firm Venture Smarter. “The state requires all rideshare drivers to carry a minimum level of liability coverage, which is a type of insurance that covers damages and injuries that the driver may cause to others while driving.”
However, specific requirements depend on your phase of activity during an incident. So, it’s essential to know the ins and outs of each phase to ensure you’re covered appropriately. Rideshare drivers have three phases of operation:
Phase 1: You’re driving for personal use with the rideshare app turned off. Your personal auto insurance is typically the primary coverage, but reviewing your policy for driving-for-hire exclusions is important.
Phase 2: Your rideshare app is on, but you haven’t received a ride request. Your personal auto insurance is typically the primary coverage, and you must carry at least $50,000 per person for bodily injury, $100,000 for total bodily injury, and $30,000 for property damage and uninsured motorist. Rideshare company policies can provide secondary liability coverage.[1]
Phase 3: Your rideshare app is on, and you’re on your way to pick up a passenger or taking the passenger to their destination. Your personal policy applies, and you must have at least $1 million per occurrence, per vehicle coverage for death, bodily injury and property damage, uninsured motorist coverage, and personal injury protection.[1] Like phase two, the rideshare company’s policy can also apply during this phase.
Rideshare companies offer some insurance coverage for their drivers, but it may not be enough to protect you if you’re in an accident. Having your own rideshare policy offers more protection and can help fill any gaps in coverage.
Uber and Lyft requirements in Massachusetts
Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft have specific standards drivers must meet. The criteria includes car and driver eligibility requirements to ensure you’re operating legally and safely in Massachusetts. If you plan to drive, checking the conditions carefully before starting is essential. Here’s what to expect.
Rideshare car requirements
To be eligible to drive with a rideshare company, your vehicle must meet certain requirements that ensure the safety and comfort of your passengers. While most four-door cars are eligible, specific criteria can vary depending on the company and location.
These are the standard rideshare car requirements in Massachusetts for Uber and Lyft:
Four-door car, minivan, or pickup truck
Vehicle age of 16 years or less
Valid license plate
Good vehicle condition with no cosmetic damage
Functional safety belts for all seats
No commercial branding on vehicle
Large passenger vans and commercial/heavy-duty trucks are not permitted
Four-door vehicle with five to eight seats, including the driver’s seat
Vehicle model year from 2007 or newer
Valid license plate
Some subcompact cars are ineligible
Cars rented through Lyft’s Express Drive program are eligible
Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux Black vehicles require extra eligibility
Rideshare driver requirements
Uber and Lyft require drivers to have a valid driver’s license, but the specific requirements vary between the companies. All rideshare drivers must meet a few minimum qualifications, though.
Here’s what you need to qualify for Uber and Lyft.
Meet the minimum driving age for your area
One year of driving experience (or three years if you’re younger than 25)
Valid in-state license
Proof of residency
Proof of car insurance coverage
Driver profile photo
Eligible four-door vehicle
Valid in-state, out-of-state, or temporary driver’s license
One year of driving experience
Must be 25 years or older
Proof of vehicle registration, including insurance coverage
Vehicle inspection within the past year
Driver profile photo
Pass a two-part driver screening, including driving history and a background check
Smartphone capable of running the Lyft Driver app
How much does Massachusetts rideshare insurance cost?
In addition to meeting certain vehicle and driver requirements, you must have adequate insurance coverage. If you’re looking for a rideshare policy, your auto insurer may be able to add one to your existing coverage. However, the cost can vary depending on several factors, including your driving history, the type of vehicle you drive, and your coverage needs.
In Massachusetts, the cheapest rideshare insurance is Midvale Home & Auto, with an average rate of $114. To get the best policy and lowest price, you can compare policies and premiums from multiple insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco
151
Liberty Mutual
262
Types of rideshare insurance coverage
You’ll want to ensure adequate coverage for you and your passengers, so it’s crucial to understand the types of rideshare insurance coverage available. This will allow you to determine which policies and coverage levels best meet your needs.
“There are several types of rideshare insurance coverage, including liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage,” says Morgan. State law requires compulsory coverage, including basic liability protection, while additional coverages are optional but recommended for even more protection.[2]
Liability coverage: This protects you if you cause an accident while driving your rideshare vehicle. It also covers the other party’s injuries and property damage, including medical expenses, lost wages, and property repairs.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This covers you if you have an accident with another driver who doesn’t have auto insurance or doesn’t have enough to pay for the damages. It can also protect you in a hit-and-run accident.
Collision and comprehensive coverage: This pays for damages to your rideshare vehicle if you’re in an accident, regardless of who’s at fault. Coverage can include vehicle repair or replacement and personal property damaged in the accident.
Deductible options: This is the amount you must pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in. Higher deductibles typically come with lower monthly premiums, but balancing affordable premiums and sufficient coverage is critical. Make sure you never set your deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it if you need to file a claim.
Rideshare insurance FAQs
With various requirements and coverage options, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by rideshare insurance. Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions to help you better understand rideshare insurance and how it can protect you as a driver.
Do you need rideshare insurance in Massachusetts?
In Massachusetts, drivers who work for transportation network companies must have rideshare insurance. The policy must meet the state’s minimum-coverage requirements, which vary depending on the phase of operation you’re in while driving. The insurance coverage can be held by you, the rideshare company, or both.
Do Uber drivers in Massachusetts have to carry commercial auto insurance?
No. You don’t need commercial auto insurance to drive for a rideshare company in Massachusetts. State law lets you choose your own coverage, rely on the rideshare company’s policy, or a combination of both.
However, rideshare operations have three phases that determine the insurance requirements, and your protection can vary based on the phase you’re in.
Do you really need rideshare insurance if you have personal auto insurance?
It depends. In Massachusetts, your personal auto insurance policy may not cover you if you plan to drive for a rideshare company. To avoid coverage gaps, read your policy details or contact your insurance company to confirm your coverage is enough to protect you while working as a rideshare driver.
What happens if you get into an accident while ridesharing without insurance?
An uninsured ridesharing accident can have different outcomes, depending on when you’re driving. You don’t need rideshare coverage when driving for personal use. But if the app is on, you could be responsible for damages or injuries in the event of an accident. Having enough insurance to protect yourself and your passengers and avoid potential liability issues is critical.
Does DoorDash count as rideshare for insurance?
Yes. DoorDash counts as a rideshare service for insurance purposes, even though you’re not transporting passengers. If you’re a DoorDash driver, you’ll need rideshare coverage to protect yourself in case of an accident or other mishap while you’re on the job.[3]
